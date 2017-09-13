Lore - Official Trailer [HD] | Amazon Video
From the executive producer of The Walking Dead and the executive producer of The X-Files, this anthology series brings to life Aaron Mahnke's "Lore" podcast and uncovers the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares. Blending dramatic scenes, animation, archive and narration, Lore reveals how our horror legends - such as vampires, werewolves and body snatchers - are rooted in truth.
Stream Lore Friday the 13th of October.
also fUCK ROBERT THE DOLL.
OMG I hate that fucking thing. People FREAK OUT about that doll cuz you're supposed to treat it like an Old White Man, and kiss it's ass.
Am I crazy or are all the stories in the preview ones that he's told on the podcast? I'd really like to see new stories.
I was really curious how they were going to turn it into a show! I'll probably check it out
I quit my job where I could listen to podcasts all day and my regular rotation of podcasts has suddenly dropped from like 50 to ... like 8. I feel very behind
& not long before that, another new horror podcast began following his followers on Twitter & he spent like a week subtweeting them EVERY DAY for it.
He's just a dick.