Lore - Official Trailer [HD] | Amazon Video

In before everyone else saying his speech cadence bothers me



Edited at 2017-09-13 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I tried to listen to Lore but my attention would always wander. I have yet to find a good horror podcast that would hold my focus. Reply

Thread

Link

Have you heard of The Black Tapes? It's pretty absorbing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am trying to get into this, but the weird sometimes seemingly unrelated introductions kill me. I hear it has gotten a lot better so maybe I should start at the beginning? Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I had to stop listening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OHHHHH



also fUCK ROBERT THE DOLL.



OMG I hate that fucking thing. People FREAK OUT about that doll cuz you're supposed to treat it like an Old White Man, and kiss it's ass. Reply

Thread

Link

Cool Reply

Thread

Link

I had to stop listening because a) only like 7 minutes of the podcast told the damn story and b) Mahnke's boring ass monotone voice. Reply

Thread

Link

The mister and I have tickets to see him in Austin.



Am I crazy or are all the stories in the preview ones that he's told on the podcast? I'd really like to see new stories. Reply

Thread

Link

I got bored with the podcast but I'll probably check this out Reply

Thread

Link

i enjoyed the podcast but I'm like a year behind on episodes at this point Reply

Thread

Link

I love lore, mostly because its relaxing to listen to (despite the creepy subject matter)



I was really curious how they were going to turn it into a show! I'll probably check it out



I quit my job where I could listen to podcasts all day and my regular rotation of podcasts has suddenly dropped from like 50 to ... like 8. I feel very behind Reply

Thread

Link

I spy T-1000 Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Its been really hard for me to get into any of the Amazon shows. IDK why. I know some are good. Something about them irks me though. :( Reply

Thread

Link

This guy's still a disrespectful asshole, and I still won't be watching this. Reply

Thread

Link

ooooh what did he do?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ages ago, a woman tweeted him to complain about him making fun of Kim Kardashian in one of his episodes ("Jersey Devil" I think?) and he just went all-out being an asshole to her, even encouraging his followers to be an asshole to her, and then when ~cooler heads prevailed and he REALIZED he was being an ass, he issued some awful it's-your-fault-but-I'm-going-to-pretend-t o-be-the-bigger-person fauxpology & called off his followers.



& not long before that, another new horror podcast began following his followers on Twitter & he spent like a week subtweeting them EVERY DAY for it.



He's just a dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link