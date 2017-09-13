anna

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd move in together, get a puppy


- Selena and Abel have moved into an apartment in NYC's Greenwich Village
- Apartment has 11.6 ft high ceilings, Juliette glass balconies and English kitchens; similar units in the building have rented for $16k/month or more
- The move is only temporary while Selena works on an untitled Woody Allen project

AAAAAAND in a follow-up to this post where they were seen playing with puppies, it looks like they've decided to keep one of the little fur babies! Selena's assistant was seen bringing this lil' baby to her apartment:


His name is Charlie. ❤️


