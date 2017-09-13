Selena Gomez and The Weeknd move in together, get a puppy

cute <3 Reply

Thread

Link

A Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! Makes me miss my old pup, she looked identical to her's (but let's be real, that's not much of a stretch) Reply

Thread

Link

I had a Cav too. She died of cancer last year though. 💔



They honestly are the sweetest dogs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a ruby cavalier that died 3 months ago </3 they're amazing dogs, I've had huge dogs my whole life, but something about cavs are just special <3333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PUPPPYYYYYY



getting a puppy when you've been dating less than a year is stupid edit-well hopefully it's just one of their dogs and not a dog "together"



PUPPYYYYYYY



Edited at 2017-09-13 07:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, this



I hope they take care of the puppy, nothing else matters tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte lol



didn't stop my little sister from adopting two puppies and cat in under a year in her first relationship Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My aunt has a king charles... that thing is so whiny Reply

Thread

Link

what happened to that bulldog abel got bella Reply

Thread

Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's gigi's dog that zayn bought her



Edited at 2017-09-13 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i definitely remember bella posting photos of a puppy last year and saying abel got him for her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope they have worked out a custody agreement for this little cutie <3 Reply

Thread

Link

She's not stable enough for this lol Reply

Thread

Link

Wouldn't expect a Brit stan to go there.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That litte pupperz and his big ol feet and teeny tiny face - SOOOOOOOOO CUTE!!!!! Not so sure about getting a dog and moving in together but Mazel Tov, kids! Reply

Thread

Link

Here for a pup post, a year and a day after They're Good Dogs, Brent. Reply

Thread

Link

I can reread it on days of feeling low(er) and have it brighten me up. The endless stupid tweets involving h*ck as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is so cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to look up a Glass Juliet Balcony - what on earth is the point of that? Reply

Thread

Link

me too. i expected something gorgeous looking, but that's... nopeeee. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just looked it up too and wow those things are ugly & stupid Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume the windows open in so it turns your window into...a balcony??? But in the wall??? Idk, it seems dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess it's so you can safely open the windows/doors which you normally can't do in new york (see that famous sex and the city episode)? I could be totally wrong tho I have no idea what I'm talking about lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so her assistants got a puppy, then.

cause we all know selena aint gonna do shit but pet it now and then when shes got time





getting a puppy with a s/o whilst dating for a short time is a bad idea. Reply

Thread

Link





THAT PUPPY!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

That puppy is from a pet store so... yay supporting puppy mills... Reply

Thread

Link

She can't use her voice for EVERYTHING, geesh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She can't even use it to sing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she could have bought a dog shelter you dont know what the fuck she does!!~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Somebody's gotta buy those puppies, though... it's not their fault how they were conceived! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, good luck to both of you i guess Reply

Thread

Link

And the puppy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link