Selena Gomez and The Weeknd move in together, get a puppy
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd temporarily move into an apartment together in NYC. https://t.co/rvAwFeKPvx pic.twitter.com/ZhmmsT8fJ9— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) September 11, 2017
- Selena and Abel have moved into an apartment in NYC's Greenwich Village
- Apartment has 11.6 ft high ceilings, Juliette glass balconies and English kitchens; similar units in the building have rented for $16k/month or more
- The move is only temporary while Selena works on an untitled
AAAAAAND in a follow-up to this post where they were seen playing with puppies, it looks like they've decided to keep one of the little fur babies! Selena's assistant was seen bringing this lil' baby to her apartment:
September 7: Theresa picking up Selena & Abel's new puppy in New York City. pic.twitter.com/zrE3cdPmj9— SelenaHQ (@SelenaHQMedia) September 7, 2017
His name is Charlie. ❤️
Meet Charlie! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez's new puppy. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/jXJevyKLod— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 9, 2017
They honestly are the sweetest dogs.
getting a puppy when you've been dating less than a year is stupid edit-well hopefully it's just one of their dogs and not a dog "together"
PUPPYYYYYYY
Edited at 2017-09-13 07:16 pm (UTC)
I hope they take care of the puppy, nothing else matters tbh.
didn't stop my little sister from adopting two puppies and cat in under a year in her first relationship
Edited at 2017-09-13 07:24 pm (UTC)
cause we all know selena aint gonna do shit but pet it now and then when shes got time
getting a puppy with a s/o whilst dating for a short time is a bad idea.