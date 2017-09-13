Munroe Bergdorf Is the Face of a New Illamasqua Campaign
.@MunroeBergdorf is the face of a new beauty campaign: https://t.co/ba5m1LTXxM pic.twitter.com/n6WRXImI4R— Dazed (@Dazed) September 13, 2017
Our next campaign explores gender with @MunroeBergdorf & @raindovemodel— Illamasqua (@Illamasqua) September 13, 2017
All will be revealed soon... #HumanUp #Illamafia pic.twitter.com/Be09uGkS2S
Earlier this month, Illamasqua defended Munroe on instagram and accused the unethical publication of taking her comments out of context to make her look bad: "In order for our generation to move forward and create a more inclusive society, it’s not just about showing diversity. We must all be free to talk about social issues in a constructive and tolerant way."
Soruce
Source
Source
I guess my (genuine) question is, at what point do we be like "well this company has learned their lesson and grown from this mistake" or do we hold it over them forever?
hell no alex box was not fired - this campaign is from 2012, but box didn't leave illamasqua until the end of 2015 which was of her own volition. illamasqua still has a farewell entry up online where they stated that they will always consider box as family, so clearly they weren't mad. given this company's track record, saying they're not interested in trump supporters doesnt mean anything since CLAIMING to be all about ~diversity~ is right now the zeitgeist of the makeup world.
I understand where you wanna go with your question, but it has no relevance in this situation and you got your facts wrong. if you have receipts, pls present them.
Illamasqua hasn't learned SHIT and is just riding the current wave of controversies and headlines re: trump and this girl.
I had heard the information about Box leaving in 2013 from multiple people on makeup forums so it seems that this false information got passed around and it's my bad for not verifying it before passing it on myself.
I don't trust Illamasqua and I won't ever buy from them, I was just curious on peoples feelings because there have been so many makeup brands with controversies and while I personally feel that individuals can be educated and change feelings and regain trust, I don't know how I feel about companies doing the same and wondered where others drew their line in the sand. Knowing what I know now about Alex Box, I understand completely that this question doesn't really apply here.
http://genderisover.com
We think that society’s emphasis on assigned binary gender roles is harmful, damaging, and often violent, and this is a statement against that. However, by “gender” we don’t mean “gender identities” — we believe that people’s gender identities & expressions are valid and should be respected! We also don’t intend for this to imply that we currently live in a post-gender world: gendered violence & gender inequality are real and pressing issues that require lots of work to dismantle.
I do understand how it may give off the impression they're saying we live in a post-gender society, but that's why they explicitly state that's not their intention. I think the parenthetical "if you want it" means you have to fight for the end of harmful gender roles, and I think that's something worth fighting for.
1) Unfortunately, racism and slavery have always existed since day one of the first civilization in Mesopotamia. White people did not invent it.
2) Black cultures and civilizations throughout history have participated in racism and slavery, just like any other.
3) White people did not slave you. AFRICAN tribes and countries decided to sell their people to Spaniards, without being forced to, because they didn't have anything else to sell, in effect creating the trasatlantic slave trade that lasted for centuries. This was not invented by white people.
4) It's the white people that you attacked that eventually said, wait this is wrong, and abolished slavery, so they don't own you anything.
So yeah her comments were ignorant and racist and she was rightfully fired and I took particular pleasure in watching her be completely eviscerated on live television for being such a moron.
At the end of the day, in spite of the rampant racism that exists in Western countries, America and Europe are still the places were black people and people of color can thrive the most. They do better in those places than any other in the world. She would be lynched if she went to Nigeria, so maybe she should shut up.