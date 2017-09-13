Munroe Bergdorf Is the Face of a New Illamasqua Campaign

lmao downgrade Reply

like good for her that she found another job, but this move seems pretty disingenuous coming from a company that did minstrel imagery for an ad campaign, pulled it back when it was critized, then put it back up and defended it because it was ~about the color~. And this model was fired by loreal beacuse she talked about white people and unconscious racism? LMAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOO Reply

YIKES, I didn't know about this! Reply

What the hell is this, yikesssss. Reply

This is the whole reason I've never bought anything from this brand tbh Reply

this was a terribly thought out ad campaign and a fucking mess but the creative director who was in charge then was fired and earlier this year Illamasqua said they didn't want Trump supporters buying their products.



I guess my (genuine) question is, at what point do we be like "well this company has learned their lesson and grown from this mistake" or do we hold it over them forever? Reply

/when do we realize that all of these companies doing PR shit to make themselves look more ~inclusive and ~philanthropic are trying to make $$$ off of that "humanitarian brand" Reply

http://www.illamasqua.com/blog/alex-box-illamasqua/



hell no alex box was not fired - this campaign is from 2012, but box didn't leave illamasqua until the end of 2015 which was of her own volition. illamasqua still has a farewell entry up online where they stated that they will always consider box as family, so clearly they weren't mad. given this company's track record, saying they're not interested in trump supporters doesnt mean anything since CLAIMING to be all about ~diversity~ is right now the zeitgeist of the makeup world.



I understand where you wanna go with your question, but it has no relevance in this situation and you got your facts wrong. if you have receipts, pls present them.



Illamasqua hasn't learned SHIT and is just riding the current wave of controversies and headlines re: trump and this girl. hell no alex box was not fired - this campaign is from 2012, but box didn't leave illamasqua until the end of 2015 which was of her own volition. illamasqua still has a farewell entry up online where they stated that they will always consider box as family, so clearly they weren't mad. given this company's track record, saying they're not interested in trump supporters doesnt mean anything since CLAIMING to be all about ~diversity~ is right now the zeitgeist of the makeup world.I understand where you wanna go with your question, but it has no relevance in this situation and you got your facts wrong. if you have receipts, pls present them.Illamasqua hasn't learned SHIT and is just riding the current wave of controversies and headlines re: trump and this girl. Reply

I appreciate the correction tbh.



I had heard the information about Box leaving in 2013 from multiple people on makeup forums so it seems that this false information got passed around and it's my bad for not verifying it before passing it on myself.



I don't trust Illamasqua and I won't ever buy from them, I was just curious on peoples feelings because there have been so many makeup brands with controversies and while I personally feel that individuals can be educated and change feelings and regain trust, I don't know how I feel about companies doing the same and wondered where others drew their line in the sand. Knowing what I know now about Alex Box, I understand completely that this question doesn't really apply here. Reply

not like this nobody model has much of a choice lbr, a cheque is a cheque Reply

What an idiotic shirt. Reply

http://genderisover.com



We think that society’s emphasis on assigned binary gender roles is harmful, damaging, and often violent, and this is a statement against that. However, by “gender” we don’t mean “gender identities” — we believe that people’s gender identities & expressions are valid and should be respected! We also don’t intend for this to imply that we currently live in a post-gender world: gendered violence & gender inequality are real and pressing issues that require lots of work to dismantle. Consider looking into the meaning of the shirt and the contributions they make to charity Reply

I actually really appreciate you taking an educational stance in responding. Truly. I did look into it and read the statement. I still disagree but am impressed by how you brought up your point. Reply

I agree with their premise that coercive gender roles and the gender binary are harmful and I appreciate that they give to really worthy causes including one I'm a member of.



I do understand how it may give off the impression they're saying we live in a post-gender society, but that's why they explicitly state that's not their intention. I think the parenthetical "if you want it" means you have to fight for the end of harmful gender roles, and I think that's something worth fighting for. Reply

don't apologize, you are correct. To dismiss gender as merely a social construct is for imbeciles. Reply

That's nice, its no L'oreal but hey. Reply

