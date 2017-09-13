Universal Studios Japan adding 'Final Fantasy' & 'Sailor Moon' themed attractions
- As part of its annual Universal Cool Japan project, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka hosts new attractions modeled after popular anime and video game franchises.
- For 2018, USJ's new attractions will be based on Final Fantasy (likely VII because of the promo images) and Sailor Moon (appears to be "classic" Sailor Moon and not the recent Sailor Moon Crystal). Previously used franchises Detective Conan (also known as Case Closed) and Monster Hunter are back again with upgrades.
- The Final Fantasy, Detective Conan, and Monster Hunter attractions will be open on January 19, and the Sailor Moon one will join them in the spring of 2018. The Universal Cool Japan 2018 attractions will be available until June 24.
