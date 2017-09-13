Comic Book Post: Mr. Oz is revealed to be....
The wait is finally over. After being introduced over 3 years ago, readers finally know who DC's mysterious Mr. Oz really is and just why he has a strange obsession with Superman. Those who speculated since Rebirth that he was Watchmen's Ozymandias should be in for quite a surprise.
Oz is Superman's father Jor-El.
Oz is fed up with humanity. He doesn't think Earth deserves Superman or his family and puts plans into motion that cause chaos around the globe that Supes isn't fast enough to completely stop (chaos which included Superman saving undocumented immigrants from white supremacists).
When Superman angrily shouts why people would do this to each other, Oz appears, stating he gave humanity a choice and they choose mayhem and destruction. He then states he regrets sending Superman to a cesspool of a planet before revealing himself.
The next issue of Action Comics, scheduled for release in two weeks, will dive into the origin of how Jor-El became Mr. Oz. Whether that includes his connection to Dr. Manhattan remains to be seen, but this 5-issue story is set to wrap two weeks before Doomsday Clock.
But I HATE this reveal, just hate it. DC leave the parents dead! Stop turning them into extreme versions of their kids.