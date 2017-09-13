



Lol, it's fine though because the only thing I wanted to add is that Chuck and Coach Clayton might actually have a scene together and that based on Cole's AMA, they might make Chuck less of an ass



That and the caption cracked me the fuck up





If it's any consolation I'm at work and haven't even WATCHED these videos yet lol. I'm waiting for my coworker to go on lunch in like 10 minutes lmfao.



Edit: Well I've watched them but with the sound off hahaha.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:19 pm (UTC)

Lol, with the sound off is probably for the better

damn, Clayton senior looks fine

this show has the best dilfs

they are both so good looking

i still can't believe the kid from unfabulous grew up to be so fine

a matching pearl bracelet is too much, even for Veronica

I like that second promo clip a lot

Cool

ahhh i can't wait! i still can't believe how invested i got in this show so quickly when i usually avoid teen based shows like the plague

And as to the promos, I sort of forgot that since Dilton is now a survivalist nut and was shooting guns in the woods. I didn't think that would extend to him being a gun supplier for Archie.



Yawning at the shower make out scene.



I don't know why it sort of annoys me that Betty gets to just sit at the counter sipping a milkshake, but Veronica's just awkwardly lying down on the counter in what I guess is supposed to be sexy and brooding. Though I did enjoy Josie's lean and walk at the jukebox. Reply

How ANGRY are you that Kevin isn't in that promo? Like he was there, there's shots of him in the other CW promo and the rest of the cast is in the same outfits. Casey is a regular now, he deserves the love. Reply

I was pretty irritated because yeah, I know I saw photos from that shoot, and he was there. And he hasn't been in any promos yet! I want to know what his broken, gossip-loving heart is up to! I'm not too mad since he got a decent amount of promo before he got upgraded to a regular, and I have to side eye that Ashleigh seems pretty absent from promo (besides this recent one), but yeah, the petty part of me is grumbling. God, his centric episode better deliver

Reply

But I don't want to give the show that much credit, lol. You're probably right, and she's just being ott or the direction was meh Lol, to be fair, isn't that scene supposed to be a dream turning into a nightmare? So if you're super generous, the dreamer is just dreaming things being slightly off and weirdBut I don't want to give the show that much credit, lol. You're probably right, and she's just being ott or the direction was meh

Love you for this Twin Peaks reference <3

already cringing at KJ acting out this tortured!Archie storyline tbh

mte

this break hasn't been kind to the cast. i feel like without the show to fangirl over, just following the cast on SM makes you realize they're all a bunch of obnoxious 20-somethings, minus the pussy cats and maybe camila

I've enjoyed following the pussycats, Camila, and Casey so yeah, pretty much. And the adults, lol.

i started to drag them all, but when i pointed out what made them obnoxious i realized i was basically only talking about cole, lili, and madelaine LMAO. madelaine being the least of the three. i'm sad she got so boyfriend crazy cause it's annoying af

Mads is adorable and interacts with fans the most! Camila is funny but sometimes she acts like an actual high schooler to me and it weirds me out. Rob Raco (the guy who played Joaquin) is pretty adorable on IG. Casey is hilarious. Other than that, dgaf most of them (although I like to ogle pretty Charles lol).

I had to stop following a couple of them on stories because I live in Vancouver and it felt too stalker-y. But also... be safe, you guys. You're on a popular YA show but you're constantly showing what part of the city you're in? Vancouver is small.

I need to binge this

Did Jughead's hat get even more party hat-ish.

I think they're doing another retro dream sequence



But lol, on the topic of his hat, Hot Topic is selling Riverdale merchandise which of course means the beanie Reply

I don't really trust CW to get 'retro' right.

S1 was good to binge watch, I'll probably wait it out and do the same with S2.

And here's a look at Vanessa dressed as Toni

digging these boots

I hate those tacky Hot Topic tights. The outfit would be so much better without them, or with different ones.

i like everything but the tights. will be cool to see her other outfits

Parent

Those tights are very 2006 hot topic nagl. Love the hair tho.

I hope she's Betty love interest instead of Jughead's!

I think that she's Cheryl's tbh.

bughead has kinda killed my excitement for the show, i hate them so much. betty is much better on her own

Basically, mte



And then because of the louder shippers, it makes me want to see them break up just for popcorn purposes

Their fans are incredibly annoying. I live for their reaction when they inevitably break up. But I think my Bughead annoyance is mostly how much focus they got. And how they show became less fun as soon as they started hooking up. That's not their fault either. It's POLLY'S!!

Omg Josie looks amaaaazing.

She really does. Depending on how they depict her this season I might have to turn in my Cheryl stan card and switch over to Josie.

Yesss omg I love her dress sfm.

Damn, she looks amazing. I want to hope they do better by her

There isn't a single time where she doesn't look fierce af

