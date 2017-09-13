September 13th, 2017, 10:38 am alienjive New Riverdale Season 2 Promos SOURCE 1SOURCE 2 Tagged: television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
Lol, it's fine though because the only thing I wanted to add is that Chuck and Coach Clayton might actually have a scene together and that based on Cole's AMA, they might make Chuck less of an ass
That and the caption cracked me the fuck up
Come get dis chocolate, gurrl 🍫 🍫 #claytonchaos #coachclayton #chuckclayton
Edit: Well I've watched them but with the sound off hahaha.
Edited at 2017-09-13 06:19 pm (UTC)
this show has the best dilfs
Yawning at the shower make out scene.
I don't know why it sort of annoys me that Betty gets to just sit at the counter sipping a milkshake, but Veronica's just awkwardly lying down on the counter in what I guess is supposed to be sexy and brooding. Though I did enjoy Josie's lean and walk at the jukebox.
But I don't want to give the show that much credit, lol. You're probably right, and she's just being ott or the direction was meh
the whole junior cast (minus Lili) could need some acting lessons
Re: the whole junior cast (minus Lili) could need some acting lessons
But lol, on the topic of his hat, Hot Topic is selling Riverdale merchandise which of course means the beanie
And then because of the louder shippers, it makes me want to see them break up just for popcorn purposes