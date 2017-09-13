Barry Jenkins’ New Film Finds Lead in Newcomer Kiki Layne

honest to god thought that said 'necromancer' and was like damn... people be giving their kids weird names these days... Reply

I'd love a super cool, gruesome movie about necromancy. Reply

take my money already! Reply

love him for giving unknowns big roles like this Reply

I love when unknowns get cast in cool projects, I'm absolutely over tumblr darlings getting parts they're in no way right for. Reply

oh so we CAN cast dark skinned women :O? Reply

don't tell marvel Reply

It's always interesting to see what ppl consider dark skinned/light skinned. I think she's more brown skinned than dark skinned, tbh. Reply

literally mte Reply

this is so exciting! i'm also lowkey in love with stephan james. he was so good in selma. Reply

Nice! I love it when newcomers get big opportunities like this. Reply

