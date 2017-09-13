Barry Jenkins’ New Film Finds Lead in Newcomer Kiki Layne
.@BarryJenkins' new film finds lead in newcomer Kiki Layne (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Z8U48tk7CL pic.twitter.com/qUJmgYUkCu— Variety (@Variety) 13 septembre 2017
Kiki Layne will play the lead role of Tish in Barry Jenkins and Annapurna’s adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel “If Beale Street Could Talk,”
“Shots Fired” star Stephan James is already set to play Tish’s finance, Fonny.
Jenkins is writing and directing.
Production is expected to start in October.
The film follows Tish, a newly engaged Harlem woman who races against the clock to prove her lover’s innocence while carrying their unborn child. The movie is a celebration of love told through the story of a young couple, their families, and their lives.
source