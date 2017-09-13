Amber Tamblyn Writes Open Letter to James Woods
My Open Letter to James Woods by Amber Tamblyn | Teen Vogue https://t.co/7LEzRc8q4M— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 13, 2017
In a follow-up to this post, Amber Tamblyn has responded to James Woods' accusations that Amber Tamblyn lied about James Woods trying to pick her up when she was just 16. She warned him:
Calling me liar, James? This is now far from over. That I can promise.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017
In her letter, she says, "Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer. I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth."
Below the cut, check out a screencap of texts w/ Amber's friend who was present during the event as well as an excerpt from her letter. I encourage you to click through to the source and read the whole letter though. She gives more details on the event and notes that she was not famous at the time, having only appeared in a few soap opera spots. If you check out Amber's twitter, she has retweeted other women who have come forward about James Woods' predatory behavior and notes that she must assume she and her friend surely aren't some exception -- that Woods must have preyed on other young girls and women and used the same lines and tricks.
Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017
The saddest part of this story doesn't even concern me but concerns the universal woman's story. The nation's harmful narrative of disbelieving women first, above all else. Asking them to first corroborate or first give proof or first make sure we're not misremembering or first consider the consequences of speaking out or first let men give their side or first just let your sanity come last.
So it is with hope, Mr. Woods, that I ask you to go inward now and ask yourself the hard stuff. The ominous unconscious stuff. The archetypal masculinity stuff. The power-play stuff. The perversion persuasion stuff. The secretive stuff. The id's most cherished stuff.
Only you and your darkness know who you are. Only you and your actions know what you've done. That means you and only you have the power to change your behavior.
I find it so hard to comprehend how anyone would not believe her, when this POS has a well-known rep with dating a lot of barely legal teens. What a creep.
now that i'm older i can't believe the amount of men who would catcall me when i was underage. at the time i just accepted it :/
But looking back I really didn't and they knew I was a kid :/