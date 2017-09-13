Amber Tamblyn Writes Open Letter to James Woods

Slay Amber! I've always liked her. Reply

Thread

Link

Finish that unhinged prune, Amber!



I find it so hard to comprehend how anyone would not believe her, when this POS has a well-known rep with dating a lot of barely legal teens. What a creep.



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I just logged into LJ after a million years because 'unhinged prune' was too much. Lol Great work!🙌🏼 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw thanks xx Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh damn.



Problem is that no one's gonna read through this if they've already decided he's ~innocent. Reply

Thread

Link





Finish him, Joan. Reply

Thread

Link

Vampire Princess Miyu <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn Joan, go in! Reply

Thread

Link

Eviscerate him, Amber!! Reply

Thread

Link

I was in the post last night and it made me feel so gross, especially his quote about puppies vs. dogs. He (and all guys that do this) are disgusting human beings.



Scorch that earth, drag him to hell sis. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah im still thinking about that gross puppy quote today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What did he say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something about how people buy puppies and not 10 year old dogs or some shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go 'head, Amber.



James Woods is a despicable trash heap of a thing. I can't even call him a human being. Reply

Thread

Link

yaas joan! Reply

Thread

Link

go in, amber! Reply

Thread

Link

This eternal bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is very brave of her since we know how litigious James Woods is. If he sues (and I wouldn't be surprised if he does), I'm sure she will countersue and I hope other women join her lawsuit. Reply

Thread

Link

will he sue though? wouldn't he need to prove it didn't happen? genuinely asking because i'm not familiar with US libel laws Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Idk how his lawyers proved he never did coke ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Well, he also sued a guy who joked that he was a cokehead on twitter and won. the defendant died during the course of the lawsuit and James Woods said this:Idk how his lawyers proved he never did coke ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember her on General Hospital. She looked her age (and younger) at 16. So, he doesn't even have the lame, "I thought she was older!" excuse.



Now I wanna go watch Lucky and Emily on the run story again. Reply

Thread

Link

Even if she did look older though, once she said she was 16, that would have been his cue to be like "oh shit, I thought you were in your 20s! Bye now" so he wouldn't have had that excuse regardless. He's such trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. she eviscerated him. he won't change but he did lose this fight. Reply

Thread

Link

i would've believed her even without any proof



now that i'm older i can't believe the amount of men who would catcall me when i was underage. at the time i just accepted it :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. I believe her because I was once a 16 year old girl and I did not forget. 😡😡 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the time I thought it was because I looked older (I'm very tall so even at 12 years old I was at least 5'7)



But looking back I really didn't and they knew I was a kid :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link