I can't help but notice his long ass fingers every single time Reply

Thread

Link



How else is he going to steal your entire knife collection?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he reminds me of Joseph Morgan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's some severe winking, Troutmouth Mini. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

reminds me of salad fingers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His body is kind of awkwardly lanky but at the time time I am so attracted to him??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His looks genuinely confuse me because there's a lot of Steve Buscemi in there but at certain moments I get why he's got a thirsty fanbase Reply

Thread

Link

He looks so much like Steve Buscemi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If he'd play young Buscemi, I'd be impressed with the CGI until learning that two Steve Buscemi exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hes SO ugly hot to me!!!!! i cant explain it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! From some angles I'm like nnnnnnn and then others I'm like YESSSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i for one dig buscemi's look tho



:( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it was prosthetics... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so into him lmao i feel like a bandwagon jumper but it was because of atomic blonde, not it! I thought it was played by Dane Dehan up until like a month ago Reply

Thread

Link

i saw a gif of him in that role and he looked so hot. who is his character and how long is he in the movie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's an informant in Berlin and he doesn't have a huge part but he's in the final act quite a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was hf his whole look in Atomic Blonde tbh. The eyeliner was A+++ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same I thought he was cute in atomic blonde but I hadn't realized it was him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf I didn't know he was in atomic blonde lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was amazing in atomic blond. i think you're the reason i went to see it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg I didn't realize that was him! I really liked his character!!! :O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless you, friend!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tried embedding the vids in the post but they're not showing up :| Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw that sucks. The part where he talks about being in clown face with normal clothes is so cute lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm sure egg is a very nice person but i guess i just don't get why everyone wants to glitter him up for easter Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know what it is about him but I dig his "look". Reply

Thread

Link

he's kinda cute in a real basic, cute tall guy in your history class way.



actually i take that back. he's only cute because he seems to have a semblance of a personality.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





This long ass weekend made me one of y'all lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn I see a glimpse of Alex in that gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

M F T E I was like "damn, Skarsgard face works through everything" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have the same eyes and smile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler ] "I was real enough for Georgie" is one of the most hilariously cold-blooded clapbacks I've ever heard 😂 He was so good as Pennywise! There was such a manic glee to It that was terrific to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

I was half expecting Turn Down for What to start playing when he dropped that on him lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao my brain immediately thought "OH SHIT!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a "oh snap!" moment when he said that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he had no chill whatsoever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this killed me, he was just so good in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was like HE HAS TO DIE NOW. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His English speaking voice is strange after hearing him speak Swedish. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel that with most people who aren't native English speakers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-09-13 06:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

JFC HE HAS 6 BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER







FUCKING DAMN Reply

Thread

Link

Why does he look like some hick farm boy from right by the Finnish border is my question, IIRC none of the other guys in his family look like that Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, back in April when I made a comment about how hot he is to me, ONTD dogpiled on me saying I need to get taste and was just in general OTT about it while thirsting for blands like Chris Pratt and Evans. Now everyone here is obsessed. Reply

Thread

Link

something about the clown make-up and eating children is clearly doing it for ONTD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm cackling omg. never change, ontd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone? Excuse you, sis, my eyesight is doing fine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link