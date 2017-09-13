Bill Skarsgård on Conan
They discuss Bill's demonic smile from IT and how he used to use it to scare his little brother.
Bill talks about auditioning for the role.
Bill talks about clown protesting IT.
warner bros has finally let him free to do interviews, god bless.
:(
http://teamcoco.com/video/bill-skarsg-r
actually i take that back. he's only cute because he seems to have a semblance of a personality.
[Spoiler]"I was real enough for Georgie" is one of the most hilariously cold-blooded clapbacks I've ever heard 😂
also lmfao:
FUCKING DAMN