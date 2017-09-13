ONTD Roundup





happy wednesday, ontd! halfway through the week, WE GOT THIS Reply

Thread

Link

KITTY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just catching up on the show Power, are there any posts?? Reply

Thread

Link

omg she tried it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao you go girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Actual footage of me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. did she manage to get some pap shots before the takedown tho?



photographers and agencies going through their film roll like ???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching Cleveland go for 21 straight games and it's already 3-1 lol.



Mascot aside I always root for the Fighting Francona's. Reply

Thread

Link





it is my birthday. here’s to my 3rd decade of life. Reply

Thread

Link

happy birthday!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! 30s are 💣💣💣 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy Birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday fellow virgo babe! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday! :)



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday you flawless fellow Virgo! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy Birthday fellow Virgo! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Happy birthday! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my uncle was the driver for Evan Rachel Wood during TIFF. I thought it was kinda cool. Reply

Thread

Link

Such a queen <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

❤️ Her



My fave story about her is from some years ago. Details fuzzy but she was talking about fans at her building chanting free Fiona or something because they thought she hadn't released music due to some contract stipulation. And she was like, free me from what? I'm just up here chilling, watching barnaby Jones on cable.



😂



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My entire body is so sore and I can't figure out why. Ugh. I'm just so uncomfortable all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

Are u safe after Irma sis?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not in Florida, I'm in DC. I'm fine. 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have to go to work today. I haven't been to work since last Thursday.



*sigh* Reply

Thread

Link

Have fun! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

puppyyyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so silly lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So accurate.



That dog's ears crack me up too, he's doing his best Yoda impersonation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awwww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dis too cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why hasn't that spammer bot been banned yet?

The one that posts ":)" or "lol" in every post, but also embeds a video in their comment as well?



I've tried contacting the mods but they honestly dgaf? Reply

Thread

Link

There are some fool trolls who are still here too so idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay but they're still people behind those accounts.



This is literally an application that embeds a video to inflate it's views everytime somebody opens up a post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They literally don't gaf. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've seen the :) but I've never seen a video embedded in their comments? wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I reported one of the bots, but I haven't seen it in other posts since then. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Need to set a date for skydiving before it gets too chilly. Can't wait for that rush again Reply

Thread

Link

I had to call in sick today due to severe anxiety but my senior pretty much hates me and now I'm convinced she's gonna use this to sink me (I'm temp so I have zero rights, she can just use mistakes I made early in the job as a cover story). Reply

Thread

Link

Since I'm a sucker I ordered the new glossier body products, I hope my body will be smooth and glowing!



I don't really like the campaign photos tho, not the models but just like the entire aesthetic and font idk lol Reply

Thread

Link

do you guys have a bumper sticker on your car? if so what does it say?



today I saw the classic "If you're going to ride my ass at least pull my hair" decal on a pickup truck lmao Reply

Thread

Link

i absolutely WOULD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have a decal on my rear window that says "id rather be in las vegas" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a Chelsea FC sticker and then one for my favorite taco joint. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a few Clemson-related magnets, a Snoopy decal, and a sorority window cling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i had a window decal for my college Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a dc united sticker and a guam sticker Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have an Ireland bumper sticker, a Star Wars mythosaur skull sticker on the otehr side, and Kyle from Despicable Me on my rear window. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a Pikachu bumper sticker, a Millenium Falcon, and a Star Trek badge. I can often tell when people gawk at them from my rear view mirror. The other day I saw a little boy point at what I'm assuming was the Pikachu and he smacked his mom's arm and was like "look! look!" Lol it was so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No bumper sticker since that shit is hard to get off.



I have two window decals though. I know those will peel off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my sorority letter lmao bc im a stereotype. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I haven't had a car in 8 years but when I did I had one for the band The Birthday Massacre which looked ironic as fuck on my bright yellow VW bug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have the mudflap girl outline thingy on my back window. She's reading a book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a german shepherd silhouette sticker. it's cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing is worth a bumper sticker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like bumper stickers most of the time. The only window decal I had on my car was for parking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"My other ride is a Tardis."



Edit: Not a sticker tho, is a magnet.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link