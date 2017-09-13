[movie] joker:sad

The View chats with the Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton



The rightful President of the United States of America Hillary Rodham Clinton has started the press tour for her book What Happened. She graces the panel of the View to talk about the election and the book.

Lessons from Hillary:

- Don't listen to Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said that Hillary is spending her last bit of public life talking about something so sad and running one of the most negative presidential campaigns.
- If you are disagreeing with what you've heard about the book, PLEASE FUCKING READ THE BOOK.
- HRC calls out that Russia is still undermining our democracy.
- She brings up voter suppression on African American and young voters.
- They bring up former FBI director James Comey's letter.
- She blames herself for the loss but shares her reasoning in regards to putting some blame onto Bernie.
- They talk about James Comey firing and Mueller investigation. TOO MANY CONNECTIONS for it not to be real.
- Sara Haines brings up if they will have 4 years of Trump.









