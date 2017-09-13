The View chats with the Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton

i cant watch this, its still too painful Reply

this one gutted me.



I still haven't been able to watch this. Reply

i havent watched this either lol



i havent watched shit im weak n i will start crying Reply

god, this brings back painful memories

and doesn't it feel like this was years ago already Reply

in the view interview she said after she finished this speech and got into her car with bill she immediately felt all the adrenaline leave her body Reply

no 😭 Reply

she is so calm, reasoned and well-spoken. WHY ISN'T SHE THE FUCKING PRESIDENT UGH DAMMIT WHY?! Reply

Same, same, same. It will feel too soon for a long, long time for me. Reply

i finally broke down and watched it.



i liked the part in the third video where she talks about their marriage. dumb lady whatshername brings up GOP "party of family values" (oh ok ted cruz liking porn). anyway, hillary is polite about it, but she gets to make her own decisions about her life. she says "oh it's an arrangement, yeah, it's called Marriage". i mean, it's no longer politically convenient since she's not running any more and yet... they're still married. she says they've been together since a lot of people have even been alive and there have been more happy times than sad or angry times and he's her best friend and he's been her biggest supporter and encourager. people shouldn't use the euphemism of "family values" as a weapon. people can scoff at their marriage all they want but they're the only two people in it. she goes on to say they should mind their own business. Reply

ikr, I'll bookmark this post and come back to it in a few decades time when my heart is ready :((((( Reply

WHAT?!



I rarely make these posts now. :( Reply

Sis, I'm just joking! I was ecstatic to see this post - I miss them D-: Reply

i miss your political posts. i miss political posts. Reply

Didn't even listen to Pod Save America once I realized it was a Hillary interview. Reply

I'm currently reading her book and I'm so glad she wrote it. As depressing as it is to read it. Reply

I'm about to support my local book shop to buy the book. :D Reply

YAY. The moment Amazon Germany gets its shit together imma buy a hardcover on top of the kindle version I already have. I wanna mark all the good stuff. Make that $$$$, Hillary. Reply

it's still a bit guarded, but it's clear that she doesn't care about "how will this affect my political career" anymore. The chapter on being a woman in politics, and the email chapter are my faves so far! Reply

I bought the audiobook, I gotta get to it Reply

lol sarah is one to talk. that face, that voice, her attitude, her fashion sense, her employer, his father, her pig brothers.



everything about her is sad and unpleasant. Reply

Did you see her monsterous highlight yesterday during the briefing? She had bright white spots on her chin and nose. It almost distracted me from her saying for DOJ should investigate Comey Reply

ugh I saw that. fucking fox news is always on at my neighborhood gym and her asshole face was on the screen for my entire workout Reply

i dont watch her briefings because ill vomit having to look at her Reply

Well, after the Mooch called out her need to wear makeup on national tv, I've been enjoying watching her experiment. It's like when a 12 year old girl starts wearing makeup and makes every mistake in the book. Reply

YAS MAMA. SLAY Reply

She is so gross sry2say Reply

We could've had it all Reply

there are moments when i forget who's in the administration...and then :( Reply

did anyone listen to her PSA interview?



aside from the issues and what ppl may or may not agree with-- one thing that surprises me is how much more engaging she is to listen to now that she obviously doesn't care as much/isn't trying to live up to the public image she had created. even the tone of her voice is different. this isn't a commentary on her being 'shrill' before or anything like that. i never found her annoying or anything when she spoke before... there's just something different about her now that is much more compelling. Reply

yall never like hillary when she's running for anything 😞



but once shes out of office its like 'wow im surprised shes actually funny!' or 'wow shes actually pretty interesting!' Reply

no that's not what i'm saying at all. i'm saying it's interesting the way she is presenting herself now that she's not a candidate. hillary herself has admitted that she has a hard time with cultivating and presenting her own public image-- that has a lot to do with sexism, yes, but it's funny to me after all these years in the public eye she is only now able to settle into something that comes off as her true self. i'm not talking about her electability or her worthiness or anything, just her own choices in how she communicates. Reply

lmao it's true. There was an article during the election about how popular she is when she's not running for something, compared to the public reaction when she is. Reply

and i don't really think she's funny-- then or now. :/ Reply

I always thought she was funny. -_- Reply

lol mte Reply

IA. That was a great interview. And she didn't do that fake 'soft voice' she put on during the campaign. I wish we had let her be herself, or feel that she could be.



I liked a lot of what she's highlighting about Russia, money in politics, and the conservative influence in media. All super important things. Reply

did anyone listen to her PSA interview?



I downloaded it for an expected traffic jam this morning but then traffic wasn't jammed lol. Maybe tomorrow. Reply

It reminds me of how the public liked her when she was at the State Department. That meme of her with her sunglasses on in the plane and how she engaged with it. And then when she started to run people decided that she was the worst again. Reply

I did, I love those guys them hiding in her basement and just describing their surroundings made me laugh. But IA relaxed Hilary is great, no fucks given anymore. The pressure on her must have been unreal, and I can see why she'd conform to the previous standards and all, either way looking and listening to her now, those walks in the woods have done her good lol. Reply

i guess now she can stop trying to please everyone. i like "no fucks" hillary tbh. ofc, males still treat her like the antichrist (right and left) Reply

speaking of PSA, is Jon Lovett really dating Ronan Farrow? Reply

It'snot a public image she created, it's the public age she had to conform to after literal decades of people calling her a murderer and shit and "just not liking her" for vague reasons they can never articulate because they refuse to admit they were influenced by propaganda. Reply

i liked it a lot and could've done without all the bernie questions, but once it was passed that it was great.



the way she spoke so bluntly about russia and trump wanting to become an authoritarian should scare the shit out of people. Reply

I think the first time I saw her speak in person was at a College Democrats convention in 2005 that my sister was running. My obsession with Obama was in full swing (one of my sister's interns and I would sneak off to Obama's known favorite restaurant in DC to see if we could see him, LMAO some teens stalk 1D, we were full on Obama) and while I respected Hillary for who she was and I had a healthy appreciation for her work I didn't really think of her as a "person" because the cult of Hillary and the Clintons was/is really bigger than life. ANYWAY, she gave a speech at the convention and I was kind of stunned by how warm and engaging she was in person during her speech, it was kind of...amazing? She was also extremely kind one on one and I just remember being taken aback and reassessing how I viewed her. Now, don't get me wrong, it didn't sway me and I went full dark, no stars for Obama and I have no regrets - AT ALL - but it really changed how I viewed her as an individual. I've tried to explain this to others but it's impossible to grasp unless you've met/seen her in person. It just doesn't translate second hand, you have to be there in the moment. Reply

she's more engaging in settings like this. my town chairwoman has met her many times and she's apparently a very enjoyable person. who can probably drink you under the table. Reply

I thought the same thing Reply

people have made comments like yours for years and i just wonder, like, y'all know theres a difference between stump speeches and having a chat, right? even her saint hillary interiew is great. Reply

It was a good interview, but also frustrating at times. She seemed REALLY hung up on the fact that Bernie wasn't a Dem. Which like... sis, you wont the primary. Why are you hung up on that? It made it seem more like she cared about the ~integrity~ of the Dem party more than left-leaning ideals, you know? Reply

I'm shocked to see a view post on ontd again 😱 I got used to just going on werebel



I want to read this but I'm just starting to get over the effects of November 8th 😕



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

i will only make a view post if the guest is worthy of posting. last week it was sarah huckabee sanders and this week it's hillary. Reply

is there any way we can petition the mods to allow these kinds of daily posts? Reply

i liked her interview on pod save america. but god, it still hurts, and i'm not even american. but that morning after the election, when i woke up, expecting to read about how the first female president was elected and saw mango mussolini instead...that was hard. i couldn't watch or read the news for days. i feel sorry for her, even tho she already has accomplished so much in her life. but losing against that abomination...i wouldn't have come out of the woods again, tbh Reply

Same, I'm Irish and even though we're a small country in comparison, we've had two female presidents so far and I was excited for America just to see the changes... but :/ I've a real interest in American politics specifically, so a lot of my friends at the time didn't get how I knew so much (or cared so much lol) but now, with the Trumpet's actions effecting the world, they get it lol! Reply

lol same, my friends are a bit weirded out that i sometimes know more about american politics than german. but it's just so much more interesting and exciting (and worrying, and nauseating, and horrifying, etc) than my countries. we have a general election on the 24th, and this was the most boring, predictable election ever imo. we all know merkel has it in the bag, the only interesting part is what coalition partner she'll go with and how many seats the far right will get (ok, that part is worrying). Reply

Ive been holding off on that episode because I know its going to hurt listening to it. Everytime I scroll my feed my anxiety goes up. Reply

Yep, as a Canadian I follow US politics very closely along with my own and I stayed up to see her win. It was a horrible gut punch. Canada has never elected a female PM (Campbell has been our only one and she got the job when Mulroney resigned) so I was so excited for an important change on top of strongly believing in a democratic platform. I remember walking around downtown Ottawa the next morning and it was so quiet. I don't know if it was because I was sad or because others were too but it felt different that morning. Reply

Same. I'm not American either and I put on the television at 5:30 in the morning expecting good news. Except it was fucking horrible and I bawled the first five minutes within waking up. Not to mention I yelled at pro Trump people and called them the worst shit that day. Which I still stand by anyway Reply

people saying Hillary shouldn't speak out anymore are sexist



it's like goddamn she's done more than enough awful stuff for you to criticize her on without going the tired sexist route



hope this made sense I'm tired as balls Reply

It really shows the deep rooted sexism within the Democratic Party. They want Obama and Bernie to speak everyday but the second Hillary expresses her feelings, it's "shut up bitch!!!!" Reply

i don't think i've ever seen it here but on fbook a lot of people are following the bernie line of "she couldn't defeat an unlikeable candidate (who almost def cheated)" and i'm like.... you mean just like bernie? who also couldn't beat an unlikeable candidate who probably cheated?????? Reply

right? other presidential nominees have written books and you never hear a word because they're white men! Reply

also Bernie had a book like a week after the election.... when I read that I was like "Okay, STFU everyone" Reply

It is utterly ridiculous that every random who had anything to do with the campaign has harped on this for every buck it was worth and got a pass, but when she takes the time to try and create something thoughtful - as the person it actually happened to - she's gettign this bullshit about it. Reply

It's all over MSNBC of all places and it's so odd how they bash her on that network Reply

Just gonna leave this here.



Anybody have Katy Tur's book yet? The excerpts I've seen make it seem amazing. I think I'm going to have to get it Reply

I wanna buy Katy and Hillary's books Reply

Hey sis! How did you come through the hurricane??? Reply

I read the excerpt of Trump coming up to her and kissing her and I peaced out. Reply

i got it in the mail yesterday along with HRC's book! gonna start hers after i'm done with What Happened Reply

I haven't gotten it yet but it's on my must read list. Reply

So it's okay for everyone but Hillary to discuss the election. Got it 👌🏼 Reply

well d'uh! when the men are speaking, the women have to shut up, don't you know that? Reply

It amazes me how all it took was for Hillary to show up on the View to show she truly is a Trump supporter.



Also my ticket came in the mail today for her speaking event here for the book and I don't know if I'm mentally and emotionally prepared to see her. Reply

Question is your username inspired by Cheryl Cole's song? Reply

Yes! My flop U.K. Pop queen! Reply

im lost p Reply

Did you get your ticket through Ticketmaster? The book comes with mine but idk how I get it. I don't see her until October. Reply

From Hillary's NPR interview, young women apparently voted for Sanders because their fathers/husbands/boyfriends told them to. Huge if true. pic.twitter.com/douIiM0aSK — Julie Ann Johnson (@Julie_Johnsoned) September 12, 2017

FYI this is the reasoning behind why people were against women's suffrage in the 1910's... Reply

if this was true then i should have have been getting hella dick Reply

lmao same Reply

I'm confused, who is sheryl? Reply

huge if true will never not make me lol Reply

She's so awful. Reply

A girl I work with voted for the orange demon after Bernie lost, because he boyfriend told her to. I just shake my head at her every damn day. Reply

i've heard women constantly being questioned whether they only vote for hillary "because she's a woman", and them having to defend themselves. no man was ever asked whether he only voted for a guy because he's a guy. i don't doubt that the majority of white women voted trump because they agree with him tho. but i also think that quote holds some truth, i do believe men pressure women, or try to, into voting like they want. Reply

I often think that it isn't so conscious. I know a lot of women who were moderate until they got married and then their husbands eventually won them over to a more conservative view. It's distressingly common and I don't really understand it Reply

omg i can't....... Reply

eh, theres some truth to the fact a lot of women take on their husbands opinions on whatever Reply

There is a difference between social pressure and telling someone to do something. The number of times in my life I've had guys tell me I shouldn't support/hire/mentor women "just because they're women" and focus on who is "the best" is too high to count. I ignore it, but it's certainly something I hear. Add in to that the way women are socialized from childhood to please men and I do think you see women who were and still are quick to criticize Hilary for being a woman in some way (rather than for substance which is fair game) and less willing to extend forgiveness or empathy her way. I don't think it accounts for everyone but I do believe some women, in an effort to be the "cool girl," are more receptive to going along with what a man wants her to be and also more open to misogyny directed at other women. Reply

i don't think this needs explaining (even for the bernie idiots) but she explained it well to vox. basically, when the comey letter dropped she said men could tell their wives/gfs, "see! she'll be locked up soon. don't waste your vote." which was super weird to hear directly from her. Reply

Lawd Reply

Hilary Clinton is trash. When will yall wake up? Reply

