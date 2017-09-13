The View chats with the Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton
The rightful President of the United States of America Hillary Rodham Clinton has started the press tour for her book What Happened. She graces the panel of the View to talk about the election and the book.
Lessons from Hillary:
- Don't listen to Sarah Huckabee Sanders who said that Hillary is spending her last bit of public life talking about something so sad and running one of the most negative presidential campaigns.
- If you are disagreeing with what you've heard about the book, PLEASE FUCKING READ THE BOOK.
- HRC calls out that Russia is still undermining our democracy.
- She brings up voter suppression on African American and young voters.
- They bring up former FBI director James Comey's letter.
- She blames herself for the loss but shares her reasoning in regards to putting some blame onto Bernie.
- They talk about James Comey firing and Mueller investigation. TOO MANY CONNECTIONS for it not to be real.
- Sara Haines brings up if they will have 4 years of Trump.
i havent watched shit im weak n i will start crying
and doesn't it feel like this was years ago already
i liked the part in the third video where she talks about their marriage. dumb lady whatshername brings up GOP "party of family values" (oh ok ted cruz liking porn). anyway, hillary is polite about it, but she gets to make her own decisions about her life. she says "oh it's an arrangement, yeah, it's called Marriage". i mean, it's no longer politically convenient since she's not running any more and yet... they're still married. she says they've been together since a lot of people have even been alive and there have been more happy times than sad or angry times and he's her best friend and he's been her biggest supporter and encourager. people shouldn't use the euphemism of "family values" as a weapon. people can scoff at their marriage all they want but they're the only two people in it. she goes on to say they should mind their own business.
I rarely make these posts now. :(
everything about her is sad and unpleasant.
aside from the issues and what ppl may or may not agree with-- one thing that surprises me is how much more engaging she is to listen to now that she obviously doesn't care as much/isn't trying to live up to the public image she had created. even the tone of her voice is different. this isn't a commentary on her being 'shrill' before or anything like that. i never found her annoying or anything when she spoke before... there's just something different about her now that is much more compelling.
but once shes out of office its like 'wow im surprised shes actually funny!' or 'wow shes actually pretty interesting!'
I liked a lot of what she's highlighting about Russia, money in politics, and the conservative influence in media. All super important things.
I downloaded it for an expected traffic jam this morning but then traffic wasn't jammed lol. Maybe tomorrow.
the way she spoke so bluntly about russia and trump wanting to become an authoritarian should scare the shit out of people.
I want to read this but I'm just starting to get over the effects of November 8th 😕
it's like goddamn she's done more than enough awful stuff for you to criticize her on without going the tired sexist route
hope this made sense I'm tired as balls
Also my ticket came in the mail today for her speaking event here for the book and I don't know if I'm mentally and emotionally prepared to see her.
