New Primetime Emmys presenters includes Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, more




New list of presenters at Sunday's Emmys include:

-- Emmy winner Alexis Bledel
-- Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom
-- Golden Globe winner Matt Bomer
-- Emmy winner Carol Burnett
-- Emmy winner Dave Chappelle
-- People's Choice Awards winner Priyanka Chopra
-- Emmy winner James Corden
-- Oscar winner Viola Davis
-- Oscar nominee Laura Dern
-- Oscar winner Jane Fonda

-- Blockbuster Entertainment Awards nominee Mark Feuerstein
-- Emmy winner Chris Hardwick
-- Teen Choice Awards nominee Zoë Kravitz
-- Emmy winner Norman Lear
-- Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany
-- Emmy nominee LL Cool J
-- Emmy winner Melissa McCarthy
-- Emmy winner Seth MacFarlane
-- Emmy winner Gerald McRaney
-- Emmy winner Seth Meyers
-- MTV Movie + TV Awards winner Jeffrey Dean Morgan
-- Oscar nominee Dolly Parton
-- Emmy winner Sarah Paulson
-- Emmy winner Jeremy Piven
-- Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae
-- Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee Craig Robinson
-- Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez
-- Tony winner Anika Noni Rose
-- Golden Globe nominee Emmy Rossum
-- Emmy winner Lily Tomlin
-- Emmy winner Cicely Tyson
-- BET Awards nominee Gabrielle Union
-- Emmy nominee BD Wong
-- Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley


Source: https://twitter.com/headlineplanet/status/907974103096807425
