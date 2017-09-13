New Primetime Emmys presenters includes Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, more

-- Emmy winner Alexis Bledel



still shocked over this. i mean she deserves it, but still Reply

As always, I'm excited to see the dresses. Somebody's always got a god awful dress on and somebody always has one I fall in love with. Reply

the most entertaining red carpet are the Globes, the designer difference betweet tv and movie stars is always amusing Reply

I'm not coming for her but I can't believe Alexis Bledel has an EMMY Reply

Emmy winner/nominee

Oscar winner/nominee

Golden Globe winner/nominee

People's Choice Awards winner



One of these things does not belong lmao Reply

also Blockbuster Entertainment Awards nominee lmao Reply

poor mark feuerstein! Reply

-- Teen Choice Awards nominee Zoë Kravitz <--- My personal favorite! Reply

And MTV Movie + TV Awards winner Reply

Blockbuster Entertainment Awards nominee Mark Feuerstein



Well, isn't that nice. Reply

Awards shade list Reply

Five-time Academy Award winner Kirk Lazarus

MTV Movie Award Winner for Best Kiss Tobey Maguire Reply

i wonder if that inspired me, subconsciously, to make these posts 🤔 Reply

lmaooooo Reply

Blockbuster Entertainment Awards nominee Mark Feuerstein

LMAO.

I remain in the minority when it comes to Alexis Bledel and The Handmaid's Tale. Reply

-- Blockbuster Entertainment Awards nominee Mark Feuerstein Reply

I hope Seth MacFarlane skips the rehearsals again and has a repeat of the last time he presented lol



Reply

So I'm confused, what is the difference between the Creative Arts Emmys that people won a few days ago and the Emmys that are airing this weekend?? Reply

The Creative Arts Emmys are for the more technical categories, with a few acting categories thrown in like guest star or voice acting.



Basically it's for the more behind the scenes stuff that they don't think people would want to watch on the main telecast. Reply

Thank you!! I'm surprised guest star acting gets thrown in there that's a bummer for them. Reply

I would also like to know the answer to this question lol Reply

One involves famous people, the other doesn't. Reply

You can just say National Film Award winner Priyanka Chopra. They're the Indian Oscars. Just bc an award isn't American doesn't mean it has no value Reply

Damn, I'm gonna have to watch for JDM. I wasn't going to bother because I hate awards shows and none of my fave shows or actors are up for anything. Even if he's only gonna be on for like .5 seconds, JDM is worth it though. Reply

