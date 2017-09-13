Inside Janet Jackson's 'Painful' Divorce
Janet Jackson Was ‘Verbally Abused’ and Felt Like 'a Prisoner in Her Own Home' During Marriage, Brother Randy Claims https://t.co/Eb5VpIhw8m— People (@people) 12 septembre 2017
Janet Jackson‘s older brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson claims that his sister was verbal abused and felt like a prisoner in her own home during her marriage to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.
Randy claims Wissam called Janet a "bitch" every day while she was expecting.
He says the abuse is still going on through harassment related to the custody battle over Eissa.
Wissam's attorneys said they would not dignify the hurtful allegations with a response.
source
