Inside Janet Jackson's 'Painful' Divorce




Janet Jackson‘s older brother Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson claims that his sister was verbal abused and felt like a prisoner in her own home during her marriage to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

Randy claims Wissam called Janet a "bitch" every day while she was expecting.
He says the abuse is still going on through harassment related to the custody battle over Eissa.

Wissam's attorneys said they would not dignify the hurtful allegations with a response.

