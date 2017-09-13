Inside Janet Jackson's 'Painful' Divorce

goddamn this family doesn't know how to keep shit quiet Reply

... claims that his sister was verbal abused and felt like a prisoner in her own home during her marriage to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.



Hmm

I just have no comment. Something about this family makes everything they say and do both believable and unbelievable.

Could that something possibly be their "ride or die" mentality for a certain someone repeatedly accused of serial sexual assault on children?

I mean don't waste a drop sis...

a+ lol

I love Janet and her music/legacy but the fact that their family continues to turn a blind eye to his disgusting crimes is truly sickening. Hell, the amount of fans that deny the fact that child porn was found in his house is something else.



People really love to shield perverted and disgusting men in the name of art.

I don't ever believe a single thing the Jacksons say. The whole family is so damn bizarre. I'm not even sure if Janet was pregnant or that's even her bio kid. Like with anyone else I'd say that rumor is crazy. But not this bunch.

It makes sense why she looked so out of it and over it on the tour. Those outfits were a travesty and everyone said it was probably because of her husband. She is killing now though so good for her!



And fuck him.

I was at one of her concerts before she cancelled and the outfits were ridiculous. I don't know how she moved wearing so many layers. It was certainly a sharp contrast to her past persona.

Right? I went to a date in September and she only wore one costume and just looked SO out of it. She barely addressed the crowd too. I knew something was up - a lot of fans were speculating - but it all comes together now.

She'll be aight

Man, fuck Wissam if true. I don't blame her at all for leaving. Hopfeully, she's in a better frame of mind; can't wait to see her in November.

doubtful it's true. they dated and lived together a while before marrying. she knew he was muslim and she willingly adopted his lifestyle. she was just after the coins, that's all.

shes janet jackson, she didnt need anyone's coins

What a ridiculous thing to say, it's not unheard of for men to completely change after they've gotten a woman to exchange vows.



Plus, she was already rich into the hundreds of millions so she didn't need him to maintain a lifestyle.



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:17 pm (UTC)

he can just be a controlling asshole without it being attributed to him being muslim lol

Omg whuuuuut. That's fucked up yo. So incredibly 💔



Fuck dat dude forever!!! Diaaaffffffff

yeah ok i don't believe any of it was painful. she hooked up with the billionaire because her own money is still not *enough* for her. got herself a baby, then promptly skidaddled, with 18 yrs of child support in tow. shady is as shady does. don't like her, ever since slapping Paris and kidnapping Ma over access to MJ money.

kidnapping Ma over access to MJ money



wait what?

I'll have to go searching for the links, and there was also an ONTD post. But, a few years ago, Ma was kidnapped - in essence - and ensconced in a hotel in AZ - because Janet and some other family members were trying to wrestle access to MJ money away from the current arrangement and so it was Jacksons vs. Jacksons. They wouldn't let her watch TV or see news. Then, eventually Ma was like, no it's ok, I'm fine. There was a second time that she was spirited away to London for a brief period. That whole family is bonkers.

I totally agree, nothing about this family surprises me - they are all a mess, and nothing honest ever comes out of them.



That being said, Janet Jacksons older music is a staple, and she should be recognized musically and iconically, as atleast madonna because of her talents.



Reply

I remember that! Didn't they try to say that she was just away at the spa or something dumb like that too when it was a clear power play for more money from the estate?

this is a guy who fired his employee for reporting that she was raped so i'm not in the least bit surprised.

Jesusss

mte

i was just reading up on it and on top of everything they had to nerve to offer her her job back (and the alleged rapist as well)

That sucks

Tbh i'd be very scared to be married to a billionaire/ powerful person. Thanks for the shopping spree, but God knows what he can do to me behind closed doors after the honeymoon stage is over.

Mmmm...I'm not saying it's not true, but ever since Granny Are You Okay, I find everything coming from the Jackson siblings suspect.

I think we can all agree that the general rule of thumb is to not marry a billionaire



Unless you're really broke maybe. Or like a lit major who doesn't own a laptop and likes Ben-wa balls to be shoved up your punaynay as a party accessory

I believe it.

Uh didn't Randy beat his own wife back in the day? Ever since the whole kidnapping Katherine thing I think they're really shady.

Men who are abusive always seem to expecr better for their sisters. I've known so many abusers like that, outrage when family members deal with pretty much the same as what they dish out. It's so gross.

one of my friend's father is a serial womanizer and has been married like 5 times and cheated on every spouse ever, but once he saw my friend kissing a guy who was not her long term SO (the guy kissed her actually, but he wouldn't know just from stepping into the room) and he was so OTT with outrage.

So true. My own brothers exhibit abusive behaviors towards their girlfriends but if I ever told them some of the shit that has happened to me they would probably litterally kill those guys. It's the definition of cognitive dissonance.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:15 pm (UTC)

