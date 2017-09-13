Surprise: Devin Faraci never really left Alamo Drafthouse after assault claims
Almost a year ago, film blogger/critic/overall scumbag Devin Faraci was exposed on Twitter by a woman he sexually harrassed. Faraci stepped down from his Editor-in-Chief role at Birth.Movies.Death and hasn't been heard much from since.
Drafthouse CEO says he'll give blogger Devin Faraci a "second chance" after sex-assault claims https://t.co/wrgMcTmYGj pic.twitter.com/Ntx0TXOo3G— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 12, 2017
Except he hasn't really gone anywhere. After a stint in rehab, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League (who owns BMD), gave Faraci a job as an uncredited copywriter. League wrote on Facebook that he wanted to give Faraci a second chance as he has seen that he was changing himself for the better, though League never stated exactly when this hiring occurred.
Faraci's work is no longer being uncredited, though, as a patron of the Drafthouse noticed his byline in the programming guide for Drafthouse's Fantastic Fest happening later this month in Austin.
As you might expect, this news did not go over well. Some are even planning to boycott Drafthouse as a whole. The woman who exposed Faraci even wrote on Twitter that League should retire.
Source
do you think people like him ever change, ontd? should he really be given a second chance?
What utter bullshit.
And then invent some male sex robots for when you're in the mood for that.
nah.
so apparently league asked another woman to keep quiet
trash
So... no.
& if he truly was recycled trash, he wouldn't even have accepted that job back so quickly but hauled ass to a therapist to deal with his issues
