Surprise: Devin Faraci never really left Alamo Drafthouse after assault claims

No and no. Reply

What boggles my mind is that there's literally thousands of writers who you can give the job who haven't sexually assaulted someone so like..... why. why. Reply

Right? It's totally your prerogative to try to help your sexual assaulter friend rehabilitate or whatever but why would you fuck with your business like this? Reply

Because they're all circlejerking buddies. Reply

Makes me think they have secret shit on eachother. Reply

Men are a goddamned disease and they all need to be disposed of.



What utter bullshit. Reply

Let us achieve parthenogenesis in our lifetime! The aphids can show us the way!



And then invent some male sex robots for when you're in the mood for that. Reply

i totally forgot about that mess Reply

This fucking asshole, of course he gets a second chance. And a third one, and a fouth one... Reply

men were truly a mistake Reply

Idg why there are SO many of his film twitter friends going so hard for him. Is the film fest karaoke that fun? This is such a bad hill to die on, and Tim league handeled this in the worst/shadiest way possible. I totally believe that he was writing uncredited shit for Drafthouse essentially since he stepped down from BMD. Reply

which ones are defending him? my feed has been completely silent on this. again. (like i would have never known this happened if i didnt see this thr tweet.)



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

It's been mostly subtweets from his female friends about having compassion for someone who's trying to change (Amy Nicholson, Jen Yamato and Britt Hayes for example). These are all women I like and respect a lot and tbh I know would be reacting in the exact opposite manner if it weren't him so it's very strange. With the exception of one guy none of his male friends have publicly commented which is probably for the best. Reply

They probably go so hard for him because they're as awful as him, have done as many terrible things and/or think the women who exposed him are lying bitches.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:51 pm (UTC) Reply

i've thankfully only have seen people speaking against this on my tl Reply

Causee they're all friends and talk drunkenly on IRC and shit and think that they matter. Reply

"don't people deserve a second chance???????"

nah. Reply

pic.twitter.com/UxP5uOy83h — BATMAN (@Batmancanseeyou) September 13, 2017





so apparently league asked another woman to keep quiet



I do think people should get second chances. Reply

He sexually harassed multiple women, clearly a pattern of behaviour that required premeditation each time.



So... no. Reply

maybe after years & years of proving they aren't trash anymore



& if he truly was recycled trash, he wouldn't even have accepted that job back so quickly but hauled ass to a therapist to deal with his issues Reply

mte ding ding ding Reply

garbage Reply

That's disappointing Reply

I thought he was working for....Polygon? Reply

Are you thinking of Nick Robinson? Reply

Probably; There's just so many scumbag white guys getting all the help in the world. Reply

tim league's pathetic facebook plea about 2nd chances vs. devin faraci sexualizing a 15 year old 2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/DPEDh8aacR — ~ a l e x ~ (@broadgood) September 12, 2017

but is this really him? i went to his account and he has nothing posted (unless he deleted or uses a different username). Reply

ppl in that thread say he posted the link to his letterboxd on FB some time ago (he may have deleted stuff tho, idk idk) Reply

i knew the middle-aged creeps in the horror community would objectify the shit out of her lmfao i am going to draw some fucking BLOOD Reply

It shouldn't be a surprise that the people that helped to keep this whole thing secret for years are trying to let him work there still. It's disgusting and they should all get fired. Reply

