Florence

Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot



source

- calls House of Cards "pompous"

- calls Westworld "pretentious bullshit"

- calls The Handmaid’s Tale "monotone"

- is too white for Atlanta

- loves Bill Maher

- voted for Black Mirror's San Junipero

- doesn't know Gordon Ramsay's name, calls him "the cranky chef"
