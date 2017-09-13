Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot

Samantha Bee is smug but likes Bill Maher. Interesting. Reply

Lol seriously, way to reveal what type of person you are, dude. Reply

- is too white for Atlanta- loves Bill Maher Reply

mte lol Reply

mte Reply

MTE Reply

Enough said Reply

of course Reply

lol mte Reply

"calls Westworld pretentious bullshit"

"loves Bill Maher"



I want to watch the world burn Reply

LOL HOW DID I MISS TOO WHITE FOR ATLANTA

but of course they are bc they love bill maher Reply

westworld IS pretentious bullshit tho lol Reply

Bye Reply

It's genuinely one of the best written and most interesting shows right now. Reply

ia. it's kinda boring and pointless



it had some great twists but it feels so... artificial. Reply

Dw girl I got chu



I trudged through the entire season and left with an "eh"



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I am really sorry you guys didn't see the potential but Westworld really is fresh and interesting and yes pretty damn well written. Reply

Oh @ that too white comment



Bill Maher?







Okay at least he didnt totally fuck up and voted for san junipero which had some of the best bi representation in recent history (or ever, quite frankly) Westworld is not pretentious bullshitOh @ that too white commentBill Maher?Okay at least he didnt totally fuck up and voted for san junipero which had some of the best bi representation in recent history (or ever, quite frankly) Reply

is This is Us actually good? I know nothing about it but it looks like a soap opera from the billboards ive seen Reply

i love it. it's emotional and the best person on the show is sterling k. brown. is it super deep and complex? no. will it leave you in tears of both happiness and sadness? yes. Reply

it is basically a soap opera and also terribly written but i watched the whole thing and had fun so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

It's a really good old school family drama that's often emotional and it's usually well-acted and I really enjoy it. But like....is it GREAT? Compared to the others? Hell no. Reply

It's corny and sometimes predictable, but the acting is solid and it can be really sweet and lovable. Reply

it's decent but not great Reply

Nooo it's so schmaltzy and corny. I watched Season One for Sterling K Brown but I won't be watching S2. you might like it if you like cheesy soapy stuff tho. Reply

no, it's manipulative af Reply

It's not typically a show I would watch or like but I checked one episode out and I wound up being hooked. Reply

Only watch Sterling K Brown's scenes. He's the best actor on the show next to the actor playing his biological father. The rest is really cheesy and not that well written. Reply

i wanted to like it but i roll my eyes a lot. seems like it tries to hard to make you cry every week. my parents love it, though, and so does every basic girl i know. Reply

I love it, but it's like a cheesier Parenthood (RIP) if you've ever seen that show. Reply

I only watched the first episode but I thought it was awful lol I hated Parenthood too though, I thought it was too cheesy and contrived, and This Is Us seemed like a more annoying Parenthood to me idk Reply

i still havent finished the handmaid's tale lol, i just cant get past those two episodes about nick and luke in a row Reply

same Reply

Omg same we agree on something even tho you are very wrong about westworld Reply

Are you me? I'm the same way.



I did like the Luke episode, but I can't give two fucks about Nick enough to watch the next episode, so I stalled out on the show. Reply

lukes episode was amazing but I watched nicks pretty much on fast forward and found I missed nothing. Reply

same. i really loved luke's episode and it was nice to get away from everything June was going through because it was so damn heavy. not that luke's episode is light but it's a change of pace. Reply

I agree. I didn't mind Nick's as much as a lot of other peoples, but Luke's episode was genuinely fascinating. It was cool seeing how he was able to escape. Reply

lmfaooo i feel you but the episode after nick's is amazing Reply

same



i have the entire thing dvred but still cant be bothered, and elizabeth moss for one hour i really just cant do anymore Reply

most brutally honest things are awful. we are fine with kind honesty, not need to be an asshole and say its just your opinion. Reply

Bill Maher? I love that show [Real Time], and I’m tempted to vote for it just to push back against the oppressive political-correctness that he faced [after he used the N-word on one episode this season Reply

"oppressive" ahgjfhfakdfhdafj Reply

What a fucking dickhead Reply

100% incompetent for this job. Reply

defending the true hero of our time Reply

God, what a prick Reply

Fuck him and Bill Maher Reply

I mean, you could've just left it at that. These "brutally honest" ballots make me despair for Hollywood and also humanity. I mean, you could've just left it at that. These "brutally honest" ballots make me despair for Hollywood and also humanity. Reply

omg I cant figure out what ep this gif is from and its killing me



but so perfect for this. Reply

Hahaha, it's from "Grief Counseling"; he thinks she's crying over Ed Truck (whose capa was detated...from his head), but... Reply

I love that show [Real Time], and I’m tempted to vote for it just to push back against the oppressive political-correctness that he faced [after he used the N-word on one episode this season]



OP the title should be changed to "Garbage Person Explains Emmy Ballot" Reply

well I mean San Junipero is amazing so there's that Reply

"Too white for Atlanta" + "Loves Bill Maher," huh? Reply

Omg this incredible gif Reply

I was just reading that! Was thinking of making a post. Is ONTD spying on my internet usage? LOL j/k.



He says some problematic things but I thought his perspective on some of these shows and what prompted him to vote for it, or rule it out, was interesting.



This is why I like The Amazing Race although I haven't watched it in ages.



I love The Amazing Race — it’s one of my bedrock shows, even in season 972, because I love aspirational stories, and they find ways to keep it fresh; this year it was strangers as teammates, rather than couples or something. Also, I love the travelogue aspect of it; as an internationalist, I love the not-so-subtle plug they do for multiculturalism, like saying, “OK, we’re going to go to Bangkok, and go to a temple there, and you’re gonna pray and try to figure out one of their dances.” I think it’s good for Americans to see that there’s life outside of Walmart. Reply

lol, i just saw Mark Harris tweet about this Reply

He says that, then also throws in shit like he's too white for Atlanta or other shows are too gay or female for him? He can jump off the roof of a Bangkok temple. Reply

the disconnect that has to take place in his head to be this fucking contradictory and hypocritical and be fine with it. ughhhhhh Reply

lol irl @ walmart Reply

This is like the most stereotypical old white guy shit possible.



"Project Runway and RuPaul[’s Drag Race]? They’re a little too female, a little too gay for me — they’re fine, but not for me."



WHAT THE FUCK.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Someone like that shouldn't be judging shows. Reply

Exactly!! Like, somehow that makes them bad shows? Because they're not for you? WTF? Reply

