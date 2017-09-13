Brutally Honest Emmy Ballot
22,000 members of the TV Academy vote on the Emmys. Here, one, guaranteed anonymity, candidly explains his choices. https://t.co/X9oItZoaLK— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) 13. September 2017
source
- calls House of Cards "pompous"
- calls Westworld "pretentious bullshit"
- calls The Handmaid’s Tale "monotone"
- is too white for Atlanta
- loves Bill Maher
- voted for Black Mirror's San Junipero
- doesn't know Gordon Ramsay's name, calls him "the cranky chef"
of course
"loves Bill Maher"
I want to watch the world burn
but of course they are bc they love bill maher
it had some great twists but it feels so... artificial.
I trudged through the entire season and left with an "eh"
Oh @ that too white comment
Bill Maher?
Okay at least he didnt totally fuck up and voted for san junipero which had some of the best bi representation in recent history (or ever, quite frankly)
I only watched the first episode but I thought it was awful lol I hated Parenthood too though, I thought it was too cheesy and contrived, and This Is Us seemed like a more annoying Parenthood to me idk
I did like the Luke episode, but I can't give two fucks about Nick enough to watch the next episode, so I stalled out on the show.
i have the entire thing dvred but still cant be bothered, and elizabeth moss for one hour i really just cant do anymore
I mean, you could've just left it at that. These "brutally honest" ballots make me despair for Hollywood and also humanity.
but so perfect for this.
OP the title should be changed to "Garbage Person Explains Emmy Ballot"
He says some problematic things but I thought his perspective on some of these shows and what prompted him to vote for it, or rule it out, was interesting.
This is why I like The Amazing Race although I haven't watched it in ages.
I love The Amazing Race — it’s one of my bedrock shows, even in season 972, because I love aspirational stories, and they find ways to keep it fresh; this year it was strangers as teammates, rather than couples or something. Also, I love the travelogue aspect of it; as an internationalist, I love the not-so-subtle plug they do for multiculturalism, like saying, “OK, we’re going to go to Bangkok, and go to a temple there, and you’re gonna pray and try to figure out one of their dances.” I think it’s good for Americans to see that there’s life outside of Walmart.
"Project Runway and RuPaul[’s Drag Race]? They’re a little too female, a little too gay for me — they’re fine, but not for me."
WHAT THE FUCK.
