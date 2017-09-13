Rebel Wilson Wins $3.7 Million In Defamation Damages

absolutely pathetic carbage decision.... yeah, it was the age.. sure.. Reply

what's a carbage? is that a fat joke??? Reply

Pero like, didn't she lie embellish/sensationalize all parts of her upbringing?

To me, it's like she was caught in her lies and then got pissed that all these news outlets started calling her out on her shit.



Now, idk if the news outlets did it maliciously, but whatisthetruth.gif Reply

If they were lies....she would have lost. Reply

I don't think that was the lawsuit though. It wasn't because she lied per se, it was because these news outlets published all these stories about her with "intent to ruin her career."



I know from one article I was reading about the case, it was reported that she was 29 and she failed to correct them - she was actually like 35 at the time or something. Reply

.... the stories were based on lies Reply

Defamation = lie



There would be no journalism if reporting the truth was actionable. Reply

womens day is absolute trash and they deserved to be sued for defamation. the amount of crap that comes from bauer media is absolutely insane. Reply

...and that they published them knowing they were false.



First, Bauer Media failed to properly investigate the allegations made against Ms Wilson, and published them in Women’s Day knowing them to be false. Reply

You can't sue someone for being mean about you in the press. If that were the case so many publications wouldn't even exist lol. The rule is that you can't present known lies as facts which is what they did. Publications get away with it sometimes because they present it as speculation or say they heard it from a ~source but make it pretty clear it could be untrue.



Edited at 2017-09-13 05:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Truth is a legal defence to defamation. If they were true the lawyers would have argued that in court. Reply

i feel like despite the verdict, people are always going to question her credibility and that's really not ok. that payout really pales in comparison to the lifelong damage that she will forever have to deal with. Reply

The comments in this post are sure demonstrating that. Reply

yup Reply

So wait, is she actually 43 years old or not?



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:12 pm (UTC) Reply

No, I think she is actually 37 right now. Her fake age that she was using would put her at about 31. Reply

lmao go rebel! Reply

I know little about the case but aren't defamation lawsuits like really tough to win? Reply

In the US, but it depends on the country. Reply

Yes in the US and it's also not super easy to determine damages but yeah I also know little about this particular case Reply

They're much easier to win in Australia because the person bringing the claim doesn't have to prove that the defamatory material was false or that the publisher acted with actual malice. She wouldn't have won in the US. Reply

Ahhh ok. Thank you. :) Reply

As the other commenter noted they're probably easier to win in Australia, but wins still aren't super common.



Also a lot of people would probably settle beforehand. Rebel offered to settle with these guys before trial for 200,000, and they didn't accept. Pretty disastrous for them - the fact that they got such a big judgement against them shows they were pretty badly in the wrong. It's the biggest defamation judgment ever ordered in Australia (thought that would mainly be due to Rebel's global reach.)



Edited at 2017-09-14 12:14 am (UTC) Reply

She's so one note - is there anything she's done where she's not played the same character? Reply

Bachelorette Reply

it's not exactly easy for plus size actresses to find jobs that aren't in comedy (specifically the funny fat friend) so... Reply

that's cool, she's still a liar tho Reply

sure, fine, okay Reply

Someone isn't going to win that much money if they didn't have square evidence of the defamation and the damages, i.e. the loss of roles. And if any of what was said was true, it wouldn't be defamation.*





*assuming the Australian judicial system mirrors the US one in any way, which I suspect it does. Reply

This really scares me for Kesha... Rebel Wilson HAS been working since the ~age scandal~ and won... Dr. Luke's career is dead, and I hope they don't unjustly blame Kesha... Reply

He'd have to prove Kesha was lying. Reply

good. what happened to her was fucked up. actresses get a pass from me when it comes to fudging their age. anyone with a brain understands why it's necessary so they can keep working in an industry that hates women over 25. Reply

The truth counts as defamation? I wonder which part was wrong. Reply

In Australian law truth is a defense to defamation. Reply

it's nice she's dontating the winnings tbh Reply

Idc about her age I just wanna know if she was lying about all her siblings names. Reply

Slay you 23 year old goddess! Reply

some of these comments... Reply

Good. I'm glad she won. I hate that people get upset when actresses lie about their ages. Hollywood (men especially) hate women for being human and aging. They call them old were white men would still be called "boy". Also, men lie about their age in Hollywood. How come no one ever investigates that? How come men are allowed to age horribly in Hollywood while women have to look 23 forever? Reply

her ole(old) lying ass Reply

