Rebel Wilson Wins $3.7 Million In Defamation Damages
Rebel Wilson wins $3.7 million in defamation damages https://t.co/5y2WJu05V9 pic.twitter.com/3F6j7JFslM— Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) 13 septembre 2017
The Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded 4.57 million Australian dollars ($3.67 million) in damages from Bauer Media Australia, after winning a defamation suit against the media organization in June.
The articles cost her "lead or co-lead roles" in films that were being cast in the 18 months after the articles were published.
Of the total payout, 650,000 Australian dollars were general and aggravated damages and 3.9 million were "special damages for Ms Wilson’s opportunity for new screen roles lost by reason of the defendant’s publications."
To me though, this case wasn’t about the money.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 13 septembre 2017
I’m looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I’ve received.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 13 septembre 2017
Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone! 😊— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) 13 septembre 2017
source, source, source, source
lieembellish/sensationalize allparts of her upbringing?
To me, it's like she was caught in her lies and then got pissed that all these news outlets started calling her out on her shit.
Now, idk if the news outlets did it maliciously, but whatisthetruth.gif
I know from one article I was reading about the case, it was reported that she was 29 and she failed to correct them - she was actually like 35 at the time or something.
There would be no journalism if reporting the truth was actionable.
First, Bauer Media failed to properly investigate the allegations made against Ms Wilson, and published them in Women’s Day knowing them to be false.
Also a lot of people would probably settle beforehand. Rebel offered to settle with these guys before trial for 200,000, and they didn't accept. Pretty disastrous for them - the fact that they got such a big judgement against them shows they were pretty badly in the wrong. It's the biggest defamation judgment ever ordered in Australia (thought that would mainly be due to Rebel's global reach.)
*assuming the Australian judicial system mirrors the US one in any way, which I suspect it does.
Also, I would easily believe she's 31 and I don't get the obsession in Hollywoo with people's actual age, Idgaf how old you are as long you look the age you're supposed to be portraying.