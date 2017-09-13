Rebel Wilson Wins $3.7 Million In Defamation Damages




The Australian actress Rebel Wilson has been awarded 4.57 million Australian dollars ($3.67 million) in damages from Bauer Media Australia, after winning a defamation suit against the media organization in June.

The articles cost her "lead or co-lead roles" in films that were being cast in the 18 months after the articles were published.

Of the total payout, 650,000 Australian dollars were general and aggravated damages and 3.9 million were "special damages for Ms Wilson’s opportunity for new screen roles lost by reason of the defendant’s publications."














source, source, source, source
Tagged: , , ,