If it's not a video for Cherry or 13 Beaches, she can keep it tbh.

lol honestly 13 beaches, cherry and white mustang are the only three songs i listen to on L4L then i immediately go back to Honeymoon or ultraviolence

If we don't get a video for "In My Feelings" ...

this

this is barely a song, more like a jingle for a perfume commercial

this is one of my least favorite songs on the album tbh, it's fine and very lana just boring. and so is the video.

where 👏 is 👏 the 👏 cherry 👏 video 👏

I never ever listened to her, but last week I discovered Lust for Life and I'm in love with that song. It might be the only song I will like from her, but I'll give her props for it.

it's gorgeous. i was obsessed for weeks when it first came out

That song is kind of underrated, and I love all the little references

I adore lust for life, its so lush

Queen

echoing everyone else. this is fine but we need a video for 13 beaches, cherry and in my feelings

Will she ever deliver another epic video. :( I remember the BTD/Paradise videos feeling like events

wtf is this video? lol

Love this song and she looks AMAZING in the video, but what the fuck is this narrative brah? 13 Beaches BETTER HAVE a fucking video, followed promptly by In my Feelings.

I will die if In My Feelings has a video.

same omg fuck

In my Feelings could be such an epic video. Please Lana!

Her songs this era are so unmemorable I don't even remember listening to this one and I suffered through the entire album



Call me when it's Get Free or Tomorrow Never Came, the only two I enjoyed

listen again to the album. In My Feelings is life.

Ugh! Right?! Tomorrow Never Came deserves a video better than this--like some flower child styling like in the Love video

Edited at 2017-09-13 09:36 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-13 09:36 pm (UTC) Reply

I loved this album and I like this song, but that's a pretty unremarkable video, really.

Where was the effort here?



Ugly dress, ugly makeup, lazy af video. Does she care at all anymore or has she ever cared? What is her team doing? How low is it possible to drop the bar? So many questions when I JUST WANT VISUALS goddamnit. Reply

I want some Born to Die/Blue Jeans music videos.

I dont know, but I love this retro vixen look on her. This + High By The Beach look with a machine gun are two of my faves looks from her.

The video concept is lazy, I have to say.



The video concept is lazy, I have to say. Reply

