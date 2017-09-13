September 13th, 2017, 06:47 pm dynamite_state Lana Del Rey - White Mustang [Official Video] sourceshe'd better be saving up for a Cherry video Tagged: lana del rey, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4141 comments Add comment
I never ever listened to her, but last week I discovered Lust for Life and I'm in love with that song. It might be the only song I will like from her, but I'll give her props for it.
I adore lust for life, its so lush
Call me when it's Get Free or Tomorrow Never Came, the only two I enjoyed
Ugly dress, ugly makeup, lazy af video. Does she care at all anymore or has she ever cared? What is her team doing? How low is it possible to drop the bar? So many questions when I JUST WANT VISUALS goddamnit.
The video concept is lazy, I have to say.