Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams' baby girl
Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories
Welcome to the world, @serenawilliams’ baby Alexis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zWeuMdyOf9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 13 septembre 2017
Cutie :)
Beautiful baby
Alexis Jr for a girl, normal name - but Jr? Okay. GOAT can do what she wants for GOAT Jr!
BB is already a Grand Slam winner, having been in the womb when Serena won the Australian Open
did you notice that the grand slam is actually mentioned in her video? it cracked me up
I'm excited for her
I love it.
That crib is beautiful, that baby is beautiful, their excitement is beautiful, and I LOVED when they swaddled the pup. I died laughing - too cute. I want a baby.
i feel like ive been getting baby fever lately and im only 22 so that needs to end... like now.