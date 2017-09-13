Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, Serena Williams' baby girl

I always wanted to name my daughter Junior Reply

me too! in homage the beth jr. in y the last man tho Reply

my mom and I have the same initials and the same middle name (hers in Spanish, mine in English) and it's so so special to me. Reply

Cutie :) Reply

I'm so happy for her!!!!



Beautiful baby Reply

Olympia...I love it. All babies usually look like featureless lumps to me, but that baby looks just like her dad. Reply

Can't tell if shade... Reply

Aaarrrggghhh I was just making a post! HAHAHAHA



Alexis Jr for a girl, normal name - but Jr? Okay. GOAT can do what she wants for GOAT Jr!



BB is already a Grand Slam winner, having been in the womb when Serena won the Australian Open Reply

she's alexis jr bc her dad is also named alexis Reply

I meant naming a female baby "Jr". Different, unusual, not sure that I like it, tbh. But Alexis and Olympia are normal names, so A+ to that. Reply

Now I'm thinking of Connie from King of the Hill (real name Kahn Jr. after her dad), haha. Reply

lmao i just made a post too and sent it in, oh well



did you notice that the grand slam is actually mentioned in her video? it cracked me up Reply

I love that she's a junior but I don't get it because her dad's middle name is different from hers. That's not a junior lol. Reply

why the jr? Reply

her dad is also named alexis Reply

Yeah but they have different middle names, so that negates the juniors or II, III, etc. The name has to be entirely the same. Reply

aw it sucks that she had a lot of complications but I'm happy the bb is healthy!!



I'm excited for her Reply

We have the same birthday, dope! Reply

im happy for ha! Reply

Serena Williams shared her pregnancy journey on her IG story and it's so beautiful pic.twitter.com/3bDsuHrgmc — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) 13. September 2017





Edited at 2017-09-13 02:47 pm (UTC) Reply

ok this has me tearing up at my desk rn Reply

this made me tear up, especially the end with the grand slam titles. they seem to really love each other. Reply

this was the cutest thing ever omg Reply

So lovely. The excitement and love 💕 I'm happy for Serena. Reply

Grand Slam Titles: 1



I love it. Reply

I read it in your comment first and as 'Grand Slam Titties: 1' and I was trying really hard to make sense out of it lol Reply

That part melted me! Reply

This was so beautiful - thanks for sharing!

That crib is beautiful, that baby is beautiful, their excitement is beautiful, and I LOVED when they swaddled the pup. I died laughing - too cute. I want a baby. Reply

This has me tearing up on the train Reply

Ok that was cute. Reply

Now why is this making me cry? I don't even like babies!!! lol Reply

Awww Reply

I teeared up man...they seem really in love and very happy which is always very nice to see Reply

my fucking ovaries :') Reply

this is beyond cute...all the feels. Reply

MY HORMONES CANT HANDLE THIS!!!!! Reply

Awww that was ridiculously sweet. Congrats to them! Reply

who is alexis sr Reply

the dad Reply

owner of reddit Reply

I made the mistake of watching her IG story and now I'm crying. Her baby is cute and I'm happy they're both doing well Reply

omg aww that instastory is cute. happy for Serena!! Reply

omg she is so cute. i normally think newborns look frightening.



i feel like ive been getting baby fever lately and im only 22 so that needs to end... like now. Reply

