Fifth Harmony on The Late Late Show with James Corden

this was their best performance. normani was the best, clearly. she just takes your attention so much more. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved this! they all looked good Reply

Thread

Link

best performance I've seen them do Reply

Thread

Link

legendALLY really showing that she's the star of the group. Reply

Thread

Link





Look at ALLY coming through! That's my girl! Reply

Thread

Link

they finally got to a mini mart and bought a redbull.

Slay! Reply

Thread

Link

ally went to the 7-11 ally and copped them coke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEENS Reply

Thread

Link

aw they finally dressed ally to not look like a box yaaas





the song is basic af tho :( Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! Ally is my least fave in the group and I love to shade her but genuinely happy the stylist picked a flattering outfit. she doesn't look like a college dorm mini fridge for once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know, it's unbelievable that they've been around for so long and only now they've finally managed to dress ally flatteringly??? like kesha is quite boxy too but they've styled her in lots of flattering clothes so it's not like its impossible to deal with girls who don't have much in the way of a waist/hips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They all sounded off. Reply

Thread

Link

you can never fully hear their mics Reply

Thread

Link

which is why this is their best performance rofl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



that's sad

you're still checking them even tho you don't like them?that's sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they have stans?



that's sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



and watching you creep most of their posts, i'm glad to count you as one boo

they're the biggest girl group arround, of course!and watching you creep most of their posts, i'm glad to count you as one boo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao most of their posts? idts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great performance!!! finally! Reply

Thread

Link





This is the best they've looked in weeks. They sounded meh at some parts but over all this was actually a good performance! Even Ally worked out her solo early on. They need to make this quality consistent and improve on it. Reply

Thread

Link

This was actually a great performance, I wish they would have this level of energy and rhythm every time. Maybe it's cause the male dancers were up in there making it look better, but they should do that more often if it helps. Reply

Thread

Link

that was pretty good and they all look really nice. too bad they only put this amount of energy in certain performances. Reply

Thread

Link

Queen Ally coming through! The true child of Destiny in this group. Reply

Thread

Link

The only one in this who isn't painfully awkward is Normani. I feel like I'm watching Lauren be sexually assaulted. She has zero control over what her body is doing in her solo, it's just the guy grabbing her hips and forcing her to hump him. Gross. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao stop projecting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Projecting what? :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



you can stop it with your faux concern lmao. if you think that performance was "gross", you can still go watch a trail mix kidz bop performance. i'm sure they got plenty on youtube Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

??? Are we in fifth grade? Someone is mildly critical of your fave so you think you can get back at me by insulting someone in my avatar? You can bash Little Mix all you want, I genuinely don't care. This isn't Little Mix vs Fifth Harmony for me.



I still think this performance is gross and Lauren looks like she's being assaulted.



Edited at 2017-09-13 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lord Normani's voice is weak. I'm always surprised. Anyways. I feel like I they're going to dance, they need to just have headset mics. This performance was good but only because there was a lot to be distracted by. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why I find Lauren so hot. A old friend of mine hung out with her so I was always like....... prayin. Reply

Thread

Link

So who's doing better in terms of exposure/promotion/opportunities/chart success? Them or Camilla? Reply

Thread

Link

I wanna say them? Doesn't vanillas album drop in like a week and a half and she's done zero promo? Or am I confused ? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fantastic performance from the girlies. They really need to be on more variety/talk shows or at least consider a reality show. It was super cute that James gave Dinah milk & cookies bc of her age. XD She was legit sad. Then Normani hitting James with the dont be a creep dude. lol Don't touch ha! I love that Ally and Lauren have become so confident in dancing. Ally is such a sunshine to watch. Lauren's vocals were on point. Reply

Thread

Link

i cant believe theyre covering an mc hammer song. Reply

Thread

Link

You guys I've never gone anywhere alone but found a really good seat at the front of the stage for their performance at the L.A. county fair. Should I go for it? My nightmare is getting stuck alone between tween girls and their moms. Like how am I gonna bust out the he like that choreo and bop this bussy without a friend to hype me up? Reply

Thread

Link

Go! I'm jealous. Wait what's the date? Lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's this Friday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do it! you'll regret not going if you don't, but if you do, would you regret going? idts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link