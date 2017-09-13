i can&#39;t

Fifth Harmony on The Late Late Show with James Corden


Late Late Show music guest Fifth Harmony performs "He Like That" for the Stage 56 audience. They basically recreated the music video



James invites the women of Fifth Harmon to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds.


Ally snapped tbh!


sources 1 2



Tagged: , , , ,