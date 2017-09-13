Fifth Harmony on The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Late Show music guest Fifth Harmony performs "He Like That" for the Stage 56 audience. They basically recreated the music video
James invites the women of Fifth Harmon to play a game of Flinch. Who can keep the most in their martini glass as fruit is launched at them at unbelievable speeds.
Ally snapped tbh!
Slay!
the song is basic af tho :(
that's sad
and watching you creep most of their posts, i'm glad to count you as one boo
I still think this performance is gross and Lauren looks like she's being assaulted.
Edited at 2017-09-13 09:04 pm (UTC)