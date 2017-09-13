Jennifer Lawrence Used the Kardashians to Cheer Up While Filming "mother!"

No other deaths til the third act. Domhnall disappears, then eventually Pfeiffer and Harris come back to mourn and bring a bunch more guest and ask Bardem to say some words about their son. The other guests won't listen to Lawrence, and they start destroying the house by ignoring her. She screams for them all to leave, they eventually do when Bardem makes them, and then Lawrence tells Bardem that he keeps saying he wants a baby, but why doesn't he fuck her. So then he does, she gets instantly pregnant the next day, then they time jump to her about to give birth, Bardem has been inspired to write a new magnum opus, he tells his publicist/publisher (Wiig), then a ton of people come to the house, and Lawrence is overwhelmed, she begs them to leave, they won't listen, Bardem loves the attention, and suddenly very rapidly things get crazy. People start fighting over Bardem, taking things from the house, stealing things, ripping the whole house apart. People are caging each other up, killing each other, police come and start shooting people, riot police show up, bombs are going off, and Lawrence is frantically moving through the war-torn house trying to find somewhere to give birth. She stumbles into a room where Wiig is executing people laying on the floor with bags over their heads. She sees Lawrence and says, "There you are! The muse! She's the one who made this possible! Take her out." Some guys go and grab Lawrence, suddenly another explosive goes off, Wiig is killed. A soldier of some sort tries to protect Lawrence but is shot in the face. Lawrence tries running through the chaos and falls. Bardem finds her and takes her to his room where (earlier in the film) Pfeiffer and Harris broke the crystal he placed on the mantel. Lawrence gives birth. She doesn't let him touch the baby. The chaos seemingly stops (or at least they can't hear the role anymore). Bardem says they've left gifts and brings food and water in from outside the room. Lawrence still doesn't trust and begs him to make the people leave. He doesn't. She eventually falls asleep and Bardem takes the baby. She wakes up in a panic to see him holding the baby up to the people. She grabs him and turns him around, and he's no longer holding the baby. She sees the baby is being passed over all of the people, they're cheering... then she hears a snap sounds. They've killed the baby. She follows them to a room screaming they've killed the baby. A man moves out of the way, and the baby is just a bloody corpse (looks like a bloody rib cage on a platter). She turns around to see that now everyone is holding a piece of meat from the baby. They eat it. She freaks out and says they've murdered her baby. She attacks Bardem and scratches his face. She grabs a piece of broken glass, and starts killing as many people as she can with it. They eventually knock her to the ground where they brutally stomp on her and rip her clothes, calling her a cunt and a whore. Bardem shields her and makes them stop. She gets up and runs from him, finding a lighter and taking it to the cellar. She breaks open the furnace, and tells Bardem he caused all of this because she wasnt enough- she just wanted to have a baby and be alone with him. She sets herself and the house on fire, it explodes with everyone inside- she looks just like the girl from the opening, standing in flames, burning alive. We then see Bardem, totally fine, standing in the cinders and ash. Lawrence is a crusty, burnt up corpse, but still alive. She says for him to just take it, because she can never give enough. He digs his hands into her chest and takes out her heart. She dies. He crushed her heart into another crystal. He places it on a mantel. The house rebuilds, and it looks exactly like the opening. A girl in the bed wakes up just like Lawrence, but it's not Lawrence- it's a different girl. Film ends.