Jennifer Lawrence Used the Kardashians to Cheer Up While Filming "mother!"



- Filming "mother!" was so intense that Jennifer would cheer herself up with the Kardashians and Christmas songs
- Doesn't necessarily spoil anything about the movie, but does heavily hint at its themes and metaphors
- Jennifer is scared for her family to see it



sources: 1 2

are u seeing mother!? i am and i'm nervous tbh
