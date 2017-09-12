ONTD Original: The Original Losers Club 27 Years Later
The "Losers Club" cast party, and chilling in front of the dressing room. #TBT #itoriginal #itremake @MrMt29taylor @BrandonCrane @SethGreen pic.twitter.com/kMR6mq8HTl— Marlon Taylor (@MrMt29taylor) October 6, 2016
Given the success of the film adaptation, I thought it'd be interesting to look up what the child actors from the miniseries are doing now.
Again, this is just the kid actors.
1. Jonathan Brandis as Bill
Unfortunately, Brandis took his own life back in 2003 at the age of 27.
After IT (where he was 14 at the time), Brandis went on to have bit roles here and there (like a voice acting role in the animated Aladdin series and a starring role in NeverEnding Story II) until he finally landed a recurring role in SeaQuest 2032 at the age of 17. After that was cancelled, he got the occasional movie though nothing very large (his role in Hart's War was minor and most of it ended up on the cutting room floor).
2. Emily Perkins as Bev
Since starring in IT at 13, Perkins has continued to appear regularly in several films/tv shows including Ginger Snaps, Da Vinci's Inquest, She's the Man, Juno, and Supernatural. Her last film was in 2014, but she still makes regular appearances at conventions.
She's currently married to film professor Ernest Mathjis, who also writes books about cult films
3. Brandon Crane as Ben
Crane's other most notable role was as Doug Porter on The Wonder Years. Otherwise, he hasn't really acted much which is fine since he seems to be doing quite well building websites for companies. He's built sites for Horizon Growers Pistachios, Sandisk, and Penguin Random House among others. He's also pretty active on twitter
He and his wife currently run the design agency Solid Fuel Creative
4. Marlon Taylor as Mike Hanlon
Taylor was in the short lived series "You Take the Kids" and had minor roles on other shows like Sister, Sister in 1994. According to IMDB, he didn't have any roles from then until the movie Know Thy Enemy in 2009. He still didn't get too many roles afterwards, but his next role will be as a zombie on Z-Nation.
According to his twitter account, he lives in Seattle and is an "Actor, father, family man, creative old soul, poet, husband, lover, the good the bad and the ugly."
5. Seth Green as Richie
Does it really have to be said? The most well known of the child cast who is still working in Hollywood whether it's acting or producing. His directorial debut, Changeland, is currently in post-production
6. Adam Faraizl as Eddie
Last acting credit was in 1992 with a sequel to Where the Red Fern Grows. He went to college and graduated with a degree in Pacific & Asian Studies from the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.
He currently works in the restaurant service industry as a bar manager in Seattle.
7. Ben Heller as Stanley
IT was the only thing Heller acted in. He's participating in a documentary about IT, but otherwise, he's off the grid.
Source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10
Edited at 2017-09-13 08:33 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-13 09:11 am (UTC)
It goes into how Pennywise returns every 27 years and how that connects with the movie coming out 27 years after the mini-series. I'm assuming that's what prompted his fascination with the number, anyway.
Glad I didn't go see IT this past weekend, the theater in town has been packed everyday judging from the traffic around it. I prefer to wait long enough until the initial hype has gone down a little. I haven't heard of any crazy clown sightings in the city yet, though. (That was something I heard locals predicting a couple weeks ago, lol.)
My bf hated it though
X CUUSE U
Also I had such a crush on OG Ben as a kid
also i totally forgot Seth Green was in the original wow
I always thought he'd pull through in the end, get some heart. So when he died I was like damn.
Ah, I'm very sorry, I only just now realized you're are talking about the mini series.
Edited at 2017-09-13 12:13 pm (UTC)
I LOVE the original film and I really liked the remake too. I'll always prefer the original because I'm an 80's baby and nostalgia etc. etc. I saw a lot of comments saying the child actors in the remake were waaaay better than the child actors in the original, but I don't feel that way at all. I especially love original Bev and original Eddie. Remake Ben was fantastic too.
Jonathan Brandis was great in his role. Such a shame.
I really want to see the movie soon.
Edited at 2017-09-13 10:22 am (UTC)
I always like it when kid actors go on to have normal, lowkey lives.
Brandis was my first white boy crush. That shit was sad.
I haven't got to see the new It film yet. I just re-watched the 90's version.
My brother said the new one is boring but the original was a slow burn horror film imo. So I'm not really sure what he was expecting...
The OG kids were more developed, but I enjoyed new Richie and Eddie. Mike was done dirty though.
Having seen both I have to say the new one is not really scary. There are some moments that make you go da fuck?! But that's it. I was more confused as to why the kids would follow when they saw or heard something. My kid kept yelling why would you go over there?!
Anyway I prefer OG even though new Richie and Eddie were loads better here.
I would've preferred this on HBO as a two night event instead of waiting for the second part in theaters.
Edited at 2017-09-13 11:56 am (UTC)