ONTD Original: The Original Losers Club 27 Years Later

This was a neat post, I want to see the new movie but I'm too scared



I'm with you. I'm too scared to see it in theaters at least. I'll wait for it to come out on DVD. Reply

aww great post OP! I do like the new losers club too fucking love Bev!! that actress betta slay in the future Reply

I could've sworn Brandis killed himself in the late 90s Reply

Yeah whenever I'm reminded of his suicide it's always weird that it happened in 2003. Because I feel like it was the 90s Reply

I never even knew Brandis committed suicide until my brother mentioned it during one of his diatribes about the connection between IT and the number 27. Reply

Huh, I've always heard of the "27 Club" around musicians but never heard that one before. Is that supposed to be a ~legit conspiracy theory or just something your brother came up with? Reply

The only things that he's mentioned when that I remember seeming legit were Brandis dying when he was 27, the remake coming out 27 yrs after the original and something about their ages adding up to 27. I'm sure if I googled it, it would tell me whether this is actually a fan conspiracy or him being a nerd (my vote is the latter).



It goes into how Pennywise returns every 27 years and how that connects with the movie coming out 27 years after the mini-series. I'm assuming that's what prompted his fascination with the number, anyway. Hmm, light Googling only comes up with 27 Club for me except for one article: http://www.refinery29.com/2017/08/16692 5/it-movie-remake-book-connection It goes into how Pennywise returns every 27 years and how that connects with the movie coming out 27 years after the mini-series. I'm assuming that's what prompted his fascination with the number, anyway. Reply

Yeah I assume they're referring to because IT returns every 27 years to Derry. The age he committed suicide prob doesn't have anything to do w/ that though, like I doubt it was planned bc of that. Reply

I'm still sad about Jonathan Brandis's passing.



Glad I didn't go see IT this past weekend, the theater in town has been packed everyday judging from the traffic around it. I prefer to wait long enough until the initial hype has gone down a little. I haven't heard of any crazy clown sightings in the city yet, though. (That was something I heard locals predicting a couple weeks ago, lol.) Reply

Aw thank you OP what a great idea for a post. Poor Jonathan. Those news hit me really hard back in the day. Reply

ty sis. i've never seen the miniseries but i love these types of posts. Reply

I know I'm going to get dragged for this, but I much prefer the 2017 film over the 1990 miniseries. Reply

I've never watched the miniseries in full because i find the clips unwatchable lol. I loved the new one though, prob my favorite movie of the year besides get out.



My bf hated it though Reply

i don't think you'll get dragged, the 90s series didn't age well at all Reply

What's your icon from? Reply

ia the part with the adults is soo fucking bad, it's gonna be so easy for them to top that Reply

The miniseries is well known for being a cult classic awful movie, don't worry. Reply

I feel like people are viewing the 90s series through some serious nostalgia lens bc I watched it for the first time recently and it is just straight up BAD. The acting from the kids is AWFUL and the whole show is so.....90s Reply

You and most people. Even before the 2017 one was even announced, the general consensus was staring to come around to the 1990 version not being all that good and mainly fueled by nostalgia. Reply

Sidekicks, the Ladybugs!!!!







Also I had such a crush on OG Ben as a kid Reply

And go figure Seth green coming through like that loloooll Reply

man i want to be off the grid toooo Reply

omg so tragic that he died. The new It is absolute garbage. Reply

god i was gutted when i found out Jonathan Brandis committed suicide....he was my biggest crush in high school



also i totally forgot Seth Green was in the original wow

I never liked the character of Stan, he was always the one trying to get out and it was an obvious next step he would kill himself, but as a kid thought the actor was cute Reply

I always thought he'd pull through in the end, get some heart. So when he died I was like damn. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] suicide as an adult very early in the book?



Ah, I'm very sorry, I only just now realized you're are talking about the mini series.



Edited at 2017-09-13 12:13 pm (UTC) but wasn't hisAh, I'm very sorry, I only just now realized you're are talking about the mini series. Reply

Awww this is so nice.... aw Reply

Thank you for making this post!



I LOVE the original film and I really liked the remake too. I'll always prefer the original because I'm an 80's baby and nostalgia etc. etc. I saw a lot of comments saying the child actors in the remake were waaaay better than the child actors in the original, but I don't feel that way at all. I especially love original Bev and original Eddie. Remake Ben was fantastic too. Reply

I liked the original kids better and their parts were more developed, remake Mike got paid dust tbh Reply

I only watched the mini series like 2 years ago for the first time and I somehow forgot that Seth Green was in it oops.



Jonathan Brandis was great in his role. Such a shame.



I really want to see the movie soon.



BEV PLAYED BECKY??? fucking blowing my mind Reply

ME TOO!!! I was like NO WAYYYYYY!!!!!!!!! Reply

Awesome post!



I always like it when kid actors go on to have normal, lowkey lives. Reply

Brandis was my first white boy crush. That shit was sad. Reply

Jonathan Brandis was my biggest crush as a pre teen. It broke my heart when I found out he committed suicide.



I haven't got to see the new It film yet. I just re-watched the 90's version.



My brother said the new one is boring but the original was a slow burn horror film imo. So I'm not really sure what he was expecting... Reply

The OG kids were more developed, but I enjoyed new Richie and Eddie. Mike was done dirty though.



Having seen both I have to say the new one is not really scary. There are some moments that make you go da fuck?! But that's it. I was more confused as to why the kids would follow when they saw or heard something. My kid kept yelling why would you go over there?!



Anyway I prefer OG even though new Richie and Eddie were loads better here.



I would've preferred this on HBO as a two night event instead of waiting for the second part in theaters.



I had such a crush on Seth Green as a kid. Reply

Went to watch this w/o ever actually seeing the original or reading the book & I enjoyed it. The kids did a great job. My only complaints were that cgi could have been better in some parts and that the very ending was pretty cheesy. Loved the fight scene though Reply

They grew up to look nothing like the adults in the movie Reply

