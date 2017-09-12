Whiteface

ONTD Original: The Original Losers Club 27 Years Later




Given the success of the film adaptation, I thought it'd be interesting to look up what the child actors from the miniseries are doing now.

Again, this is just the kid actors.


1. Jonathan Brandis as Bill
Unfortunately, Brandis took his own life back in 2003 at the age of 27.

After IT (where he was 14 at the time), Brandis went on to have bit roles here and there (like a voice acting role in the animated Aladdin series and a starring role in NeverEnding Story II) until he finally landed a recurring role in SeaQuest 2032 at the age of 17. After that was cancelled, he got the occasional movie though nothing very large (his role in Hart's War was minor and most of it ended up on the cutting room floor).


2. Emily Perkins as Bev
Since starring in IT at 13, Perkins has continued to appear regularly in several films/tv shows including Ginger Snaps, Da Vinci's Inquest, She's the Man, Juno, and Supernatural. Her last film was in 2014, but she still makes regular appearances at conventions.

She's currently married to film professor Ernest Mathjis, who also writes books about cult films


3. Brandon Crane as Ben
Crane's other most notable role was as Doug Porter on The Wonder Years. Otherwise, he hasn't really acted much which is fine since he seems to be doing quite well building websites for companies. He's built sites for Horizon Growers Pistachios, Sandisk, and Penguin Random House among others. He's also pretty active on twitter

He and his wife currently run the design agency Solid Fuel Creative


4. Marlon Taylor as Mike Hanlon
Taylor was in the short lived series "You Take the Kids" and had minor roles on other shows like Sister, Sister in 1994. According to IMDB, he didn't have any roles from then until the movie Know Thy Enemy in 2009. He still didn't get too many roles afterwards, but his next role will be as a zombie on Z-Nation.

According to his twitter account, he lives in Seattle and is an "Actor, father, family man, creative old soul, poet, husband, lover, the good the bad and the ugly."

5. Seth Green as Richie
Does it really have to be said? The most well known of the child cast who is still working in Hollywood whether it's acting or producing. His directorial debut, Changeland, is currently in post-production


6. Adam Faraizl as Eddie
Last acting credit was in 1992 with a sequel to Where the Red Fern Grows. He went to college and graduated with a degree in Pacific & Asian Studies from the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.

He currently works in the restaurant service industry as a bar manager in Seattle.

7. Ben Heller as Stanley
IT was the only thing Heller acted in. He's participating in a documentary about IT, but otherwise, he's off the grid.

