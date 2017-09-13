Video Director Joseph Kahn Can't Stop Talking About Taylor Swift

he wants to fuck her so bad lmao Reply

I'm beginning to think the same... he doesn't even need to defend her so vehemently to stay in the press, he's already known to be a good music video director and has made a name for himself. This is just embarrassing. Reply

That or he wants to pull another Hiddleswift with her. Reply

After he posted that photo of her breasts on Instagram, I'm starting to think the same. Reply

ew WHAT Reply

stop Reply

That's not the biggest insult. Reply

None of what he described is anywhere even close to what "manipulative" describes as a word in the dictionary, let alone what makes people say it about Taylor Swift. Reply

exactly. The fact that he is manipulating the meaning of manipulative as it pertains to Swift just so he can make shallow 'counterarguments' is manipulative in itself. Reply

yeah it's pathetic Reply

This guy is annoying. Reply

enough already Reply

Who are these bargain Sailor Scouts? Reply

nooo lol 🙈 Reply

um excuse u, these are the love angels lily and daisy, from wedding peach(the show is exactly as dumb as it sounds but 8-year-old-me cannot let this disrespect stand) Reply

lol Reply

omgggg Reply

nnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Reply

ANGEL LILY!!!! WEDDING PEACH!!! ON ONTD?!? Omg!!! Reply

Lol Reply

This man is 44 years old. Reply

he acts about 11 Reply

is this guy okay? does he need an intervention?



what is this messy racist rap battle thing he's talking about in the middle of this? like this guy is off his rocker Reply

This is the same man who compared Beyonce fans to terrorists Reply

Ritabots would never. Reply

I mean so did SNL kinda? Reply

Being smart and manipulative are not mutually exclusive concepts though? This is a pretty shitty way to defend someone, tbh. "She's not manipulative, she's just smart!" Sounds a lot like admitting she doesthe shady shit in question, but he doesn't consider it shady. Reply

the more he talks about her, the worse he makes her sound. she needs to tell him to stop. idk why she thinks this is a good idea. Reply

Yeah he's basically saying "yeah she's shady but she's damn good at it". Not really the most flattering description. Reply

Lol yeah most manipulative people are pretty smart that's how they get what they want/get away with shit. Reply

no. all manipulative ppl prey on easily manipulated ppl. intelligence doesn't have as much to do with it as emotions. exploiting someone's weakness doesn't make someone smart and having a weakness doesn't make someone dumb. Reply

Lmao he really isn't helping her any Reply

He's honestly pathetic and annoying lol



I know people hate Taylor but honestly, why are her supporters even this threatened? The defense of her feels like some Don Quijote shit sometimes. Reply

lmao what kind of persecution complex?? Is she seriously unable to ~speak up for herself now? And I see he's joined ontd only to defend her white mediocrity, too. Sad! Reply

So.....that's what he looks like. Reply

I thought he was white!! Im shook lmao why is he caping so hard Reply

Lmfao bish me too in dat first post!! asdfghjkl LAWD Reply

Some of her most faithful and ardent stans here claim to be black...it's sad that POC cape so hard for a woman that wouldn't give two fucks about them if they weren't giving her their coins Reply

I thought he was Indian or Pakistani for some reason. The last name made me think that. And I thought he'd be just older- like Yaser Malik older but good looking, not Johnny Depp older and looking a hot mess.

Anyway the first time I heard him defend Taylor I thought why are you caping so hard for her? She's wonder bread and she only goes for other wonder bread. She's not gonna try the patato bread or wheat all of a sudden. No matter how good looking he may be. My bad I was at Panera Bread when I first heard him praising her. Reply

Lmao I thought he would've been half white at least with the way he keeps capping for her. Reply

