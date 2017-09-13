Video Director Joseph Kahn Can't Stop Talking About Taylor Swift
• Kahn on Swift: "The biggest insult anyone throws at her is that she’s manipulative. What does that mean? As an artist, because you know what clothes you want to wear, you know what edits you want to make, you know what the set-ups are, you know what the theme of every idea is, you know what your lyrics are. Is that manipulative or is that just being smart?”
• About the Taylor/Beyoncé "Lemonade" joke he made: "In a world over earthquakes, and hurricanes, and possible nuclear war...a joke about crop tops is the most dominant thing in media for the last couple days. That's a little insane don't you think? And also the other thing is when people are saying the video copies "Lemonade" and then I make a joke back that well there's a crop top in "Bad Blood," um, "Lemonade" is copying "Bad Blood." Do I really care about crop tops or am I making a joke about the obsession with this sort of celebrity warfare? You make your decision."
• Kahn goes on to say that Taylor is Taylor and is consistent with who she is.
• "Bottom line, great person, smart, an artist."
• Has heard the entire album "Reputation" but cannot go into details. But says it is "spectacular" and "a monster."
what is this messy racist rap battle thing he's talking about in the middle of this? like this guy is off his rocker
I know people hate Taylor but honestly, why are her supporters even this threatened? The defense of her feels like some Don Quijote shit sometimes.
