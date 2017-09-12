Tinashe post! New hair for NYFW + turned away from Rihanna's event + new song coming.

Those pants look like every pair of pajama pants I ever got for xmas sewed together Reply

There's a lot going on with those pants.



The backless silver dress looks nice. Her boobs look real nice. Reply

Idk how I feel about the short hair Reply

the pictures of it just after the ~transformation~ look incredible and suit her wonderfully, but i don't love the styling at the alexander wang show. maybe this will be the image change that propels her into mainstream music, but it's sort of funny that so many pop stars' idea of an image overhaul is chopping your hair off and bleaching it blonde



edit: oop at me not reading it's a wig. she should really go for the big chop, though!



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:18 am (UTC)

Westbury Roads/Rih already took "Joyride" from ha.



Slumber Favors Queen.





Edited at 2017-09-13 06:48 am (UTC) She is in fact serving lewks and I am living. And I'm glad the good sis Rih/her people didn't turn ha away.

Westbury Roads/Rih already took "Joyride" from ha.

Slumber Favors Queen.

She is so beautiful Reply

Sis you could have had a hit thread if you titled it "Tinashe turned away from Rihanna's Fenty Event" but u too busy stanning!



Then somewhere halfway through the comments posted what "really" happened as if you just found out.

But by that time it would already be a hit thread, about Tinashe.

U have to do better as the resident Tinashe stan tbh!

If ha team fails ha you have to be there for ha! Reply

lmao I did thought about going with this but I'm too tired Reply

She pulled off that look tbh Reply

Great, another 'muted' song. Just what we need. She looks fantastic tho Reply

I hope she puts out another video like Company. Can't wait for the new song! Reply

Thank God that was a wig Reply

