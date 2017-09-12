tinashepartyfavors

Tinashe post! New hair for NYFW + turned away from Rihanna's event + new song coming.

Tinashe is serving looks during the NYFW.












Later, she revealed a drastic change cutting her hair short and dying it blond.








Unfortunately (for me), it was just a wig.




Tinashe turned away from Rihanna's PumaxFenty event?




But here's what actually happened:







but everybody wants drama and women to hate each other so I'm sure most will ignore this.

Anyways, during one of the interviews Tinashe gave at the NYFW, she said a new song is coming and that it's "muted" and "very sexy".




source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Tagged: , , , ,