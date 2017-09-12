Tinashe post! New hair for NYFW + turned away from Rihanna's event + new song coming.
#NYFW day 1 pic.twitter.com/0k9NkUoi0o— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 7 de setembro de 2017
#NYFW pic.twitter.com/IdBj8qXDum— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 7 de setembro de 2017
Nightride pic.twitter.com/YF1LbygFWs— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 8 de setembro de 2017
8 de setembro de 2017
9 de setembro de 2017
Later, she revealed a drastic change cutting her hair short and dying it blond.
✂️💎💅🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/hCvBAcvSsP— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 10 de setembro de 2017
.@Tinashe wears a cropped grey denim jacket, high-waisted mini skirt and the Eri boot. #WANGSS18 #WANGFEST #NYFW pic.twitter.com/72L6ZzAp18— Alexander Wang, Inc. (@AlexanderWangNY) 11 de setembro de 2017
Just when they think that they know me, I switch it up. 💥@Tinashe #NYFW #WANGFEST #WANGSS18 @AlexanderWangNY pic.twitter.com/lC5dMa9TTl— Momma Kachingwe 🔥 (@TinasheMomma) 10 de setembro de 2017
Unfortunately (for me), it was just a wig.
10 de setembro de 2017
Tinashe turned away from Rihanna's PumaxFenty event?
Did Rihanna Turn Tinashe Away From Fashion Week Party? https://t.co/8CHpf55lcO pic.twitter.com/eXOT5pe6a9— ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) 12 de setembro de 2017
But here's what actually happened:
Haha noo no I was at Opening Ceremony show and we arrived after it had started so we couldn't get to my seat cuz of safety w/the motorcycles— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 11 de setembro de 2017
For those who claims rihanna hates tinashe pic.twitter.com/AKI0rkPcxc— ALEXXY⚡️⚡️⚡️💥 (@ALX_shegs) 11 de setembro de 2017
but everybody wants drama and women to hate each other so I'm sure most will ignore this.
Anyways, during one of the interviews Tinashe gave at the NYFW, she said a new song is coming and that it's "muted" and "very sexy".
@Tinashe reveals a new single coming soon. Described as "It's very cool. It's muted, it's very sexy." #Tinashe pic.twitter.com/o2zj0gKY6V— TotallyTinashe (@totallytinashe) 8 de setembro de 2017
