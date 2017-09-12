The Challenge XXX 30x09
Nominations
Nicole
Nelson
The Presidio
Double Cross
Jordan is safe, puts in Hunter.
Jenna is safe, puts in Britni.
Rampage
On a ramp divided by color, players are attacked back to back, and must get off on the ramp of their assigned color.
Redemption House
Nicole
Hunter
sources
me, castpics, twitter1 2
camila needs to go away.
johnny bananas throwing the pillow at camila gave me flashback to rivals when he throws the water bottle at laurel.
I stopped during the last challenge that Diem was apart of and had to quit because of her health and passed away shortly after...my heart was broken. I've never sobbed or cried so much for someone I didn't personally know. I felt so stupid but it just really got to me and I couldn't even watch and enjoy these anymore after that even though I always tuned in since it was RR vs RW.
- Camila. I wish MTV would have kicked her off. Don't sit there and put up a title card that says racism is bad yet keep having her on Challenges... She is trash. Always has been... She and Tony are both clear alcoholics. Iif you say racist shit when drunk, you also say that shit when sober.
- Props to Leroy for staying as calm as he was. I can't imagine how hard that must be to do.
- Gross at Cory/Aneesa.
Edited at 2017-09-13 06:04 am (UTC)
Also, did anyone see Veronica's AMA? Someone asked her if they talk politics around the house and she said that there are very vocal Trump supporters and when she chose Planned Parenthood as her charity on Champs vs. Pros, Bananas and Jordan had a lot of negative things to say about it. And apparently, Shane was on a podcast and said CT told him that all of the Champs on Champs vs Pros were Trump supporters except for him (CT) and Darrell.
He was blacked out.
i also hate how him being a sloppy asshole was totally overshadowed by the camila thing to the point where no one even talked about it
Hunter is like a stereotypical dumb Trump supporter.
anyways, she's always annoyed me so i hope she's gone for good after this
I figured Camilla said it from the cast reaction videos when some would mention her using a slur.
tony literally caught no heat for his actions, what an asshole
like you're not a stand up guy just cos you recognise racism is wrong
I'm enjoying the fall of Corey/Nelson/Hunter. I don't get why they are calling everyone names for not throwing their alliance in... hunter likes to one minute act like his alliance is so tough and great then the next get mad and say they should throw in strong competitors. And given the chance they would throw in the same people putting in the elimations from the jump. Of course they will want to get you out.
Also if any of these folks learned anything from this show, as much as it pains to me to stay, I'd stay on Bananas good side because we all know he'll steal your $150k - even if you did toss him in for any of the right reasons