This season, and especially next week's episode, is NOT for those with weak stomachs! 😷 #TheChallengeXXX is brand new next Tuesday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/JpOz6IBLsO — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 13, 2017

lmao I bet tony will go in because of this Reply

i had closed captions on and they spelled rabies as ray bees.



camila needs to go away.



johnny bananas throwing the pillow at camila gave me flashback to rivals when he throws the water bottle at laurel.



Damn. This was probably the last challenge I watched. Or one of the last....



I stopped during the last challenge that Diem was apart of and had to quit because of her health and passed away shortly after...my heart was broken. I've never sobbed or cried so much for someone I didn't personally know. I felt so stupid but it just really got to me and I couldn't even watch and enjoy these anymore after that even though I always tuned in since it was RR vs RW. Reply

aww dont feel stupid bb, i think it's normal to be affected by the passing of someone you're used to see on tv or elsewhere, it means you have a good heart, as corny as it sounds lmao it's late ok. it was like that for me with robin williams. still is actually. Reply

Bananas has to stir the pot, always!! Reply

It's crazy to me that Laurel and Cara aren't friends anymore Reply

- Tony's lying ass. You are a 'grown' man, no one forced you to make out with them. Drunk or not, you don't cheat unless you want to. If you really believe that she forced herself on you then everyone needs to be having an entirely different conversation.

- Camila. I wish MTV would have kicked her off. Don't sit there and put up a title card that says racism is bad yet keep having her on Challenges... She is trash. Always has been... She and Tony are both clear alcoholics. Iif you say racist shit when drunk, you also say that shit when sober.

- Props to Leroy for staying as calm as he was. I can't imagine how hard that must be to do.

- Gross at Cory/Aneesa.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:04 am (UTC)

Camila is a terrible person and she has been for the past few seasons. Being drunk isn't an excuse to say shitty racist things. I love that Leroy just let her keep talking and ruin herself. He's one of my favorites and I just want him to win one already.



Also, did anyone see Veronica's AMA? Someone asked her if they talk politics around the house and she said that there are very vocal Trump supporters and when she chose Planned Parenthood as her charity on Champs vs. Pros, Bananas and Jordan had a lot of negative things to say about it. And apparently, Shane was on a podcast and said CT told him that all of the Champs on Champs vs Pros were Trump supporters except for him (CT) and Darrell. Reply

that's so disappointing but also not surprising. OFC bananas is a trump supporter though. he's awful. Reply

wait, ct isn't a trump supporter? i heard he was. this is nice to know if true, though. i'm surprised cara would be tbh Reply

Yeah, last I had heard Bananas AND CT were but if that's true that he's not, then I have a lot more respect for him (CT) Reply

i stopped liking him at all after finding out he was a trump supporter so this is news to me Reply

I think people believed he was by his random meme posting on IG. But Shane interview (which as a whole was really interesting) was that last season they were in the house as the election was taking place and Trump was all everyone ever talked about. And when Shane and Darrell spoke off camera one time Darrell was saying he and CT are going nuts because EVERYONE on the team were obsessed and vocal trump supporters. Reply

I'm surprised at Cara too Reply

i'm late but i'm pretty sure cara has said a couple of times that she doesn't support trump and she doesn't know why shane would say that about her Reply

yeah and i was honestly a bit surprised at jordan but he clearly has no respect for women at all Reply

Hmm. CT stayed posting shit from infowars and Trump supporting memes last year. Idk how much I believe that part. I definitely can see Johnny's misogynistic ass being pro-Trump tho. Reply

omg, i totally cant believe camila is a belligerent racist! i am in total shock, i cant believe it. i dont believe her bullshit apology, she showed her true colours, but im sure people will excuse her. Reply

also fuck mtv for not kicking off camila when gringa pendeja was ready to throw weights at people. simone was kicked off for breaking a champagne bottle (not condoning that but if mtv is going to kick her off for that, they should be consistent) Reply

right? they kicked simone off for intent to hurt someone, camila obviously had the same intent... Reply

camilla should have 100% been kicked out for her racist drunk nonsense. Leroy remains the best. Reply

lol @ the editors trying to spin it like Tony remembered what happened the night before



He was blacked out. Reply

LOL mte



i also hate how him being a sloppy asshole was totally overshadowed by the camila thing to the point where no one even talked about it Reply

fuck camila. should have been kicked off. fuck tony too though, pretending he's the victim. you cheated, bro! Reply

Camila is white trash.



Hunter is like a stereotypical dumb Trump supporter. Reply

i haven't watched the ep yet, but i hear mtv didn't air camilla using the n word? i heard the cast talked all about it at the reunion filming last week and were all disgusted with her (she didn't go, she's obviously not a favorite amoung the cast anymore). if the show made a point to show how awful and racist she is, i wonder why they didn't show the full extent



anyways, she's always annoyed me so i hope she's gone for good after this Reply

Of course they didn't.... MTV loves to make folks not look as racist as they are. I remember they edited out so much of the racist shit the cast memeber who got her ass beat said.



I figured Camilla said it from the cast reaction videos when some would mention her using a slur. Reply

The fact that MTV chooses to cut out Camila calling both Leroy and Nelson the n word and cut must of her racist rant while trying to display how "woke" and progressive they are as a network is hypocritical and gross. Reply

This episode was the literally watching the fall of Camila. Boy bye. Reply

camila is absolute trash, she needs to never be on tv again



tony literally caught no heat for his actions, what an asshole Reply

Tony really got lucky that Camilla went off like that because folks in the house were talking about Tony but Camilla came in to take that heat over. Reply

yeah he basically got to come out of it looking like a somewhat decent guy by piling on the (justified) camila hate



like you're not a stand up guy just cos you recognise racism is wrong Reply

Parent

MFTE Reply

Leroy is really a gem.



I'm enjoying the fall of Corey/Nelson/Hunter. I don't get why they are calling everyone names for not throwing their alliance in... hunter likes to one minute act like his alliance is so tough and great then the next get mad and say they should throw in strong competitors. And given the chance they would throw in the same people putting in the elimations from the jump. Of course they will want to get you out. Reply

I never get why thy they say 'they're a pussy for not putting so&so in' Like bro. they are in each other's alliance, of course they ain't throwing each other in.



Also if any of these folks learned anything from this show, as much as it pains to me to stay, I'd stay on Bananas good side because we all know he'll steal your $150k - even if you did toss him in for any of the right reasons Reply

