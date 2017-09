Kpop Post: IU,GOT7,Dreamcatcher,ELRIS

ok i need urgent help!! so i was in a store in koreatown the other day and i heard the catchiest damn song but i'm not into kpop at all so i have no idea what it was called. all i know is that at one point they say 'i want to fall in love' and 'ooh aah' x10. also there was rapping lol Reply

boy or girl group?

Omg, this is the hardest thing ever because its not like you can google or ask Korean people to help you, if you say "what song is "haru ba niga oh tweega oh twego shipo, oh baby," they'll just laugh at you lol (DBSK's Hug, btw). Reply

I can't imagine it not being this one lol. Reply

Lol Reply

ahhh yes this is it! thank you so much!! Reply

Was it this one?

Was it CL-LIFTED? Reply

I'm in mourning because my number 1 oppa went to the army lol, Taec ;~~;



And also, I used to find Taeyeon so pretty and then I noticed she's starting to look like Sadako, it's nagl. Reply

She's looked like shit for a while Reply

I am here for that girl from Dreamcatcher. Amazing voice.

Yoohyeon's vocals, g'damn. Dreamcatcher is such a gem of a group. Reply

Yoohyeon my queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reply

have you guys listened to b.a.p's new release it's so different from their usual songs but this one is so GOOD









(ignore the mullets tbh altho jongup kinda rocked it) Reply

