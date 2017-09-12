Liam Neeson to take a break from action movies

sure why not Reply

He is so hot. I hired a 60 year old straight out of prison to take care of my parents house just cause I have daddy issues and want his penis in me. Reply

This...is a hell of a comment. Reply

Right? Took me on a ride Reply

Yeah I wasn't expecting the comment to take the turn that it did, but this is ONTD where people discuss fucking their mother's nephew so.... Reply

tmi Reply

Love yourself Reply

ok Reply

HOT Reply

Cool, just let me know when your Investigation Discovery episode premiers. Reply

This comment was a trip. Reply

Dear god.

















Pics?

Reply

this whole comment im fucking howling. what a wild ride. Reply

I'm sure there's an easier way to acquire his dick, but you do you Reply

This comment is ONTD distilled to its purest form. Reply

Apparently Liam Neeson's dick is 'like three soda cans stacked on top of each other' lol



Wait I think I'm remembering that wrong. An Evian bottle maybe? IDK XD





Edited at 2017-09-13 05:09 am (UTC)

this comment was a ride Reply

I think you need therapy, not penis. Reply

live in your truth Reply

Welp that comment will help get me through the day.







Edited at 2017-09-13 09:09 am (UTC)

sooooo did it work? Reply

lmao Reply

Serious contender for Comment of the year Reply

This comment was a wild ride from start to finish Reply

lmfao this thread Reply

This comment is far more intetesting than most of the ONTD posts. Keep us posted! Reply

Good luck Reply

Cool Reply

Now he will be able to work on his improvisational comedy!



go back to being Aslan, that's all I care about Reply

lol action movies are pm my favorites but i do think he's talented and better in dramas. which reminds me i still need to watch "silence" Reply

i miss natasha richardson so fucking much Reply

ugh ikr Reply

Every time my mom sees him in a movie, she gets really sad and feels sorry for him. She especially can't handle Love, Actually since his wife dies in that movie (literally dead in the beginning) Reply

i know :( i saw Love Actually for the first time after she'd already passed and i couldn't handle it tbh. i still haven't seen the full film :/ Reply

I couldn't watch Love Actually for like 3 years after she died. Reply

TIL she starred in an early 90s movie version of The Handmaid's Tale Reply

same. i get sad just looking at liam neeson Reply

she was so lovely. I've watched the Parent Trap a few times on HBO the last few weeks and she was SO beautiful and wonderful. Reply

Parent

yas bish, fight the system Reply

He was too old for action movies before the last Taken movie but ok Reply

they marketed the grey as an action movie and when i ended up watching it i just spent forever crying instead Reply

Grey was far darker than I expected. It was a survival movie but not really? Reply

kinda like train to busan?! haha I just watched it last night and it seems like a zombie movie but it was soo much more I was crying so hard Reply

It was a mistake to market it as an action movie, because it kept people from truly appreciating it for what it was.



I still have trouble watching it to this day because it is just so incredibly raw, and sad. Reply

even his non-taken movies are taken movies so i think this is a good idea Reply

wow how dare he think action movies cant contain serious roles!! Reply

can't see him without thinking about his water bottle dong Reply

