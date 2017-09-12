Liam Neeson to take a break from action movies
- Liam Neeson (star of Taken 1, 2, & 3) says he wants to focus more on serious roles
Liam Neeson is finally tired of doing action movies https://t.co/Iit1vsxwNs pic.twitter.com/N8jXcrfOZo— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 12, 2017
- he says him turning into an action movie star was by accident
- he's 65!!
source
