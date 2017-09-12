The Murder of Laci Peterson on A&E
Watch an extended new episode of #MurderofLaci tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/cFsKX1am8F— A&E Network (@AETV) September 12, 2017
- This episode was the verdict.
- In 2004 Scott Peterson was found guilty of first degree murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and second degree murder of their unborn child.
- He was sentenced to death by lethal injection (he's scheduled to be executed by the end of 2021)
- He says he wasn't given a fair trial because the media frenzy affected the jury.
- Next week is the final episode.
Is anyone watching this? It feels kinda one sided, like it was funded by Scott Peterson himself.
There have always been rumors that he is slowly going crazy in solitary confinement and has been talking to himself.
I dont feel bad for his ass at all.
Yiou trying to use that as an excuse for his actions really says a lot about you as a person.
The man is evil
I hear solitary confinement really messes with people mentally.
he's apparently living the high-life in prison, 5 hours of socializing a day, buying fat-free milk, whey protein bars, rooftop basketball court, etc. etc.
She partially based him on Scott right?
20/20 is doing a piece on the case again next week, but I feel like it's a reach for the True Crime thing that is happening now.
unfortunately it lost on the ballot last year :( im deeply opposed to the death penalty, 2016 elections sucked.
I just found out about this case. Watched something about it on ID a few hours ago. Craziest shit I've seen in a while.
And apparently he moved to another town and changed his name and identity
I was little when this happened, and for some reason my brain didn't connect until I was older this happened in the Bay Area and not far from where I grew up.
I still get a dark feeling driving down 80 past where she was found.