The Murder of Laci Peterson on A&E

I've been watching. I haven't seen tonight's episode, but I haven't found it too biased. It definitely hasn't made me question if he's innocent or not (he isn't). If there was no Amber Frey, the prosecution would've had a much harder time getting a conviction.

The reason his case blew up so big was because it was a slow news day. This would have been a local coverage case if not for that and his attitude during the trial showed just how much a fucking psychopath he really is.



There have always been rumors that he is slowly going crazy in solitary confinement and has been talking to himself.



I dont feel bad for his ass at all.

You don't feel bad for someone who clearly has a mental disability?

Lol I'm guessing thats you in your pic, says a lot about your response.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:19 am (UTC)

Mental Disability or not I dont feel sorry for someone who murdered a pregnant woman and tried to get away with it.



Yiou trying to use that as an excuse for his actions really says a lot about you as a person.

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm ok

My mind is still blown listening to that phone call he made to Amber Frey while at the vigil for his missing wife and unborn baby. Like. The fuck??

I think it was also because she was 8 months pregnant and it was on Christmas Eve, at least that's why I find it particularly intriguing. it takes one heartless son of a bitch to murder a pregnant woman.

I hear solitary confinement really messes with people mentally.

he's apparently living the high-life in prison, 5 hours of socializing a day, buying fat-free milk, whey protein bars, rooftop basketball court, etc. etc.



more here: he's not in solitary confinement.he's apparently living the high-life in prison, 5 hours of socializing a day, buying fat-free milk, whey protein bars, rooftop basketball court, etc. etc.more here: http://www.oxygen.com/blogs/scott-peter son-then-now

I haven't seen this yet. It's like that mini Casey Anthony doc series a while ago?

I'm telling you - the first episode of this, I literally screamed "Ben Affleck", I cannot wait until Lindsay Shookus must visit him on set when he reprises his role as Nick Dunne/Scott Peterson.

There's going to be a sequel?

Lindsey Shookus has blonde hair, Amber Frey also has blonde hair. 😲

obviously gone girl is inspired by this case. It's like beyond obvious.

It doesn't help that Scott looked a lot like Ben too

She partially based him on Scott right?

I watched the first couple of eps, but it was too one sided for me. Amber Frey taking all those phone calls from him while working with the cops and him pretending to be in Europe was enough for me to be convinced of his guilt.



20/20 is doing a piece on the case again next week, but I feel like it's a reach for the True Crime thing that is happening now.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:16 am (UTC) Reply

I thought CA converted all of their death sentences to life in prison?

They reinstated it in 1977 and last year actually voted to speed it up. Between those dates there were a lot of shakeups and changes to things that stopped executions from going through but it's been on the table since 1977.

proposition 62 (which would have converted death sentences to life in prison) was rejected last year

people love the death penalty in CA still, but then people voted yes on 47 😒 Smh

I WISH.



unfortunately it lost on the ballot last year :( im deeply opposed to the death penalty, 2016 elections sucked. Reply

he did it. END OF. bye

Those TV interviews he did made it so obvious he did it - my family didn't believe those crocodile tears one bit.

Damn, I didn't even know about this.

i forgot they were doing this. i don't really know what else can be said, and i'm not really interested in that smarmy little shit's version of things.

I've been watching. I love true crime so it was right up my alley and A&E usually puts out good stuff. It seemed like the episodes took turn highlighting the views of those who believed he was guilty and those who believed he was innocent. I still believe he did it, just too many supsicious elements (why are you dyeing your hair and trying to skip town with a bunch of money bruh?) but it was interesting to see the role the media played in how the trial played out. I was still a kid when it all happened.

I just found out about this case. Watched something about it on ID a few hours ago. Craziest shit I've seen in a while. True crime related: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappe arance_of_Terrance_Williams_and_Felipe_S antos I just found out about this case. Watched something about it on ID a few hours ago. Craziest shit I've seen in a while.

This case breaks my heart so much - I did some digging and it seems like the deputy has pretty much harassed and traumatized other men of color in the area, but these two were the only ones who are known to be missing.

Wow, the episode I watched didn't mention that, but I'm not surprised. I bet he'd been doing it for a while. No way those two are his only victims.

oh man, i saw a "disappeared" episode about this. It's so frustrating when it's clear who's responsible but nothing is done :/

Ummm it's pretty obvious who killed the men by reading that article. How sick.

Holy fuck, this is enraging. Nothing was done about these moc who I'm assuming were murdered by that cop



And apparently he moved to another town and changed his name and identity Reply

ugh this shit makes me so sad

This case makes me fucking furious any time I think about it. White men really can do whatever they want.

I haven't watched this, but I will.



I was little when this happened, and for some reason my brain didn't connect until I was older this happened in the Bay Area and not far from where I grew up.



I still get a dark feeling driving down 80 past where she was found.

Scott was/is so hot. I would have loved it if Gone Girl was a straight up biopic and not what it is, one of the worst films ever made.

Why do you feel Gone Girl is one of the worst films ever made?

The total implausibility of the script makes it an absolute joke. Besides that, it was predictable and boring.

THATS your question in reply to that comment?

lol all you seem to do is come into movie posts and insist that much-loved, critically-acclaimed films are terrible 😒It's getting old

Someone on /r/UnresolvedMysteries brought this case up the other day like, "Idk, the trial didn't present a solid case of innocent vs. guilty" like no son, this dude is straight up guilty. He fuckin did it. I'll probably watch this. Really sad case.

Lmao he talked about losing his wife and wanting to sell her car weeks before she was murdered like???? How does that not scream premeditated???

The fact that he told Amber that his wife was dead before she was even missing was a clear indication he killed her. And then he kept talking to amber and flirting while his wife was "missing"? Please, even a cheating man would be worried about his wife and unborn baby (unless he killed them and had nothing to worry about)

Well in that persons defense, and the a&be doc has spent a TON of time on this too, they didn't have any actual physical evidence that he did it. Like besides his odd behavior they really didn't really have anything to tie him to the case. I think that's what that person means.

this was one of the most obvious guilty verdicts in terms of national attention EVER. obviously guilty like holy shit.

