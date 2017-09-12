Eyebrow Lady

The Murder of Laci Peterson on A&E



- This episode was the verdict.
- In 2004 Scott Peterson was found guilty of first degree murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and second degree murder of their unborn child.
- He was sentenced to death by lethal injection (he's scheduled to be executed by the end of 2021)
- He says he wasn't given a fair trial because the media frenzy affected the jury.
- Next week is the final episode.


Is anyone watching this? It feels kinda one sided, like it was funded by Scott Peterson himself.

