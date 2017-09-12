bflowswoon

Brandon Flowers Serving Looks for Paper Magazine + The Killers Perform at Brixton O2 Academy


Brandon Flowers of The Killers recently did a photoshoot for Paper magazine and is serving you tailored looks and fashion once again. Photographed by Jiro Schneider and styled by Britt McCamey at The Verona Suite at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino - Flowers is not one to shy from various fashionable & tailored looks in menswear. The band has also kicked off a string of appearances and shows to promote their upcoming album, "Wonderful Wonderful." The Killers debuted a new song off the album titled "The Calling" at Brixton O2 Academy and Woody Harrelson introduced them and the song. This would be the first appearance/performance for Flowers since his mountain biking accident where he injured the left side of his face. Check out the video and how that turned out plus more below.


















handsome and serving lewks. when will your alt/rock/pop fave?

ONTD, what is your most favorite fashionable garment/item in your closet?


