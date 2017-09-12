Brandon Flowers Serving Looks for Paper Magazine + The Killers Perform at Brixton O2 Academy
If there's one positive thing to take away from today, it's this photo shoot that Brandon Flowers did with Paper Magazine. pic.twitter.com/KQFn7iXB1l— Nataša (@NatasaKve) September 6, 2017
Brandon Flowers of The Killers recently did a photoshoot for Paper magazine and is serving you tailored looks and fashion once again. Photographed by Jiro Schneider and styled by Britt McCamey at The Verona Suite at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino - Flowers is not one to shy from various fashionable & tailored looks in menswear. The band has also kicked off a string of appearances and shows to promote their upcoming album, "Wonderful Wonderful." The Killers debuted a new song off the album titled "The Calling" at Brixton O2 Academy and Woody Harrelson introduced them and the song. This would be the first appearance/performance for Flowers since his mountain biking accident where he injured the left side of his face. Check out the video and how that turned out plus more below.
Elvis lives! Brandon Flowers @thekillers @O2academybrix pic.twitter.com/uHNhAMYhLG— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) September 12, 2017
With the impossibly handsome & talented Brandon Flowers of @thekillers I was lucky enough to see their magnificent show in Brixton tonight. pic.twitter.com/cJamXgf3zJ— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) September 12, 2017
handsome and serving lewks. when will your alt/rock/pop fave?
ONTD, what is your most favorite fashionable garment/item in your closet?
tonight i watched the video for still want you (several times) and i think something in me as awakened.
help.
if you love 80's synth listen to his entire second album "The Desired Effect (Deluxe Edition)." it's one of the best albums of 2015.
"Lonely Town" is easily the best song to come from it. but "Can't Deny My Love" and "I Can Change" are solid as well.
his solo debut "Flamingo" is hardly 80's synth but still good. "Only the Young" is probably the closest to his second album's sound. definitely check it out.
And Cap'n Awesome OMFG
[BONUS]
Look out for my BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge post I just submitted. Should be up soon I hope.
I will! Thank you! I was still traveling back so I missed it, but I just watched them on The One Show. I love The Man but I want them to perform some new(er) songs.
Gucci had Bianconi (another sex on a stick type of man) from Baustelle, CANT HE HAVE BRANDON TOO?? he's perfect!!!
OP, i'd love to say that im here for your flawfree self, but i dont want to lie to you.. altho im also here for you! :)
And I'd swoon so hard if he walked a runway lawd. idk that id ever recover tbh.