September 12th, 2017, 11:35 pm a_files06 American Horror Story 7x03 trailer The family is marked by the clowns as chaos ensues for a 3rd week.
This season is actively terrible though imho, like not just bland as some seasons can be - actually bad. Really genuinely hated the first ep!
Also, Im getting tired of the failing marriages each season. Like, I personally don't care for marriage, but why bother in the first place?
why would you believe your random neighbors when they said there is a nationwide 8 state blackout? would she not be able to use her phone to google that? if she was able to call ivy, she would have been able to double check that claim.
calling it now that everyone is in on the cult, including ivy, they want sarah for some reason and maybe theres going to be some weird sexual/rape aspect to the obsession with her.
i still dont get the purpose of the clown imagery besides "It is coming out around the premiere of the season so lets shoehorn clowns in somehow"
oz is 10, but hes written like he is so much younger. why does a ten year old need a full time nanny? i feel like he is babied too much. he feels like how fanfic writers describe kids
i have no one but myself to blame for tuning in :(
Edited at 2017-09-13 04:22 am (UTC)
why do they even have a meat locker??? restaurants dont commonly butcher their own meat in the back
http://butchershopmiami.com/tbs/
You can also buy meat directly from them too
1. They killed the white asshole first. Ally accidentally killed Pedro.
2. Her phone died and she's gullible and probably believed it because she's scared.
3. We don't know yet obvi
4. Clowns are scary to a lot of people. Twisty. Drumpf. It. Those creepy clowns last year. Etc.
5. 10 year olds are young lol
6. True
Also knew as soon as she grabbed the gun that she'd shoot Pedro.
Edited at 2017-09-13 04:38 am (UTC)
Is ivy in the cult? Does she want sole custody of Oz? Is Evan's character his father??? I feel like the whole neighborhood is full of only cult members. That's why they got rid of the others.
the biggest strength is imo is the cult part. like i couldn't care less about the politics/phobias, i just want more killer clowns and more billie lourde.
also, colton haynes is really bad