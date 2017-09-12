Dayum. Remember during coven when these posts would be filled / we'd have live posts. RIP Reply

ivy has to be in on it (whatever it is), i refuse to believe otherwise. Reply

nooo :( she's the only one giving me hope this season. Evan peters is also sooo good in this. Severely underused. Reply

I feel the same way and I pegged it during episode one. lol I feel like it's so obvious and I'll be surprised if there's a better twist. I feel like this season is very predictable but I hope it changes over quickly. I'm over Sarah's story. Reply

I hated this episode. So fucking predictable With Pedro's death. I'm already hoping ally dies slowly and painfully. AGHHH. Reply

i thought this show came on wednesdays? is today wednesday? Reply

well it's wednesday now (on the east coast) Reply

im so confused... sexually and timewise jk Reply

it's on tuesdays now Reply

Is this season good or are these episodes promising? I haven't watched since Coven lol Reply

too early to say. you should watch roanoke though, it was pretty good. Reply

Ia, coven and Roanoke are the only seasons I finished Reply

no Reply

Personally recommend Hotel, Denis O'Hare was AMAZING in it tbh.



This season is actively terrible though imho, like not just bland as some seasons can be - actually bad. Really genuinely hated the first ep! Reply

This season is okay so far. I've started watching it so I'll probably finish just to see what happens. Reply

It's better than the last few Reply

This show is becoming a chore. This is the first season I just straight up dislike.



Also, Im getting tired of the failing marriages each season. Like, I personally don't care for marriage, but why bother in the first place? Reply

Yeah, happy marriage storyline. That screams horror story!!! Reply

ryan murphy continues to make a great political statement.........by killing off as many characters of color as possible. shocking!!!!!!!!!!!!



why would you believe your random neighbors when they said there is a nationwide 8 state blackout? would she not be able to use her phone to google that? if she was able to call ivy, she would have been able to double check that claim.



calling it now that everyone is in on the cult, including ivy, they want sarah for some reason and maybe theres going to be some weird sexual/rape aspect to the obsession with her.



i still dont get the purpose of the clown imagery besides "It is coming out around the premiere of the season so lets shoehorn clowns in somehow"



oz is 10, but hes written like he is so much younger. why does a ten year old need a full time nanny? i feel like he is babied too much. he feels like how fanfic writers describe kids



i have no one but myself to blame for tuning in :(



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:22 am (UTC)

also total bullshit that a restaurant would be back and open for business and have customers after they found a dead (dying?) body in the meat locker.



why do they even have a meat locker??? restaurants dont commonly butcher their own meat in the back Reply

this is the same show that had a couple move into a house that hadn't been cleaned after a grisly murder. no fucking homeowner would be wanting to sell THAT badly. Reply

She couldn't google it because her battery died on her phone during the call with Ivy. But yeah I agree, Idk why someone would automatically believe that. Reply

the exacerbation of ally's mental deterioration is unrealistic. like one minute she's not trusting them then the next day or two, she's believing them? okay, murphy. Reply

http://butchershopmiami.com/tbs/



You can also buy meat directly from them too Combination butcher shops/restaurants aren't uncommon. It's become something of a trend. There's one in wynwood, a hipstery part of town (VICE has offices there) in Miami that has become super touristy and not as fun now that the rent has gone up and the artists can't afford studio space anymoreYou can also buy meat directly from them too Reply

eh i'm a full time nanny to a nine year old and a twelve year old, ten isn't too old parents don't want their kids home by themselves and they can't drive themselves places and need help with a lot of things Reply

I get you're mad but there are reasons for pretty much everything you mentioned.



1. They killed the white asshole first. Ally accidentally killed Pedro.

2. Her phone died and she's gullible and probably believed it because she's scared.

3. We don't know yet obvi

4. Clowns are scary to a lot of people. Twisty. Drumpf. It. Those creepy clowns last year. Etc.

5. 10 year olds are young lol

6. True Reply

lol the second the neighbor was like, "there's a nationwide blackout!" I was like "oh ok, bullshit." Idk why anyone would automatically believe that shit.



Also knew as soon as she grabbed the gun that she'd shoot Pedro. Reply

they seemed to have plenty of candles, i get why ivy was concerned for her wife but why bother to send someone over with some more candles and water? do they not have candles and water? pedro had "I AM GOING TO GET SHOT" written on his forehead Reply

She was sending a charger for her, I think, and then just included the candles and water.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:38 am (UTC)

Woah had no idea the season started already! Reply

Is ivy in the cult? Does she want sole custody of Oz? Is Evan's character his father??? I feel like the whole neighborhood is full of only cult members. That's why they got rid of the others. Reply

They got rid of the changs b/c the husband was on the city council and evan's character needed a vacancy to take his place Reply

True but I also think it was a two birds/one stone thing too. The Changs lived across the street from Ally. Reply

Haven't been watched AHS since Hotel. Worst season ever Reply

hm. i liked this ep better than the first, but only bc of the last 20 minutes or so



the biggest strength is imo is the cult part. like i couldn't care less about the politics/phobias, i just want more killer clowns and more billie lourde.



also, colton haynes is really bad Reply

This season is just really boring and it makes me sad because in the past I've always been more excited about this show than this :(



Reply

i'm bummed that i'm hating this season so far Reply

