Kate Hudson says her C-section was the laziest thing she's ever done

  • In the October 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan, one of Kate Hudson's answers to a survey has landed her in hot water with readers. One question asked what was the laziest thing she had ever done. Hudson's answer: "Have a C-section!" Kate is referring to her 13-year old son Ryder, who was born via Cesarean.

  • The response to Kate's answer has been mixed. On her Instagram, a lot of followers defended her while others were upset with the idea that having a C-section can be considered lazy. Many twitter users are not happy with Kate either.


What's the laziest thing you have ever done, ONTD?
