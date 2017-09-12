Kate Hudson says her C-section was the laziest thing she's ever done

Ha ha she's fun.

Reply

Thread

Link

Damn that is really stupid of her to say Reply

Thread

Link

her's must have been a lot different then mine. i mean i couldn't be actively involved in the actual surgery of it but there was nothing lazy about the stress i was under or the caring for a fucking newborn while also recovering from a major surgery. i was just recounting how weird it was when they pulled the staples out of my incision today.



i labored for 38 hours before mine, maybe thats why it didnt feel lazy. i dunno but it's a valid and important choice for birth and mine was absolutely beautiful and lovely but also intense and did not feel lazy. Reply

Thread

Link

She was talking about herself, not you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"her's must have been a lot different then mine." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get your empathy chip already Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh really? wow. thanks for the clarification.

i'm the first person in the history of ONTD to use a celeb story to relate their own experience. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how everytime u comment its alway something rude and unnecessary Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a medically necessary planned csection, and while it wasn't the worst ever, it was by no means easy. The craziest for me was the pulling and tugging as they took my son out, and my ob pointing out my ovaries to the med student observing! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel you. My mom had to have me by Cesarean because there were complications and they thought she was going to bleed to death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, of course, it was different. Her c-section was a choice, jesus... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. I only had the one baby back in April, but having a c section is hard work! I was in labor for 38hrs before baby breached, water broke, and I was still only 2 centimeters dilated. the first week of recovery was the toughest thing I ever had to do in my life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the way i read it, she probably meant that she chose a c-section



it's still a bad joke, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she literally says it was. she went to hospital early but was in pain and couldn't be bothered doing the huge process of walking back out through the media and then coming back another day once she was properly dilated so she was like 'just gimme a c section now.'



idk I'm not a mother and I cant imagine ever shaming someone for not giving birth vaginally, regardless of WHY, but apparently some people do shame for that but theyre just fucking assholes and their opinions are obviously moot because theyre ignorant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

C-sections have become so common that I think people forget that it's a major abdominal surgery. After I had my kids vaginally, I was up and walking around right after squeezin them out and felt fine. My friend had a c-section bc her baby was breech and even though it went smoothly she was in a lot of pain for a couple weeks afterward and it made it really hard for her to take care of her newborn. I totally get that having a c-section is sometimes medically necessary and I'm glad we have them available, but I don't think having a baby cut out of you is any easier than vaginal birth, it's just different. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I subscribe to cosmo and remember reading that part of the interview and being like hmm.. not the answer I would've expected.. I mean I've gotten delivery from the sushi place 0.2 miles from my apartment Reply

Thread

Link

People gotta relax. It's not like she said every woman who gets one are lazy, she was talking about HERSELF. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah ia with you. i don't think it was an opinion about the matter but more about herself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And considering there was and probably still is a push to schedule the c sections in Hollywood to put minimal strain on their busy schedules...honestly, I read it as "I scheduled a c section instead of just letting nature take it's course - it wasn't medically necessary". And that she regrets that decision. Projecting some, maybe, but out of the realm of possibility? Not really. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's how I read it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a push to schedule the c sections in Hollywood to put minimal strain on their busy schedules



Which doesn't even make sense, considering how long it takes to recover from a c-section.



Hollywood is a weird place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ia but that doesn't stop the mommy bloggers from getting their torches out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean...if it's based on personal experience then i'm not gonna hate on her lol. Reply

Thread

Link

i agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the laziest thing I've ever done is get my gallbladder out when it had been causing me debilitating pain. Reply

Thread

Link

I heard you just laid there on the operating table like a slug while the medical team did all the work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

JFC I cannot wait to get that arsehole bastard of an organ ripped out of my body. Trash piece of shit.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus, some women take pregnancy too fucking seriously. If I got pregnant (gross) I'd probably have a c-section too as I am also lazy as hell. Reply

Thread

Link

You understand that having a c-section is not remotely lazy, right? It's a major surgery that generally takes longer to heal than vagina birth. It's painful and stressful and no easier than vaginal birth.



Edited at 2017-09-13 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but also you ain't gotta push, which is probably what she was getting at Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I call BS on OC realizing it's not lazy. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is easier than vaginal if the woman doesn't have any health problem, but is not easier post-surgery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol do NOT make a pregnancy joke on April Fools Day!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL "If I got pregnant" That explains some of your other comments here. bye Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao sis, C-sections have more risks than natural birth. They don't give every privileged whiny woman one just because they want it. it needs to be medically indicated. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pretty sure doctors don't usually perform c-sections just because you ask for one. It has to be medically necessary.



Edited at 2017-09-13 04:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like how you know this despite admitting never having been there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

c-sections are also terrible so if i'm gonna be lazy, i'm getting a surrogate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

C-sections are much harder to recover from than vaginal births. Any energy you might save from not pushing a baby out you'll make up for afterwards when you're trying to walk your sore ass down the hall with your abdomen and uterus having just been ripped open ("ripped" is not an exaggeration, either). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I chose to have a c-section and even though it was painful as hell to recover afterwards and the risks are higher, it was hands down the best decision I made. Not being able to walk/sit/stand/cough/sneeze/bend was horrendous but the birth itself was so calming and beautiful. I intend to do the same with my next child, if I have one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah because bringing another life into this world isn't serious at all? I mean. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty much low energy 70% of the time. it sucks so i've done a lot of lazy things. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I think it's kinda funny + she didn't say you were lazy for getting one Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. People are so self-righteous about anything having to do with pregnancy or motherhood (it's the hardest and most exhausting thing any woman could ever possibly do and any woman who hasn't pushed out a couple of babies and raised them single-handed doesn't know what hard work is, etc.).



She was obviously joking and she was only talking about herself. Lighten up, people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny bc mothers love to bitch about everyone being so judgmental of their decisions when they seem to be the most judgmental of all, especially toward each other lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really bc shes an actress with rich parent so shes definitely done lazier things like Making bank for taking a photo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she have a medical reason for a c-section? cause if she didn't, it's kinda ridiculous to get one. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I don't get opting to have one if there isn't a medical necessity. Having had a c-section, it was one of, if not the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. I get that everyone is different, but for me it was like being hit by a semi, I couldn't even turn to lift my baby out of her crib, I couldn't carry a bag, drive a car, it was rough. I have no idea why anyone would ever opt to put themselves through that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, I'm sure for some people it's a weird vanity thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It wasn't medically necessary for me but i don't regret having one one bit. my dad had just died on the day of my consultation and while i'd been terrified of not being able to have a natural birth through my whole pregnancy, I just felt too emotionally distraught to cope with a possibly long/agonising labour. my pain afterwards was worse than the women who'd HAD to have a c-section in the same ward funnily enough, they were all sitting up and mobile on day two after taking nothing but paracetamol, I struggled moving around for weeks on tramadol, codeine and oral morphine. The midwives expected it to be the opposite and I would recover faster but I didn't. Still don't regret it and would do it again if I had another baby. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can speak for the US in that there's an assumption long before you get pregnant that it's easier. im sure your doctor probably fills u in on all the details but before that we have no education so it's more like "i dont have to push a baby out for hours!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't a lot of celebrities get c sections? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm guessing, no... which could be why she wrote it as such? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm guessing she got the c-section tummy tuck combo that a lot of celebs get



Can't say I blame them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm biased because i work in healthcare. having witnessed enough horrific perineal tears from vaginal deliveries i'm definitely having an elective c-section if i ever have children. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know 2 women who were generally scared of ripping their privates and opted for the c-section. I don't think it's ridiculous at all to want one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh, if she was just talking about her own personal experience, i get why people are mad but she didnt make a statement on anyone elses c-section Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People have insane difficulty separating someone else's experiences from their own. Like, the context here in no way implies to me judgment that every women who gets one for any reason is lazy and it is also pretty obvious she probably had the rich person's version of a C Section. Yet, people are screeching like she somehow invalidated their motherhood.



BTW my mom always told me that her C Sections were way easier than when she had vaginal birth, BUT the aftermath is way harder because of healing time lol. Just her personal experience though.



Edited at 2017-09-13 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. everyone needs to relax. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's kind of eyeroll-y for sure but the outrage is unwarranted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people are really sensitive about the topic of C-sections because there's a crazy, small subset who ridicule women who have them for not being "real women" or whatever because they didn't have a totally natural birth. I mean it's absolutely ridiculous and I don't know why it's a thing, but everyone has stupid and shitty opinions about something, so child birth's not immune either.



She's going to get backlash because she's famous so commenting on her personal experience (I think this was just a dumb joke tho) will make other people feel defensive over their own. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People will always have shitty opinions and be vocal about them, realistically the only thing you can do about it is try to be self assured and confident in your own decisions, idk why people let these women get to them, who cares about the opinion of an obvious idiot? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In this day and age it probably wasn't the smartest joke to make. Reply

Thread

Link

my mom's c-section with me saved her life so fuck off girl Reply

Thread

Link

Was she calling your mom lazy? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a stupid joke of a comment to make about something that most often isnt an option for women

i dont hold it against her or anything but it was dumb of her

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well if your mom gets interviewed for cosmo, she can give a different answer :)

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she wasn't talking about your mom tho...she said PERSONALLY for her.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she opted for an elective c section? That's the only reason I could think of that would make her think it was a lazy decision. C sections are scary, but if she had an elective one she might regret it and look at it as lazy.



Edited at 2017-09-13 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly, I think that's what she was getting out. Some women do just pick a date, go in and get it out. Being a mom is hard work so I'm not calling them lazy, but at the same time they didn't didn't push for 30+ hours like others. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I assumed, and maybe she has kind of compared it to the birth of her second kid if she had him vaginally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's how i interpreted it as well! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I think it is fairly obvious she probably had an elective one and the rich person's version of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link