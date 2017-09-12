Kate Hudson says her C-section was the laziest thing she's ever done
#KateHudson slammed for writing that having a C-Section is the laziest thing she has ever done: https://t.co/645Divn7vN— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 12, 2017
Dear #KateHudson— Mrs ™ (@SuchACoolChick) September 4, 2017
Having a C-Section is far from lazy, ok? pic.twitter.com/DcjmJbi6i0
- In the October 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan, one of Kate Hudson's answers to a survey has landed her in hot water with readers. One question asked what was the laziest thing she had ever done. Hudson's answer: "Have a C-section!" Kate is referring to her 13-year old son Ryder, who was born via Cesarean.
- The response to Kate's answer has been mixed. On her Instagram, a lot of followers defended her while others were upset with the idea that having a C-section can be considered lazy. Many twitter users are not happy with Kate either.
For some women, a c-section is life or death. Horrible remark from #KateHudson. https://t.co/ZJZIQCwZHF— TE (@Poohbearr88) September 11, 2017
What's the laziest thing you have ever done, ONTD?
i labored for 38 hours before mine, maybe thats why it didnt feel lazy. i dunno but it's a valid and important choice for birth and mine was absolutely beautiful and lovely but also intense and did not feel lazy.
i'm the first person in the history of ONTD to use a celeb story to relate their own experience.
it's still a bad joke, though
idk I'm not a mother and I cant imagine ever shaming someone for not giving birth vaginally, regardless of WHY, but apparently some people do shame for that but theyre just fucking assholes and their opinions are obviously moot because theyre ignorant.
That's how I read it too.
Which doesn't even make sense, considering how long it takes to recover from a c-section.
Hollywood is a weird place.
She was obviously joking and she was only talking about herself. Lighten up, people.
Can't say I blame them
BTW my mom always told me that her C Sections were way easier than when she had vaginal birth, BUT the aftermath is way harder because of healing time lol. Just her personal experience though.
She's going to get backlash because she's famous so commenting on her personal experience (I think this was just a dumb joke tho) will make other people feel defensive over their own.
i dont hold it against her or anything but it was dumb of her
