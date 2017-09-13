lmao how many performances did they have today?



Lauren sounds like she chainsmokes on the regular and she fucked up on the first chorus



Dinah sounded out of breath



Ally actually did really well on deliver and Normani looked snatched BUT her vocals were a bit meh Reply

hijacking your first comment to find out if anyone can id normani's dress? i need it in my life Reply

lmao I'll cosign you hijacked for a good cause! Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYy8yMqASQd/?taken-by=normanikordei she tagged her dress to Dolce&Gabbana on her insta pic Reply

I feel like ally tries so much harder than the rest of them. Like she's the only one who still cares about this band. Poor girl Reply

The Plastics performing Jingle Bell Rock at the Christmas talent show is better than this. Reply

lol ia Reply

i saw fans explaining that apparently they filmed this literally as soon as they got back from japan



which i reply thatssadhuh.gif, bc this really sucks LOL Reply

It was a 6 am show which they probably had to be there by 3 for show prep. Not to mention they literally just got off a 13 hour flight after their VMA performance. They're tired and that's okay. I honestly don't know why yall want them to be so hyped off a song that's doesn't even really require it.

Reply

Yeah because it has the added entertainment bonus of someone's face catching a 90s boombox. Reply

lmao ia Reply

naturaly lol Reply

Edited at 2017-09-13 03:37 am (UTC)

I'm crine at that commentary Reply

Most of the performances I've seen of them are low energy.

I do want to support them though but... Reply

i can always see them counting their dance steps

its not hot, just dont dance when u perform if u cant do it girlss Reply

I think that it can also be due to lack of practice. You don't have to be the best dancer to do that kind of basic choreo but if you practice enough, you tend to be more comfortable with the movement. They always look like they just rehearsed the night before.



Edited at 2017-09-13 06:10 am (UTC)

jokes on you guys i closed the tab after lauren messed up to save myself the embarrassment Reply

me too omg...my face turned red on her behalf. Reply

that was bad i wanted to rewatch but cant Reply

she thinks just cause she used Visine we can't tell she's high. we can tell. everyone can tell. Reply

I cringed cos normani messed up the same lyric both choruses too Reply

i guess this perf is emblematic of my college career, bad and sleep-deprived lol Reply

I feel like if Little Mix got their hands on the songs 5H records they would be able to deliver better performances, Little Mix can sing well live and hit some choreography but they have crappy songs Reply

This is absolutely true. They just need good producers and some budget behind them and they could deliver it all. Reply

Mte Reply

I wish little mix would stop yelling at me Reply

I wish the would yell at me all the time ( HEY!) Reply

omg they should just combine the 2 groups already, 5H got all the songs but LM has the capabilities Reply

They're always gonna make disney channel originals because that's popular in their country lol Reply

Then stream Reggaeton Lento Remix if you want Max Martin to hand the bops over. Reply

some of them maybe, but a few of their new songs are pretty damn good. Reply

They need to hire different choreographer and get a stylist. Reply

what is happening at 1:03.. is that intentional or.. Reply

I guess there was supposed to be some pause? And Lauren forgot. Reply

no they cut the song, normally the chorus repeats twice before leading into the second verse. Reply

Parent

lmfaoo why is normanis outfit so off from the rest Reply

their outfits never coordinate and it BUGS ME SO MUCH Reply

Lauren needs to quit it w/ that indica & at least smoke a hybrid cause she always be performin like her mommy just woke her up for school. She probably went right back on the damn couch. Any couch.



Normani looks beautiful & like she'd rather be on the couch too, not cause she's high, just cause.



Why is Dinah out of breath when the choreo is just a bunch of "sexy" stepping. She looks nice tho.



Ally's hair & makeup look great for a change. She seems like the only one who got some sleep & drank some water. Reply

has dinah always had this problem? I seriously wonder if she has an obstructed airway or something Reply

yea, which you think they would have corrected by now since she has a powerful voice. when she's standing still she's fine but let her do a lil side step & she's huffin & puffin Reply

Parent

that ally girl tries way too hard to be sexy and fierce~ and it's so awkward Reply

i miss the spice girls Reply

they were terrible dancers but it was fine because they were FUN and AWAKE Reply

