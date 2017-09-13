September 13th, 2017, 09:25 am costantinini 5H 'performs' He Like That 5H performs He Like That liveDinah out of breathNormani still can't singLegandally still can't danceLauren sleepwalking The biggest girl band of the world!Source / Source2 Tagged: fifth harmony, james corden, live performance, music / musician (pop), television - morning / daytime Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9696 comments Add comment
Lauren sounds like she chainsmokes on the regular and she fucked up on the first chorus
Dinah sounded out of breath
Ally actually did really well on deliver and Normani looked snatched BUT her vocals were a bit meh
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYy8yMqASQd/?taken-by=normanikordei
which i reply thatssadhuh.gif, bc this really sucks LOL
OP:
I do want to support them though but...
its not hot, just dont dance when u perform if u cant do it girlss
I wish the would yell at me all the time ( HEY!)
Then stream Reggaeton Lento Remix if you want Max Martin to hand the bops over.
Normani looks beautiful & like she'd rather be on the couch too, not cause she's high, just cause.
Why is Dinah out of breath when the choreo is just a bunch of "sexy" stepping. She looks nice tho.
Ally's hair & makeup look great for a change. She seems like the only one who got some sleep & drank some water.