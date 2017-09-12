Reasons Why Rick and Morty's "Ricklantis Mixup" was the best episode this season
4 reasons why #RickAndMorty's "Ricklantis Mixup" was the best episode this season: https://t.co/VddU3SYrLM pic.twitter.com/B2lFqgVHGM— Nerdist (@nerdist) September 12, 2017
As the show continues on is change from its comedic premise to a more dark emotional tone about family conflicts, it all lead up to the one episode "Ricklantis Mixup" which showed a pretty big turning point in the story.
[SPOILERS AHEAD!]In the episode
SOURCE 1 & 2
What are your thoughts on the season so far?
Yessssss! That episode with the parasites is hilarious.
That's all I have to contribute to this post. I don't watch this show.
I really hope we see more Tammy and Birdperson (Phoenixperson, I guess...) soon
NOOOOO I thought we had more time!! I really liked this episode but I hope that they leave Evil Morty in his entirety for the next season. I just want my slug Jerry back rn.
Especially cop morty trying to manipulate rookie rick
This season is much less laugh out loud funny but I think the storytelling is so thoughtful and I'm loving how it's embraced its continuity.
Also fuck the mouth breathers who are bashing this season cause the writers room finally has women in it.
indiewire's headlines have gotten so over the top im seconds away from unfollowing (fire zack sharf already omg)
anyway thats all i wanted to say
Edited at 2017-09-13 03:33 am (UTC)
Also, this happened in one episode: