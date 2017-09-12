dva

Reasons Why Rick and Morty's "Ricklantis Mixup" was the best episode this season




As the show continues on is change from its comedic premise to a more dark emotional tone about family conflicts, it all lead up to the one episode "Ricklantis Mixup" which showed a pretty big turning point in the story.

[SPOILERS AHEAD!]In the episode we get to see Rick and Morty's amazing adventures in Atlantis the return of evil Morty, a character that we only saw once back in the first season. But before the reveal what made, the episode delve deeper into how we saw the day to day life of the people living inside the citadel for the first time, a place that has many occupants but really is only filled with two people: Ricks and Mortys. With that it was able to show the social divide between the two and how Evil Morty took advantage of that and went on his way to win the presidency. With only three more episodes left in the episode it will be interesting to see how this will effect our main Rick and Morty.



What are your thoughts on the season so far?
