Reasons Why Rick and Morty's "Ricklantis Mixup" was the best episode this season

I kind of miss the comedic episodes but I don't mind the darker tone. My favorite episode will always be the one with the parasites.

the one w all the fake memories? i have no idea why, but mr. poopy butthole is the funniest character to me

your icon lol. i don't watch this show but my friend showed me the episode with him as the pickle and it was kinda amusing.

That is my favourite episode. After watching it the second time I didn't realise they put Mr. Poopy Butthole in all the opening credit scenes.

Yessssss! That episode with the parasites is hilarious.

I've only watched the first three episodes of this season, they're like, fine, but honestly, I think season 1 was still the strongest and I don't know if that was partly because they didn't have any pressure on them back then or what.

I just watched it today so it was a little overhyped for me since everyone was saying it was their best episode ever. I knew it was Evil Morty the second the files were handed over in the bar scene, although I think it was supposed to be obvious? It was a good episode though.

I like it and I like that it feels different, tbh.

The valedictorian of my high-school class co-wrote one of the episodes this season. Episode 4 I think? IDK.



That's all I have to contribute to this post. I don't watch this show. Reply

I agree - this has been the episode I have enjoyed the most so far this season. I feel like the comedy is too forced now? I want to see some more cohesive plot.

I really hope we see more Tammy and Birdperson (Phoenixperson, I guess...) soon Reply

I agree about the comedy being too forced. Something about it just seems off to me. Like they're really struggling to find Rick catchphrases/jokes.

With only three more episodes

NOOOOO I thought we had more time!! I really liked this episode but I hope that they leave Evil Morty in his entirety for the next season. I just want my slug Jerry back rn.

def a diff tone for the series but i'm still diggin' it. as long as they keep it on that fine line of utterly ridiculous but not forced i'm good.

It was so good



Especially cop morty trying to manipulate rookie rick

Reply

I knew it was evil Morty as soon as the other Morty was given the envolope, also because I recently rewatched the show from S1 and since it's still fresh in my mind I was wondering when evil Morty would return and thought this episode was the perfect opportunity. I really loved this episode, my favourites this season so far is this one and the first episode.

Totally knew it was evil Morty from S1, and his music still creeps me out.

A lot of people caught on that it was a evil Morty, but I didn't and I thought it was such a great twist. I have to wonder if EM also manipulated Rick somehow into destroying the original Citadel to come into power. Ooooo maybe he'll use Phoenix Person to fuck with Rick!



This season is much less laugh out loud funny but I think the storytelling is so thoughtful and I'm loving how it's embraced its continuity.



Also fuck the mouth breathers who are bashing this season cause the writers room finally has women in it. Reply

Bow down to @JustinRoiland. He's giving the vocal performance of a lifetime on #RickAndMorty Season 3. Here's why: https://t.co/LpXWTjU7p1

indiewire's headlines have gotten so over the top im seconds away from unfollowing (fire zack sharf already omg)

anyway thats all i wanted to say





indiewire's headlines have gotten so over the top im seconds away from unfollowing (fire zack sharf already omg)



anyway thats all i wanted to say indiewire's headlines have gotten so over the top im seconds away from unfollowing (fire zack sharf already omg)anyway thats all i wanted to say Reply

Is this show actually good or decent? Because some of the screen-caps I've seen, as well as obvious anti-SJW people championing it has me ?????

Edited at 2017-09-13 03:33 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-13 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

i really like it. i think it's funny and i think it's had really interesting commentary over the years.

Also, this happened in one episode:



Idk about Roiland but Harmon, albeit messy, seems like a decent guy: http://www.pajiba.com/celebrities_are_better_than_you/dan-harmon-says-trump-is-a-nazi-fascism-is-cancer-and-bernie-bros-need-to-stop.php Also, this happened in one episode:

LMAO this part was jokes

It's a mixed bag, though I think it falls further on the side of making fun of that guy that worship it as ~deep and cerebral. With that said, there's plenty of earnest shit that's not...great. No matter where you're coming from, the laughs tend to be pretty dark. YMMV.

The first season was a fucking mess with the rape jokes. I can think of 4 different times it happened and even two that were particularly disturbing because they actually showed characters nearly being assaulted. I stuck with it thought because of the overall plot and now it feels like an entirely different show in a good way. It's just that 1st season that's incredibly problematic.

I love this show so much, it's a great mix of poop jokes and actual clever jokes and stories lol. It's definitely a dark comedy.

