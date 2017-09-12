Wong Kar-wai to helm show for Amazon

I adore his movies, so him being a Polanski supporter is like a dagger to the heart.



nah, the shift is that they want to mainly focus on shows with global appeal

Ooh this seems interesting! Need to rewatch Chungking Express.

Recently did a rewatch and it's still amazing. Faye and Tony is just too cute in it.

this and the cleopatra series have me ready to stan amazon

is there any word on when cleopatra is supposed to happen?



not a word. there's been nothing new since the initial announcement, but it's still very early days. all the new shows i'm most looking forward to were announced ages ago but haven't released any new info 😭

if anything this show is going to look so good and vibrant and i really can't wait to see it motion tbh

This sounds good.

"The Departed" could have been more interesting if it was about Asian-Americans.

'The Departed' is an american adaptation of the superior 'Infernal Affairs', from Hong Kong. You should check it out!



Edited at 2017-09-13 01:04 am (UTC)

Yes, I watched Infernal Affairs first, that's why I think it could have interesting if the adaptation was about Asian-Americans.

oh ok, yea, at least it would be many steps above dicaprio's mug, even though I can't recall off the top of my head a hollywood remake better than the original (I'm sure there might be, I'm just drawing a blank)



Edited at 2017-09-13 01:22 am (UTC)

lol, yes.

The Ring comes to mind, but I watched first the Hollywood remake and I guess the cinematography was prettier. Also The Birdcage, but it could be a combination of watching the remake first + the actors.

Gah I love In the Mood of Love. It's so beautiful. And the music. And that last scene. Love all of it. Can't wait for this new series!

I have the book Genthe's Photographs of San Francisco China Town which is a collection of pre-earthquake black and white pics of the community and it is so fascinating. It was fun visiting SF and comparing the old and the new structures.



Too bad about the gentrification. Maybe this movie will have some sort of impact towards that issue.

doubt it'll address that as it's set in the 19th century :P



i don't even want to watch a tv show about that. Insecure seems to be hinting toward going into about gentrification of LA though. maybe. Reply

maybe not directly but hopefully people will realize the historical significance of China town and allow the residents there to preserve their homes

'comic book adaptation by seth rogen....' no ty

so..."Bring me Game of Thrones but one that people can't say are racist"







meanwhile, I love Wong Kar-Wai, i'm impressed/surprised they got him to do this. i'm curious Reply

I relistened to The Dollop episode on the Tong Wars just a few wks ago, with Wong Kar-wai I'd watch.

I'm excited. Though Cinemax also is working on a show about the Tong Wars too called Warriors (based on Bruce Lee's concepts) with the backing of Shannon Lee and with Justin Lin at helm (there's something with having Chinese-Americans being major players behind the scenes versus white people writing it even with a renowned director like Wong kar-wai. Guess we shall see what happens

interesting to see which users here cherrypick their polanski petition hate



but i'll download this for sure even tho the grandmaster was meh Reply

people on ontd will always remind others who signed the Polanski petition. Always.

oooh, this is actually an interesting project. good on amazon

most of amazon's stuff has been pretty lackluster imo but i'm a wong kar-wai stan so i'll be watching when it drops. yes please.

his movies are so iconic and influential etc. but the polanski support has really turned me off his work, though i admit i've probably also rewatched too many times. anyway, i've been more on a hou hsaio-hsien binge for (what feels like) the past year lol

