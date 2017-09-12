Wong Kar-wai to helm show for Amazon
Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai is directing 'Tong Wars' for Amazon Studios. The show is about Chinese immigrants and organised crime families residing in Chinatown in 19th century San Francisco. Wong is also known for such films as Chungking Express, Fallen Angels and In the Mood of Love.
#WongKarWai's drama will tell the story of Chinese immigrants and organised crime families residing in Chinatown https://t.co/OufNbrwBIh— Firstpost (@firstpost) September 12, 2017
Source
I'm confused though, I thought Amazon didn't want to make anymore original shows?
"The Departed" could have been more interesting if it was about Asian-Americans.
Edited at 2017-09-13 01:04 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-13 01:22 am (UTC)
The Ring comes to mind, but I watched first the Hollywood remake and I guess the cinematography was prettier. Also The Birdcage, but it could be a combination of watching the remake first + the actors.
Too bad about the gentrification. Maybe this movie will have some sort of impact towards that issue.
i don't even want to watch a tv show about that. Insecure seems to be hinting toward going into about gentrification of LA though. maybe.
I love him and his movies sooo much
meanwhile, I love Wong Kar-Wai, i'm impressed/surprised they got him to do this. i'm curious
but i'll download this for sure even tho the grandmaster was meh