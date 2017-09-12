Hand in Hand Hurricane Benefit Star Studded Telethon Tonight! Viewing Post

will Britney Spears be invited to sing? Reply

Thread

Link

Can't find Taylor Swift on the list. Shocker! Reply

Thread

Link

she'll show her support by liking a tumblr stan post that says "OMG OF COURSE SHE SUPPORTS HURRICANE RELIEF SHE JUST DIDN'T WANT TO MAKE THIS ABOUT HERSELF. SHE IS MY BEST FRIEND, I WOULD KNOW!!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll tweet about how proud of everyone she is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbf she doesn't come through ever in terms of politics/social issues, but even since the beginning of her career she's been super generous about natural disasters/other charities.



Edited at 2017-09-13 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people on this website make absolutely everything about taylor swift it's both hilarious and embarrassing at this point 😭 mind you she donated 1.5 million to harvey relief but I know that doesn't matter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow did she really? that's amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoo I understand she deserves a lot of criticism for a lot of things and she needs to be called out but that comment is so random like omfg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao ikr? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They sound like Demi Lovato, which is... well, you don't want that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't it posted here too? She donated it in her mother's name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she'll make a donation soon to get that good PR dont worry Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

joseph kahn will tweet 4 her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These things make me feel warm and fuzzy, I'm looking forward to it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm only watching because we have a post tbh Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-09-12 11:52 pm (UTC) i hate to post kanye but of course every hurricane telethon makes me think of this Reply

Thread

Link

Came to the comments looking for this, was not disappointed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did he lie though? iconic. i want this kanye back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss the old Kanye

The socially woke Kanye

Called Bush a joke Kanye

He used his vote Kanye﻿ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mikes face still kills me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Im glad the ASPCA is benefitting from this too Reply

Thread

Link

that's a lot of ppl Reply

Thread

Link

damn how they gonna fit all those ppl in one hour with commercials? Reply

Thread

Link

most of them are taking calls, so you'll see wide shots of at least 50 a-listers manning the phones at once Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



That moment when you mean to post this GIF but you play yourself by posting a Trump GIF 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am streaming it at work! Reply

Thread

Link

they need to help people in the USVI it's a mess down there Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I hope there's some effort for the islands. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah the only fundraising i've heard focusing on the USVI is from tim duncan and kenny chesney. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of my colleagues works in St. Thomas and was there during the hurricane. He lost the doors, windows and part of the roof to his home. He shared pictures and the damage there is absolutely devastating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



[To donate]



Tim Duncan has started one!





(Go Spurs Go! 😉) [Article] https://www.theplayerstribune.com/tim-duncan-hurricane-irma-us-virgin-islands/ [To donate] https://www.youcaring.com/21usvirginislandrelieffund-942738 Tim Duncan has started one!(Go Spurs Go! 😉) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hi stevie Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, Stevie went IN. I love him Reply

Thread

Link