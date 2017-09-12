Hand in Hand Hurricane Benefit Star Studded Telethon Tonight! Viewing Post
-The benefit is a one hour special which was co-organized by Scooter Braun and Bun B
-Celebrities will make appearances, send messages of support, and give performances.
-Beyonce and George Strait are set to perform from Houston
The telecast will begin at 8pm ET, and will air across multiple stations including ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeartMedia, MTV, NBC, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One. The following charities will receive support from the money raised: Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.
Seems like its going to be a big telethon! Who's tuning in?
