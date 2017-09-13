i rly don't like nicki minaj after everything abt her brother came out

also her features have been terrible lately her verse in rake it up is sf annoying



i couldnt finish this song Reply

Thread

Link

I am surprised Nicki's still cashing in on her c/p style ft. verses



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally every one of them mentions everyone being her sons, making x amount of millions in x amount of weeks, and not giving a fuck, she's been saying this since ha monster feature and probably even before that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol nickis verse in rake it up makes the song



Stay blinded by your hate and ONTD bandwagoning! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah she is done. I am still waiting for non problematic female rapper. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same - I can't even listen to or look at her anymore without being reminded of it.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nicki recorded this like two or three years ago so i think your bias is the thing making her verses terrible 'lately' Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

remember when she would p**s herself Reply

Thread

Link

nicki actually showed up to the filming for this one huh Reply

Thread

Link

was about to watch this video because I wondered if she would. thanks sis, now I don't have to watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where?



I only see two white women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not giving nicki any views. Reply

Thread

Link





it's just this song mixed with 3 other songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks - I was trying to figure out why it sounded familiar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yatth this is literally the first thing that came to mind omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's why it sound so familiar! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks i came here to ask Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty I knew this sounded familiar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THANK YOU holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uhhh. Fergie looks good in that suit.





(Great gowns.)



Edited at 2017-09-12 11:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I enjoyed it Reply

Thread

Link

I think Nicki is officially cancelled lol Reply

Thread

Link

Awful Reply

Thread

Link

they can cry about their dead careers together. song is weak af Reply

Thread

Link

I was like fine...I guess I'll listen. The song is weak but the instrumental sounded familiar and I was mildly bopping to her vocals, then came the 00:27 mark and she started 'rapping' and I was just like nahhh. Totally threw me out of the song. I didn't even make it to nicki minaj part which tbh I didn't want to hear anyway. I've never been a stan just a general listener to her music until that shit with her brother.



Edited at 2017-09-12 11:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What a terrible song... Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

i have so many questions Reply

Thread

Link

Like where is your wig? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some place where it can't hear this, i hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





One of the few gems in the Yaaaaaaaas A BOP!!!One of the few gems in the #2017popmusicdrought tbh Reply

Thread

Link