Fifth Harmony to perform on Late Late Show with James Corden tonight!
We’re bringing #HeLikeThat to the @latelateshow on 9/12 💋 Can’t wait to see you @JKCorden! pic.twitter.com/2yZ8mdsC2O— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 7, 2017
Fifth Harmony rehearsing for their performance on @latelateshow tonight! (via ashtonpar on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/XHy7x9QaWk— Fifth Harmony WWS (@FifthHarmonyWWS) September 12, 2017
Watch them perform Live tonight at 12:37/11:37c on CBS
a live band, backup dancers and a proper set up? sign me on!
sources 1 2
Maybe Lauren will be awake in this one.
I'm just interested in what ROI are they really expecting to get from her. She and Epic thought/wanted 5H to break up so she could get all of the Harmonizers and then some. Since that didn't happen, they are pouring money into her these past 2 singles. Getting spotify deals ain't cheap even more so when you plugging her stuff to the most subscribed playlists. Are they expecting bigger sales than FH? I'm not seeing it and the only thing that's going make her look like she did something is those payola streams.
No. It could have been way bigger had they put out a single in January/February instead of waiting until goddamn June though. Nobody ever cared about 5H "the group" except the short time after the rat left. They wasted all that hype.
Ive seen multiple live tapings and I have to say the James Corden one was at the bottom of my experience list. You wait standing under hot sun on an LA side walk for over an hour. No bathrooms nearby or water, like we were just next to CBS parking lot.They give you umbrellas to hold but I was wearing shorts and I think my legs turned a different shade lol. The parking is not free and far away and at the end, they sent home half the people who have been waiting in line because its "full", even though I was there on time... like if you knew it was gonna be full, why make us wait an hour? They should've turned us away right when we got there.
On the other hand, best treatment I had would go to the Voice taping. They give you free unlimited water, free parking, have food trucks nearby in case you are hungry, free karaoke, free bus service to actual studio, plenty of portapotties, and fun staff to entertain you. The wait is longer than most tapings but the coaches entertain you in between, like Adam makes an effort to talk to the crowd. CON: Preferred seating for cute white teenagers. They tend to pick them to sit right next to stage and in front of cam. lol
Edited at 2017-09-13 01:36 am (UTC)
I'm waiting on it to air. I am glad they are getting a damn budget for the performance. HLT is getting back into itunes 100. They just need a damn Spotify deal and ads. They have a hit but Epic just needs to promote their music correctly.
talent & persistence will always win, the girlies are just starting!