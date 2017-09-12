Fifth Harmony to perform on Late Late Show with James Corden tonight!

can't wait to watch them attempt to 2-step Reply

Thread

Link

They should just cancel this era and start from scratch. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe Lauren will be awake in this one. Reply

Thread

Link

putting in that work! Reply

Thread

Link

Do you think this era would've been less of a flop if KKKarla were still in the group? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think her leaving helped but I'm not sure. What kills this group is their inability to look unified and this is coming from someone who really likes them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. I think they've run their course. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kkkamila leaving didn't really even hurt them like trying to make it seem like. WI and WFH weren't popular bc of her, they were popular the public liked it. They would have had the same numbers if it weren't for those hits if not a little more. Epic rushed pushing out Down and didn't help the girls promote their music effectively. CITC walked out the gate with an award show performance, Spotify deal, radio deals, endorsements. 5H still hadn't gotten endorsements and promo came only weeks/months after the single is out. Even now, HLT came out Aug 29th and they are just starting to promote it and it wad JUST put on Hot Tracks. Still no radio deal nor Spotify deal. Havana has that.



I'm just interested in what ROI are they really expecting to get from her. She and Epic thought/wanted 5H to break up so she could get all of the Harmonizers and then some. Since that didn't happen, they are pouring money into her these past 2 singles. Getting spotify deals ain't cheap even more so when you plugging her stuff to the most subscribed playlists. Are they expecting bigger sales than FH? I'm not seeing it and the only thing that's going make her look like she did something is those payola streams. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. It could have been way bigger had they put out a single in January/February instead of waiting until goddamn June though. Nobody ever cared about 5H "the group" except the short time after the rat left. They wasted all that hype. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But what heinous ensemble will they be wearing? Reply

Thread

Link

it's really tragic how they're everywhere yet cant sell singles or albums Reply

Thread

Link

I think they are flopping because of their tragic style and being too sexualised. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they practiced harder than when they performed at that Japanese show.



Ive seen multiple live tapings and I have to say the James Corden one was at the bottom of my experience list. You wait standing under hot sun on an LA side walk for over an hour. No bathrooms nearby or water, like we were just next to CBS parking lot.They give you umbrellas to hold but I was wearing shorts and I think my legs turned a different shade lol. The parking is not free and far away and at the end, they sent home half the people who have been waiting in line because its "full", even though I was there on time... like if you knew it was gonna be full, why make us wait an hour? They should've turned us away right when we got there.



On the other hand, best treatment I had would go to the Voice taping. They give you free unlimited water, free parking, have food trucks nearby in case you are hungry, free karaoke, free bus service to actual studio, plenty of portapotties, and fun staff to entertain you. The wait is longer than most tapings but the coaches entertain you in between, like Adam makes an effort to talk to the crowd. CON: Preferred seating for cute white teenagers. They tend to pick them to sit right next to stage and in front of cam. lol



Edited at 2017-09-13 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

OP Sweetie, I am so sorry that these fucking crackheads in this post are ruining yet another one of your supportive posts bc they think that picking on 5H will make us forget that their faves can't sing live and most resort to bends and snaps and 5th grade choreo to make it look like they are talented.



I'm waiting on it to air. I am glad they are getting a damn budget for the performance. HLT is getting back into itunes 100. They just need a damn Spotify deal and ads. They have a hit but Epic just needs to promote their music correctly. Reply

Thread

Link