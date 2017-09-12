"I, Tonya" Fails to Draw Major Studio Attention
- Following the premiere of I, Tonya at TIFF many major studios passed on the movie before new indie distributors Neon and 30West nabbed domestic rights.
- "Potential buyers who looked at the picture thought it had only limited commercial appeal."
- "CBS Films had bid $6 million prior to the screening, but lowered the bid to $2 million after the film showed, according to an insider."
- Insiders say awards prospects are low for star Margot Robbie.
The major studios don't always know a hit when they see one. They have a pretty poor track record. I think this could go either way.
I notice they didn't mention Allison Janney. If anyone gets an award nomination out of this, it will be her. The industry loves her and has just been waiting for her to have something they can nominate her for.
Also the mainstream movies you list aren't really comparable either. Most of the small distributors NEED awards attention and buzz to get people to watch their films. A lot of those big studios dgaf because they make their money on franchises hence why they are putting out less and less "Oscar bait" as the years go by.
I'd love to see Janney get an Oscar nom but veterans are snubbed all the time and Neon is a newbie distributor hence why people are skeptical.
moonlight was produced by a24
people forget how much press that stupid hipster Tonya/Nancy "museum" got the last Olympics. I, Tonya is getting raves from people who had no interest in the original scandal, I don't see how it doesn't become a hit.
That moment still gives me the heebie jeebies
That moment still gives me the heebie jeebies
