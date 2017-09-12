"I, Tonya" Fails to Draw Major Studio Attention

Bummer Reply

Didn't Moonlight "fail to draw major studio attention" last year? Don't most indies fail to draw major studio attention? How many big budget flops have the major studios had? Just in the past year--The Dark Tower, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, A Cure For Wellness, The Mummy, Rules Don't Apply, Live By Night, LIFE (the sci fi movie). The list is endless.



The major studios don't always know a hit when they see one. They have a pretty poor track record. I think this could go either way.



I notice they didn't mention Allison Janney. If anyone gets an award nomination out of this, it will be her. The industry loves her and has just been waiting for her to have something they can nominate her for. Reply

This time last year I saw a trailer for Moonlight in a theater. A24 was marketing it and defining themselves well. But at the same time, Birth of a Nation was starting to fall on its face. I really, really doubt Neon can do much with this but there's always a chance that Janney's performance will be the thing that gets this anywhere, yes. Reply

Moonlight was produced in house at A24 Reply

I thought before the movie was made that A24/Plan B were already on board for Moonlight Reply

It's not really comparable to Moonlight. That was made in-house for A24, and by that point they had proven themselves capable of campaigning for Oscars.



Also the mainstream movies you list aren't really comparable either. Most of the small distributors NEED awards attention and buzz to get people to watch their films. A lot of those big studios dgaf because they make their money on franchises hence why they are putting out less and less "Oscar bait" as the years go by.



I'd love to see Janney get an Oscar nom but veterans are snubbed all the time and Neon is a newbie distributor hence why people are skeptical. Reply

no



moonlight was produced by a24 Reply

nah, read the article. op took a fairly positive article and only highlighted the negative aspects. Reply

if they do a qualifying run in Dec in NY/LA and then open wide in mid-January between the US figure skating Championships and the Olympics the film practically promotes itself.



people forget how much press that stupid hipster Tonya/Nancy "museum" got the last Olympics. I, Tonya is getting raves from people who had no interest in the original scandal, I don't see how it doesn't become a hit. Reply

Love Margot but good. The reviews disturb me as far as the execution of this. Reply

How so? Did they say it was really exploitive? Reply

yeeep Reply

IA Reply

To bid, and then lower your bid by over half after seeing the movie... ouch. Reply

Lolol

Fuck off





That moment still gives me the heebie jeebies Reply

Lolol

Fuck off





That moment still gives me the heebie jeebies tho Reply

lolol i love this movie so much, god bless misery. Reply

I'm cackling irl. Ty for the laugh I need. Fucked up but fuuuck Reply

I'm here to please bb Reply

oh shit i forgot all about this movie. i honestly figured it would be released on lifetime. Reply

ugh this is such an interesting topic though. Reply

It makes me think that maybe the angle they went with it wasn't the right move? I heard this movie is supposed to be comedic. Reply

it's marketed as a dark comedy. i know that doesn't sit well with a lot of ppl. Reply

Ouch. Well, hopefully it gets its budget back at least. Reply

It has a full score so far on Rotten Tomatoes, so that's interesting that it couldn't sell. Reply

13 reviews dont really mean much Reply

Found it! Wasn't this already posted? I remember people insulting Neon and saying they won't be able to get this to the awards lolFound it! https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 07592817.html Reply

lmao i posted that the other day. stories are going back and forth about this. i'm starting to think any chance of this doing well probably will plummet Reply

ya cuz neon is literally a newbie Reply

no shit, it stars two of the most overrated actors in film today Reply

Bucky, overrated? I never! Reply

Sebastian is overrated?? I'm not trying to be saracastic but besides his love on Tumblr and IG I never hear about him lol.



Edited at 2017-09-13 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

he's overrated in the marvel fandom bc bucky is rly empty and sebastian barely has anything to work on bc of the writing yet the fans say he's the best thing ever bc they over analyze his every eye twitch, but he's a talented actor otherwise Reply

lol Reply

aw, that's too bad, I was really hoping it would do well since I'm so interested in this story. hopefully I'll be able to see it eventually, even if it's just on demand or whatever. Reply

Reminds me of

lmao, I was Julie's personal assistant for a very brief period of time. Reply

OMFG was it hilarious?! Hope she was nice to you. Dare to be Truthful is still a fav of mine! Reply

