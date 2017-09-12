"I, Tonya" Fails to Draw Major Studio Attention




- Following the premiere of I, Tonya at TIFF many major studios passed on the movie before new indie distributors Neon and 30West nabbed domestic rights.

- "Potential buyers who looked at the picture thought it had only limited commercial appeal."

- "CBS Films had bid $6 million prior to the screening, but lowered the bid to $2 million after the film showed, according to an insider."

- Insiders say awards prospects are low for star Margot Robbie.

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/907287148268855296
Tagged: , , , ,