Visual Effects Society names 70 most influential effects films of all time
For its 20th anniversary, the Visual Effects Society polled its members to determine the most influential visual effects-driven films of all-time. While the official list is called the VES 70, the list actually has 72 films.
Visual Effects Society: The Top 70 VFX Films of All Time Include ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ & 'Citizen Kane’ https://t.co/vjrTPv4dzC— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) September 12, 2017
The list spans from 1902's A Trip to the Moon to 2015's Ex Machina and Mad Max: Fury Road.
James Cameron has the most films on the list with 6, followed by Steven Spielberg with 5, and Peter Jackson with 4.
The entire list, only presented in alphabetical order, also includes films like Toy Story, The Mask, Forrest Gump, Starship Troopers, and Transformers.
The full list and a video made by the VES can be found at the Source
What's your favorite effects film, ontd??
§ Mary Poppins (1964)
§ The Wizard of Oz (1939)
§ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Good
He was basically on a rig in the beginning and slid through the forest but Spielberg changed it to him hopping.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBa_ZjO
A film is never just the looks of it, it's a more complex storytelling experience than just you know, being transported to the world of Pandora, that's what theme parks are for tbh
Is it just as creepy as those creatures that take off their heads in Labyrinth?
It's actually a pretty complex marionette setup. The Muppet crew doesn't really get enough credit for their effects.
getting close to thirty years later and it still looks so good
Edited at 2017-09-12 10:34 pm (UTC)
I think that was one of the most outrageous parts about the George Lucas remastering that isn't brought up quite as much. But the craftsmanship in the effects of the original film is so amazing and it was so ahead of its time. Remastering that with computer effects is like Disney saying Snow White needs updating and recoloring the film digitally
We're never going to get another movie production like that ever again. EVER again. What other movie franchise keeps their actors for 18 MONTHS? Has them climbing up real mountains and teaching them how to train with horses? Those bigatures were a thing of beauty.
You have no idea how angry I was that PJ didn't even attempt bigatures in The Hobbit. It was a CGI nightmare.
Also a bit outraged that Beauty and the Beast isn't in this. I loooooove when people are like omg hand drawn animation is the best, like that ballroom scene on BATB is iconic and I'm like, ok yes that was computer animated but cool
this alone
Re: this alone
Re: this alone
Lately, what they did with the water in Piper was incredible to me