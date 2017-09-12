Visual Effects Society names 70 most influential effects films of all time

For its 20th anniversary, the Visual Effects Society polled its members to determine the most influential visual effects-driven films of all-time. While the official list is called the VES 70, the list actually has 72 films.

The list spans from 1902's A Trip to the Moon to 2015's Ex Machina and Mad Max: Fury Road.

James Cameron has the most films on the list with 6, followed by Steven Spielberg with 5, and Peter Jackson with 4.

The entire list, only presented in alphabetical order, also includes films like Toy Story, The Mask, Forrest Gump, Starship Troopers, and Transformers.

The full list and a video made by the VES can be found at the Source

What's your favorite effects film, ontd??
