Visual Effects Society names 70 most influential effects films of all time

§ E.T. the Extraterrestrial (1982)



§ Mary Poppins (1964)



§ The Wizard of Oz (1939)



§ Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)



roger rabbit was amazing Reply

I hate the 20th anniversary of E.T. because they made him more CGI and got rid of a few things.



He was basically on a rig in the beginning and slid through the forest but Spielberg changed it to him hopping. Reply

I don't think version is even available anymore, lol. SS backtracked on all the re-edits he made and just supports the original cut now Reply

omg! i love that this exists. every part of it Reply

also, enter the void Reply

People talk shit about Blue People Avatar and while I agree that it has a thin and cliché plot, it was probably one of my most memorable movie experiences because the 3D was gorgeous. So when people complain about its success, I wonder if they watched it in 2D, because the effects were the thing people talked most about upon its release. Reply

nobody ever denied how great the special effects were. the problem was it got nominated for all sorts of awards that it didn't deserve (best picture, director, etc.), when in any other year, it would never get nominated for that because the story and acting suck. I have no problem with it winning best special effects and other technical awards (although it did NOT deserve cinematography, come on, it was all made on a computer, it's a slap in the face to cinematographers who sit outside for hours for the perfect lighting). Reply

Go into ONTD post mentioning Avatar and you'll see people saying they didn't get why the movie was a big deal. People have selective memory (and Avatar isn't a lasting mainstream pop culture phenomenon ala Titanic) and a lot of the time, they act like Avatar grossing as much as it did happened randomly, when it's biggest selling point was its special effects. Reply

I think it's because Avatar genuinely sucks as a film overall.

A film is never just the looks of it, it's a more complex storytelling experience than just you know, being transported to the world of Pandora, that's what theme parks are for tbh Reply

Honestly, I like Avatar. It was an incredible visual experience and even now no movie has compared. It all looks so real and blends so seamlessly. Sure it wasn't anything groundbreaking plotwise, and the white savior overtones is tone deaf at best and deeply offensive at worst, so i understand the backlash Reply

I personally believe that a Jim Henson film deserved to be on there. I mean, the damn bike riding scene from The Great Muppet Caper is fucking flawless.





As a kid, I'd put my stuffed Kermit in my bike basket and reenact this scene. Reply

I want know how they did this. Did they just have men in green costumes on the bikes?



Is it just as creepy as those creatures that take off their heads in Labyrinth? Reply

https://www.henson.com/jimsredbook/2 014/09/941980/



It's actually a pretty complex marionette setup. The Muppet crew doesn't really get enough credit for their effects. It's actually a pretty complex marionette setup. The Muppet crew doesn't really get enough credit for their effects. Reply

This x infinity. Also the synchronized swimming scene or the opening scene from the Muppet Movie considering Frank/Jim were underwater filming those.



Reply

titanic, inception Reply

Oh yeah the effects in Titanic were crazy Reply

Loved the practical effects of Titanic. They did a damn good job. It felt real Reply

jurassic park Reply

yesssss



getting close to thirty years later and it still looks so good Reply

it's honestly aged so well except for that DNA cartoon scene Reply

Will read the whole list later but I assume/hope the original Star Wars trilogy is on there since the FX (before all the CGI shit George edited anyway) were really good for the time period - at least for the space FX alone if nothing else.



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:34 pm (UTC) Reply

It is yeah

I think that was one of the most outrageous parts about the George Lucas remastering that isn't brought up quite as much. But the craftsmanship in the effects of the original film is so amazing and it was so ahead of its time. Remastering that with computer effects is like Disney saying Snow White needs updating and recoloring the film digitally Reply

Wizard of Oz, ET, Mary Poppins and Lord of the Rings have a very, very special place in my heart. Reply

Lord of the Rings...sigh.



We're never going to get another movie production like that ever again. EVER again. What other movie franchise keeps their actors for 18 MONTHS? Has them climbing up real mountains and teaching them how to train with horses? Those bigatures were a thing of beauty.



You have no idea how angry I was that PJ didn't even attempt bigatures in The Hobbit. It was a CGI nightmare. Reply

It still remains one of my dreams to see the bigatures in real life. When I toured Weta a few years ago I asked them where the fuck the bigatures were on the tour and apparently they're just in some warehouse because they're too big for the room where they give studio tours. Reply

moana was beautiful Reply

Moana was a visual delight, they really managed to bring something fresh and original to the animation for that film. Reply

God, the ocean in Moana. And those colors. The animation was wonderful, I only spend 3D money on Disney movies because I know it will be worth it for the details and depth alone. Reply

It really was. I read that apparently the beginning of the movie with Moana as a baby wasn't originally part of the movie. They had to convince Disney that they could make a CGI movie where the water and ocean itself was a character, so they created the intro bit first just to show it could be done and be an emotional experience and that the water could have a personality. It did the job, and they were greenlit to make the rest of the movie.



Reply

The last special effects that made me wow were probably in Inception. Reply

For me it was def Mad Max Fury Road. Like damn, all that racing and explosions and camera work and editing contributing to framing what was mostly practical effects. It was so remarkable Reply

It was such a stunning film. Reply

Have you seen the black & white version? I wonder how it competes with the colour one? Reply

fury road was honestly so beautiful to watch. the practical effects mixed with the cinematography just made it an all around amazing visual experience Reply

Inception. I also love the effects in Life of Pi and Alien. Reply

I think it's interesting how Roger Rabbit is usually on lists like this, when it didn't do much going forward for films that mixed live action and animation. It cost a fortune at the time and it was very well received but it wasn't like, a game changer I feel.



Also a bit outraged that Beauty and the Beast isn't in this. I loooooove when people are like omg hand drawn animation is the best, like that ballroom scene on BATB is iconic and I'm like, ok yes that was computer animated but cool Reply

God, this scene was SO beautiful!!! The camera work looks incredible and it's not even real camera work since it's animation!!!! Reply

I get that it's iconic and the angle are amazing, but... I can't help but stare at those rough af PS1 graphics. Reply

It was a game changer in the sense that no one imitated it, sure, but it was groundbreaking for animation to be taken seriously as an art form and given cinematic merit. keep in mind that disney was no ones favorite company in the 80s. technically, it should be considered the start of the disney renaissance, not the little mermaid. Reply

While we're talking about early computer animation in Disney films, I think the Big Ben scene in 'The Great Mouse Detective' deserves a mention as well.



Reply

So glad to see 2001 in the picture there, that movie still holds up really well. I knew how old it was before I saw it, but it was still amazing to see it for the first time. Truly head of it's time. Reply

Lately, what they did with the water in Piper was incredible to me

I love whatever pixar is able to do, I remember being amazed by Merida's hair and its movement in BraveLately, what they did with the water in Piper was incredible to me Reply

yeah piper is INSANEEEEE Reply

I couldn't find a gif, the scene where the wave hits him left me breathless, I appreciate so much how much attention they put in stuff like that!! Reply

I wish I cared more for Pixar stories, but I can't bring myself to go to yet another movie about a guy or a sequel. The animation is so beautiful. Reply

It's crazy how much they've improved with water and fire. I remember a special from The Matrix about how they had trouble simulating fire and just ended up actually blowing something up to get what they wanted. Reply

Damn, that looks real. Reply

