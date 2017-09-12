Jessica Chastain in the IT sequel?
.@jes_chastain in the #ITMovie sequel? Director Andy Muschietti hopes so https://t.co/BLdMBh8rHq pic.twitter.com/XfOq8t6YgX— Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2017
- IT Director Andy Muschietti has revealed that he hopes Jessica Chastain will play Beverly in IT: Chapter 2.
- This is the first announcement of potential casting for the movie.
Who do you want cast as the adult versions of the IT kids ONTD?
with that said, i NEED molly ringwald to play bev. it would really be a missed opportunity not to go all meta with it, given that they've joked about in the first movie.
I thought the actress looked so much like Amy Adams or Isla Fisher.
She's not that great.