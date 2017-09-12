Jessica Chastain in the IT sequel?

Gimme Molly Ringwald. Reply

Her new face in riverdale was nagl

Plus in Part 2 the characters are supposed to be like 38, Ringwald is a solid decade too old.

I kind of want unknown actors for the adults but I saw someone suggested Bill Hader for Richie & I'd be down for that.

Richie was the one who was joking the whole movie right? If so I would love Bill Hader for the adult role

Omg yes

But what about Emily Perkins?

That would be great! She's 40. Although she doesn't look like the actress playing Beverly in the new movie.

Girl you betta jump on that. Remember Miss Sloane's floppage

more like... remember *every movie you've ever been in*'s floppage tbh



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:13 pm (UTC)

and false and false

k

Nnn

Miss Sloane didn't deserve to flop!

Miss Sloane was such a great film that America didn't deserve.

I feel like Amy Adams resembles the young actress who plays her, but I love Jessica so I wouldn't mind her.

ita

No to Amy. The idea is to scare people, not bore them to death



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:28 pm (UTC)

Omg lol I sort of agree tbh

Amy's best role

Link

i prefer unknown actors tbh

I wouldn't mind this.

Carly Rae Jepsen tbh.

yas ginger queen!

honestly I was thinking Dakota Fanning

I wonder how ontd would take that one

omg

Saw this movie last night and still have been creeping around corners and into the bathroom before I proceed.

Lol same. Like I spend the days in the tags stanning but by the time it gets dark out I'm afraid to look in my mirror in the bathroom or walk to the kitchen for some water just cause I have those creepy moments in my head.

LMAOOO, this is me with every horror movie, lol

I've hated mirrors since the Black Swan trailer tbh

lmaooooooo this is why I don't watch scary movies. My brain just latches on to those scary visuals and will be like WHAT'S THAT JUST OUT OF YOUR VISION? and make me think that scary thing is just right over there where I can't see.

omg i always imagine pennywise underneath my bed and then i pray my cat gets him

give it to my nepotism bb bryce dallas howard tbh

I want lesser known actors. It would just work better tbh.

was hoping for queen Amy Adams..but this one will do too... i heard the girl who played young Bev in this IT will play a young Adams in HBO's "Sharp objects" lol

Sharp Objects will be adapted? and with amy? oooh good to know thanks!

Is that still happening? I feel like it was announced forever ago but havent heard or seen anything about it.

Yep. They've done filming. They filmed at the hospital i work in LA, but i didn't get to see anyone *famous*

They basically started filming after Big Little Lies finished airing since it's the same director

I'm at max Chastain overexposure. Take a break, please. Every day it feels like she's got a new movie, signing up for a new movie, or sticking her foot in her mouth.

lol this.

for real. i feel like she and amy adams are chasing that oscar winning role and won't relent until they've succeeded.



with that said, i NEED molly ringwald to play bev. it would really be a missed opportunity not to go all meta with it, given that they've joked about in the first movie. Reply

MTE, she needs to sit out for a year or til she can be more interesting than "I have privileged opinions." Objectively she's pretty (although I'm sick of seeing her face) and talented but she doesn't do "vulnerable" well imo and I think adult Bev needs some of that for the relationship with her husband.

I thought the actress looked so much like Amy Adams or Isla Fisher.



I thought the actress looked so much like Amy Adams or Isla Fisher. Reply

lol mte. I just find her so...meh.

Oh no I know it might hurt but think outside of the popular box.

She's not that great.

She's not that great.

Reply

