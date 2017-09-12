Zayn opens up to Us Weekly about Gigi, his anxiety and 1D

lmao @ his quote about Harry, I'm dying Reply

I legit cackled lmao I can't believe



Edited at 2017-09-12 11:37 pm (UTC)

im fucking screaming irl lmao Reply

sis i choked...it was just so unexpected. Reply

same lmao Reply

On talking to Harry Styles: "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him."







OP, DTD is expected to debut close to the top 20 too, I hope it pushes up to 20 by the end of this week 🔥



OP, DTD is expected to debut close to the top 20 too, I hope it pushes up to 20 by the end of this week 🔥

YES, U AND ME BOTH Reply

I know, I hope it smashes! ♥ Reply

I can't @ his comment about Harry. He use to say harry was the best listener and advice giver now he hates his guts omg Reply

They both hate each other tbh lol Their stans are always fighting too Reply

Yeah I just remembered when harry said the most stressful thing about zayn leaving was all the paperwork they had to sign LMAO Reply

i doubt they feel that strongly abt it each other lol Reply

Lmao it gives me life tbh



"What was the hardest part?"

"The paperwork"



😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 Reply

I don't really follow No direction, so can someone tell me deets about him and Harry! Love me some boyband drama! Reply

he just said the truth: they were never really close, his close friends in the band were louis and liam. Reply

not even nail? smh Reply

Zayn said in the 1D documentary that Harry is a perfect popstar, and in another interview several years later he's also said that in order to be a perfect popstar you have to either truly not give a shit about what people think about you, or be a little bit fake. Since Harry seems sensitive as fuck I personally take these two comments as meaning that Zayn always thought Harry was fake. Hahah Reply

Lmao the comment about Harry Reply

also never forget this iconic moment



i am crying at him saying he never talked to harry and he didn't expect to have a relationship with him lmaooooo like it was obvious they weren't friends towards the end but we all know they used to be close and fuck groupies together... we all remember christabelle riley, zayn

also never forget this iconic moment

omg sis who is christabelle riley. this might be when i tuned out of stanning the band because they got tiresome for me lol Reply

listen to this iconic phone call Reply

It was a booty call that zayn and harry participated in together. (but mostly zayn got all the heat cause he was dating Perrie @ the time) Once upon a time Zayn and Harry used to pick up groupies together.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQLUSsS Dxds&t=116s



edit: opp! sorry



Girl, cristabelle riley is the funniest thing to come out of 1hoerection.

It was a booty call that zayn and harry participated in together. (but mostly zayn got all the heat cause he was dating Perrie @ the time) Once upon a time Zayn and Harry used to pick up groupies together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQLUSsS Dxds&t=116s

edit: opp! sorry

Wut I thought him and Harry used to be better friends. Did something happen between them? Reply

they were good friends early on but towards the end before zayn left they never interacted anymore at all. idk what went down but they hate each other lmao when harry was asked what the hardest part of zayn leaving was he said "the paperwork" Reply

You really think they hate each other? I think the four of them were bitter that he left and he was close with L squared and that's about as far as it goes. Reply

That comment was a joke and deflection so no one had to actually talk about Zayn leaving in that interview lol, Harry wasn't being serious



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:25 pm (UTC) Reply

eh i honestly doubt they feel that strongly abt each other anymore. maybe annoyance that they keep being asked abt each other still lol. z said theyre all civil/have talked any bitterness out n im sure h wld rather bite his arm off than be any ruder than mildly passive aggressive to zayn if they met. Reply

They drifted apart, their music started to go more and more toward Harry too even though Ziam were the better singers lol Reply

Harry was jealous of Zayn spending so much time with his true love and secret husband Louis, obvioulsy Reply

DEAD at the harry comment lmao. zayn is such a drama queen. but you could def see the way they drifted, especially since zayn and louis were so tight. but they'll always have australia



i wonder why he was asked specifically about harry. the mag just trying to get in another ~fashion name that drives traffic? Reply

Not him fanning the flames of the ztan/harrie stan wars nnn Reply

I'm choking at that Harry quote even though it was obvious as hell Reply

ever since i read this i've been imagining them sitting at the kraft services table not talking. "niall, can you please tell zayn to pass the salt?" "niall, can you please tell harry to shut the fuck up?" Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoooooo



*in the recording studio*

"Niall, can you ask zayn why he decided to show up 3 hours late?"

"Niall can you tell henry that I wasn't trying to hear those mating noises he calls vocals" Reply

Crying lmao. Poor Niall Reply

omg bish 😂😂😂 Reply

Someone needs to make this version of Look What You Made Me Do Reply

HENRyy lmao Reply

lmaooo Reply

LOL Reply

lmaooo Reply

You know he used to be in 1D? Reply

The cooking comment about Gigi is cute. Reply

they're cute together Reply

he used to have threesomes with harry and christabelle riley tho Reply

they def both used to at least have that in common, they'd bang loads of women and pick up fans shamelessly. they'd double up on it a lot. Reply

they were only "close" for a brief moment in 2012 (maybe in 2011 too) bc they were fucking around, don't you remember zayn calling him a twat during a twitcam in 2010/2011. they weren't bffs



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao yes how could I forget "are you being serious man?" "he's being a twat for no reason" Reply

Parent

"harry says you have to hurry" "tell harry if he wants booty he has to wait" Reply

i honestly think harry just naturally segregated from all the lads to some extent. and so did zayn, so if neither are the types to put effort into the friendship, you get two strangers. Reply

zayn only segregated when he left bc he always with louis and liam in the band until legit his last day. harry was more distant but it was clear he only really talked with niall and liam Reply

i think zayn only stuck close with liam and louis on tour because he had no one else. but that dude didn't even go to louis' mother's wedding when even harry did. and during downtime he practically lived in naughty boys' basement. but i guess this is all circa the last two years in the group. Reply

Parent

