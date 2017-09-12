Zayn opens up to Us Weekly about Gigi, his anxiety and 1D
#ZaynMalik opens up to Us Weekly about fashion, fame and #GigiHadid! pic.twitter.com/A1wPqlJ9k1— Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 12, 2017
Zayn sat down with Us Weekly and talked about Gigi Hadid, his anxiety and 1D, this is what he said:
- On his typical date night with Gigi Hadid: "We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other. I make chicken and sweet corn pie. She likes that."
- On being glad he opened up about his struggles with anxiety: "Yeah, 100 percent. People have a better perspective of where I was coming from at the time and that it wasn’t me being ungrateful or unaware of the opportunities that were in front of me. It was just me struggling with being able to actually be there. I’m glad I got that off my chest. You have to clear the air."
- On being close to the 1D guys: "We’re in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in."
- On talking to Harry Styles: "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him." LMFAOOOOOOOOO
- On his second album: "We’ve got some big people working on stuff. There’s soulful R&B tunes, club tunes, some pop songs. It’s a progression. My writing’s grown and I feel like I’ve grown. I just wanted to get all of that in the album and give people some new music."
OP, DTD is expected to debut close to the top 20 too, I hope it pushes up to 20 by the end of this week 🔥
It was a booty call that zayn and harry participated in together. (but mostly zayn got all the heat cause he was dating Perrie @ the time) Once upon a time Zayn and Harry used to pick up groupies together.
i wonder why he was asked specifically about harry. the mag just trying to get in another ~fashion name that drives traffic?
