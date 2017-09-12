Taylor Swift is the Artist with the Most Top 10 Debuts
Creating an even larger lead. Who can compete with #TSwift?!? https://t.co/Az0CAcuzNn— Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) September 12, 2017
- This week Taylor Swift extends her lead as the artist with the most top 10 debuts on the Hot 100.
- New promo single Ready For It debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 this week.
- She has 14 top ten debuts. The next artist to have the most is Rihanna.
Source: https://twitter.com/MikeKonopasek/status/907678709250797568
Still impressive considering she paid streaming dust until like 4 months ago
why are they accepted and not my troll accounts
Just listened to the second song and eh. Last era I actually liked Shake It Off and Out of The Woods when they were released. As much as I think Taylor is overall mediocre, I empathize with fans of artists who start releasing shittier music the more mainstream they get because that's never fun.
