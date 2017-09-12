Taylor Swift is the Artist with the Most Top 10 Debuts




- This week Taylor Swift extends her lead as the artist with the most top 10 debuts on the Hot 100.

- New promo single Ready For It debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100 this week.

- She has 14 top ten debuts. The next artist to have the most is Rihanna.

Source: https://twitter.com/MikeKonopasek/status/907678709250797568
