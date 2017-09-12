(isco) pink kit

'If You Saw His Heart' starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Marine Vacth



Daniel (Gael Garcia-Bernal) plays a Romany man who is exiles from his community after a close friend dies. He starts living in a rooming house and pulls scams to survive. The arrival of a young woman, Francine (Marine Vacth), in the rooming house offers him hope for the future. Based on the novel "Boarding House" by Guillermo Rosalies. Directed by Joan Chemla

