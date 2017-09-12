'If You Saw His Heart' starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Marine Vacth
Daniel (Gael Garcia-Bernal) plays a Romany man who is exiles from his community after a close friend dies. He starts living in a rooming house and pulls scams to survive. The arrival of a young woman, Francine (Marine Vacth), in the rooming house offers him hope for the future. Based on the novel "Boarding House" by Guillermo Rosalies. Directed by Joan Chemla
source
Still wanna see his movie You're Killing Me Susana.
OK then.
And snorting it off the back of a Stradivarius.
i am waiting for s4 of mitj!!