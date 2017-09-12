The CW Eyeing Hellcats Online Revival

Yasss. I love this show and hate that it got cancelled. But would it get a new cast? Don't Ashley got a spin off from Young & Hungry show? Aly is on izombie and Matt is on Valor. (The cf for his show cracked me up bc there is no dialogs in it, only a song playing)



Also does anyone know if Matt and Heather Hemmens are still dating?

From what I remember, I liked it?

i remember being lowkey upset when they cancelled this. it was a good show. if they had thesame cast id be happy to watch it tbh

ONTD, shows you'd want the CW to revive. Go!



I'll say Felicity, The Carrie Diaries, and Veronica Mars.

Birds of Prey, Jack & Bobby, Grosse Pointe

I still don't know how (well I do because its 3 females) BoP hasn't gotten revived on TheCW as part of the Flarrowgirl-verse.

J&B and Everwood are my favorite things that Berlanti's ever done.

I loved Jack & Bobby!

OMG Birds of Prey. I watched every episode of that mess and I still wan more!

Ringer



I don't think smg would wany to do this role again lol.

Carrie Diaries FOR SURE.



Melrose Place a close second. THe show was finding its footing.

The Carrie Diaries is an experimental show that will surpass time as is but a revival wouldn't hurt.

Edited at 2017-09-12 10:53 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-12 10:53 pm (UTC) Reply

carrie diaries

Emily Owens MD!

Honestly I'm still bitter about Secret Circle.



I'd want Carrie Diaries back too though.

I just want a happy ending for Reaper. Everything else on the CW can for the most part stay buried.

JUSTICE FOR REAPER AND SELFIE IS MY MANTRA UNTIL THE END OF DAYS

reaper was endlessly hilarious to me

It was a fun no-brainer show. I'd watch.

lol would any of the orginal actors even appear because if otherwise whats the point

Are these the teachers or students?

The 5 in the middle were the college students. The 2 on the end were teachers

How would this work if one of them is on iZombie now???

i just read the source and it sounds like they would be re-doing it and recasting everyone

I was so bummed when this was canceled.

YES PLEASE! I loved this show, except how Marnie was perfect at eeeevvvveeerrryyyyttthhhiiinnngg

But it was such a mediocre show?



Coincidentally enough, I had a dream about psycho Derek last night. He was trying to break into my house and I was running around trying to lock all the windows/doors. Reply

lmao

Can it just be Dan and Savannah please? I'm good with never seeing Marti on my screen again.

The show was getting better when it was canceled so I was kinda annoyed about it, lol

This show wasn't bad. Reviving it could work. But isn't the cast a little too old for their roles now?

