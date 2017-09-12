snake

Counting On Is Back on TV and People Speculate Joy-Anna Got Pregnant Before She Said ‘I Do’

...and Jinger is NOT pregnant yet!

[What happened on the season premiere?]
-Ben and Jessa and their two children travelled to Texas to meet Jinger and Jeremy.
-Ben and Jessa also revealed how they met Jeremy
-Joseph is officially courting Kendra
-Joy-Anna started planning her wedding






ONTD, do you enjoy premarital sex, wearing trousers, and hugging people? Duggar bashing discussion post?

