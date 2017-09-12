Counting On Is Back on TV and People Speculate Joy-Anna Got Pregnant Before She Said ‘I Do’
...and Jinger is NOT pregnant yet!
-Ben and Jessa and their two children travelled to Texas to meet Jinger and Jeremy.
-Ben and Jessa also revealed how they met Jeremy
-Joseph is officially courting Kendra
-Joy-Anna started planning her wedding
Sources: 1 2
Thank you for your help, mods! :)
ONTD, do you enjoy premarital sex, wearing trousers, and hugging people? Duggar
bashing discussion post?
[What happened on the season premiere?]
The Seewalds head out to visit the Vuolos on tonight's premiere of #CountingOn! pic.twitter.com/diIOiT4Jwd— TLC Network (@TLC) September 11, 2017
-Ben and Jessa and their two children travelled to Texas to meet Jinger and Jeremy.
-Ben and Jessa also revealed how they met Jeremy
-Joseph is officially courting Kendra
-Joy-Anna started planning her wedding
Did 'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar Get Pregnant Before She Said 'I ... https://t.co/b7Bt0mf0eq— CelebrityInsider.org (@CelebInsiderorg) September 3, 2017
#CelebrityNews #CountingOn #Celebrity pic.twitter.com/knPkTkDww3
Sources: 1 2
Thank you for your help, mods! :)
ONTD, do you enjoy premarital sex, wearing trousers, and hugging people? Duggar
Anyway, I STILL FUCKING HATE JEREMY.
I am so out of the loop that I can't even remember if I've asked about him yet :( sorry
It's ok to have kids when you feel ready and not when God decides that you are ready.
but I agree, how do you know if they're truly the person for you if you haven't even spent any alone time together to get to know them? I'm not even talking about the sex part, just living together and knowing how their personality is, without the chaperoned dates and parental supervision, everybody is different behind closed doors.
But yeah, I can't imagine wanting to spend my life with someone when I don't know if we are sexually compatible.
The above killed me
However, the couple says their first child is due in February. Which would mean she did get pregnant after her wedding day.
HAVE FUN BURNING IN HELL! GOD HATES PREMARITAL SEX!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgAYAuDkKA/