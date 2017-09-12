Counting On Is Back on TV and People Speculate Joy-Anna Got Pregnant Before She Said ‘I Do’

Let's not make these people famous nor relevant. Thanks. Reply

too late, its like season 3 of this shit Reply

Bit late for that. Reply

They should be banned on here for the sexual abuse, tbh. Reply

If you've traveled from 2003 to warn us, you're a little late, sis Reply

Who was the one having sex on her wedding day?? Reply

It was rumored that someone walked in on Jessa and Ben getting busy in the church, but I highly highly doubt that was actually true. Reply

Fucking in the church. Rather scandalous Reply

I am pretty sure an FJ member just made that up to fuck with people and they believed her Reply

well I'm sure all of them had sex on their wedding day, the real question is who did it before the wedding day Reply

I'm so sorry she has to spell her name like that because her parents are crazy :( Reply

I think people WANT this to be true, but it's not realistic. These kids are always chaperoned just so they won't act on ~desires~. Plus, a lot of these women specifically plan their weddings around when they ovulate just so they can get that honeymoon baby. Joy seems as drunk on the Kool aid as her sister mom Jill(who also got a honeymoon baby), so I can see her doing that.



Anyway, I STILL FUCKING HATE JEREMY. Reply

what's up w Jeremy



I am so out of the loop that I can't even remember if I've asked about him yet :( sorry Reply

He's a 30 year old man who had lived in the secular "normal" world, but specifically sought out a sheltered meek fundie virgin(who is emotionally 15) to marry. And he just seems controlling as fuck to me. Reply

I cannot imagine being so invested in someone's life that I care when they slept with their partner tbh. I know the family espouses certain values but... it's an odd thing to speculate on (not you OP, but ppl who write articles on this stuff). Reply

ikr?! i just wanted to make a post because i know we like to bash them around here (and i enjoy that quite a bit tbh) also i think that if Jinger and Jeremy would say that they use protection (or whatever) would be great.



It's ok to have kids when you feel ready and not when God decides that you are ready. Reply

Me when it comes to the Duggars: Reply

YAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS Reply

People love to latch on to the drama whenever there's a well known conservative who does something outside of their faith. Like when a pastor is outed as being gay or watching porn, cheating on their spouse, etc. It's the hypocritical juxtaposition that makes it so interesting. Reply

No way they had premarital sex, nope. Reply

LoL, they are still trying it with their "missionary" scam, huh? Reply

they should win the award for most eye rolling inducing personalities on tv lmao Reply

I legit don't understand the wait til marriage thing at all. And I know about this family, I'm talking in general. I would like my wedding night/honeymoon sex to actually be enjoyable but I guess some people are okay with terrible awkward poking around or w/e? Mess. That's what I assume it's like if either of them are actually virgins. Reply

You just know that neither cannot really find the entrance.. I mean, the woman has never explored and he probably thinks she pees from it and doesn't know how to put it in Reply

There are grown men and women that think we pee from our vaginas and that their dicks can be so big they go past the cervix. And they are sexually active. That terrifies me. Finding /r/badwomensanatomy was wild. Reply

This reminds me of the time someone left a comment about an old, married couple who went to doctor and found out that they'd been fucking in the wrong hole for decades. The husband had literally been fucking his wife's urethra for years. Reply

Other people have said it here, its a way of controlling women. They dont want any of them to have an education, a job, or god forbid, an ounce of sexual freedom Reply

same. like you will spend the rest of your life with someone, you need to know theres also sexual compatibility or whatever the word is Reply

apparently, what they do is on the wedding day, the parents give them an instruction book on how to get it in and it explains everything. still pretty disturbing, to go from having your first kiss (heck, front hug even for these people) to becoming pregnant in a matter of hours?

but I agree, how do you know if they're truly the person for you if you haven't even spent any alone time together to get to know them? I'm not even talking about the sex part, just living together and knowing how their personality is, without the chaperoned dates and parental supervision, everybody is different behind closed doors. Reply

Please do not question GOD! Reply

For me I just have no interest in doing it until then. Reply

And it's not like they go from everything but to having sex they haven't even kissed, that's...a leap. Reply

some more of that shit went down because no top lip having kendra and joseph got married on the 8th or 9th. of course it was worth the wait because it was the most amazing, special, mind blowing blah blah blah bs that they usually describe marriage and kissing as. Reply

"Oh honey, before you buy the car, you take it for a test drive." Reply

I understand that some people see sex as something they only want share with their spouse. I get it and I respect it tbh. I can't even imagine how awkward a virgin couple's honeymoon must be, but go for you.

But yeah, I can't imagine wanting to spend my life with someone when I don't know if we are sexually compatible. Reply

I get so annoyed at people saying a pregnancy and a child is a gift from God. Why can't these fucking people not realise it's simple biology? Well, considering these lot are all homeschooled, they're all dumb as a wall of bricks anyway but goddamn Reply

I always want to ask if they believe people having fertility issues or babies being born will illnesses is due to God smiting them. Reply

they probably do think that, and not just them, but I've heard it from other people also. I remember some celebrity (forget who, one of the Braxtons maybe?) got an abortion in the past, and now she has a child who's disabled, and she thinks it was God's punishment for her previous abortion. rme. Reply

Or situations where the baby was conceived out of a horrific situations, situations where pregnancy could result in death, etc. Reply

~everything happens for a reason, God's will is God's will and it's beyond our understanding~ Reply

Or they just pretend that their kid doesn't have said illness. I had a student who very clearly had a mental impairment. However, his parents believed that God only made people in his perfect image therefore there was nothing wrong with their child. It was sad as fuck because literally everyone but his parents acknowledged it, but our hands were tied when it came to trying to help him. Reply

iirc the Duggar's church teachings also include shit about the sins of the parents transferring to their children, so I'm sure that could apply to infertile people as well-- their parents must have sinned? Reply

and then those same people use modern medicine throughout the pregnancy and to deliver their baby, why? shouldn't you leave it all up to "god?" Reply

It always seemed so hypocritical to me that Jim and Michelle were so against birth control because it should be up to God whether she gets pregnant... but then when she has a prolapsed uterus and other medical issues from so many pregnancies (I read somewhere that she was getting intra-uterine hormone injections as well) that's not considered a sign that maybe she shouldn't be having any more children? Reply

Noo the spawns have a show about thier spawns nooo

Reply







Are they not allowed to wear trousers or do they just not like them? Reply

no, but jinger wears them because that's what jeremy wants. Reply

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who is not Joy-Anna Duggar-Forsyth’s physician and has not treated her, told Radar Online that from the picture, she looks “four to five months pregnant.”



The above killed me





However, the couple says their first child is due in February. Which would mean she did get pregnant after her wedding day.



HAVE FUN BURNING IN HELL! GOD HATES PREMARITAL SEX! Reply

man, how many fucking hyphens are needed in her name? lol Reply

LMAO now that's all I can see. It also still annoys me they have a Joy-Anna and a Johannah. And not even that far apart. Like why wasn't her name just Joy? That's what they call her for the most part anyway. Reply

For crying out loud you can't tell how far along a woman is just by looking at her... Some women's bellies show a lot more and a lot earlier than others. The opposite is true as well. I had a class in college one semester with a woman who I thought was maybe only 4 months... at the end of the semester I was chatting with her one day after class and finally asked her how far along she was, and I was shocked when she said 8 months. She was quite slender too. It was just due to how the baby was lying in her uterus. Reply

these people are freaks but joy-anna's husband can get it with his ugly-hot self. Reply

No, sis, that's just a weirdly flattering picture of his ugly ass self. For reference: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYgAYAuDkKA/ Reply

her boobs look MASSIVE Reply

