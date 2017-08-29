Celebs donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017
Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million to Help Hurricane Relief Effort https://t.co/Qlv3Cyxw0u— People (@people) August 29, 2017
Kevin Hart challenged a bunch of his celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief https://t.co/yJ3NaOHXif pic.twitter.com/PP7auSsH6U— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 29, 2017
Beyoncé pledges to 'help as many as we can' with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts https://t.co/hmBFxEGrTq— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 28, 2017
Here's a list of even more celebs who are donating.
so many missing and abandoned dogs :( but this made me smile
I'm so glad these pups are safe at least.
Mr. Rogers said in times of crisis, look for the helpers. They're there. :)
are they reuniting with their families at any point or going to adoption?
Edit: Link to Humane Society where you can donate to help these animals.
Some of the charities on the ground are religious and have a history of discriminating against trans and queer people. Salvation Army, for example.
Like, dozens of fuckin' ridiculous headlines from this guy. Fuck him.
amazing follow-up to "good luck!"
<3 to the animals and ppl affected by the hurricane, i wish we had actual leadership in this country rn to help during this awful time.
He seriously keeps on surprising me with just how heartless and fucking STUPID he is. None of the shit he pulls should surprise me anymore but he finds a fucking way.
i made a cash donation to texas diaper bank and my boss & i wants to get all of the other clinics in austin and san antonio to get a pool together to make donations to different organizations. i read on the texas diaper bank fb that they prefer cash donations bc they get discounts when buying in bulk and are better able to see exactly what they need so im going to assume that's what most orgs prefer so we opted to donate money.
thankfully my house is fine but so many people that i know lost everything :(
& then it dumped more rain in 3 days than Seattle had in their rainiest year ever.
There is literally no way we could have prepared for this. :\
I'm glad your house is fine, I hope mine is too.
..oh, you mean back when it was a tropical storm way out at sea that nearly faded (they declared it an open tropical wave, which is less than a tropical depression, on August 19th), then came roaring back to life freakishly fast in the Gulf of Mexico?
How the HELL was Trump engaged in preparations as much as 10 days before the storm hit? Is he psychic now?
thank you, i hope yours is okay too!
i would let myself drown and would hope my pets would use my body as a raft to safety before i ever thought of abandoning them tbh(and no i'm not casting judgement on ppl who left their pets bc i don't know each individual story and some ppl i'm sure had no choice)
Our local humane society is sending down teams to help with the emergency shelters they have in place so I guess that would give me a little comfort knowing trained caring people were out there taking care of pets.
I've never been in a situation like this so I can't speak on it or put myself in their shoes or judge the actions of others (or like the poster above mentioned people not able to get to their homes due to flooded roads), but my dogs would be the only things I'd even think of grabbing. All my material things could be replaced, as long as I have my dogs I know I'd have some sort of comfort. They're all that truly matters to me.
To any ONTDers who are in Houston or have loved ones there, stay safe, you're in my thoughts.