Celebs donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Don't donate to the Red Cross y'all

Way ahead of you there. One of my coworkers volunteers in Haiti a few times a year and the stories she's told have turned me right off to them :/

Yeah, I heard they really screwed the pooch there. Really upsetting.

I stopped giving to the Red Cross in 1989 when my godmom told me that the Cross was selling bottled water (like the gallon jugs) instead of just handing them out. This was right after Hugo, when pretty much the coast was obliterated. She lived in Horry County, which was hit pretty hard even if it wasn't the center of the storm area. Those bottles of water were necessary since the surge reached all but about 5 inches of the second story ceiling. She owned a townhouse pretty much on the marsh and that was halfway up the house.

Donate to Red Cross Canada. It's run totally independently of the US one and is actually good

my employer matched my donation. feel very thankful. im in Austin and I can't believe how bad it is just a few hundred miles away

That's a good idea, I should ask HR at my job if we can do a fundraiser.

That's such a good idea. My job will probably pray for them VS actually do a fundraiser of any sort :/

This is amazing. I'm planning on sending diapers. Kim Kardashian snapped a link to it.

Can you share the link? I didn't see it on her twitter feed

The dog rescuers of Houston well done guys pic.twitter.com/eK3rmXR4gp — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) August 28, 2017





so many missing and abandoned dogs :( but this made me smile

ugh :'( the stranded animals are heartbreaking but this is lovely.

That picture of that doggie on top of the roof of the car :'(

Awwww the real heroes. Someone tweeted about how their neighbors abandoned their dog, so they took the dog in

D:

I'm so glad these pups are safe at least. Reply

This is making me tear up. I love my town. I love Houston. I miss it so bad. I can't wait to go back.

I bawled when I saw this the first time.

this makes me tear up

sending hugs bb. im sorry i probably should have put behind a cut. i just want people to understand how desperate the situation is

Same. People aren't bastards all the time.



Mr. Rogers said in times of crisis, look for the helpers. They're there. :) Reply

omg bbs :(

are they reuniting with their families at any point or going to adoption? Reply

Heartbreaking :'(

Edit: Link to Humane Society where you can donate to help these animals.



http://m.humanesociety.org/news/resourc es/facts/harvey_help.html?credit=web_hpf s2_082817



Edited at 2017-08-30 02:13 am (UTC) this is so sad :(Edit: Link to Humane Society where you can donate to help these animals. Reply

constantly blows my mind how this has to be explained

Are the Kardashians donating 500,000 each?

I read it as 500,000 total.

they should be but I feel like they meant as a whole

MTE, that's pretty weak.

Considering Kylie's billion dollar brand.. I hope she means each.

I mean, she's not making a billion dollars just because it's worth that much. There's a whole chain of infrastructure that needs to be paid first.







https://my.reason2race.com/DNicol/Hurri caneHarveyLGBTQDisasterReliefFund2017



Some of the charities on the ground are religious and have a history of discriminating against trans and queer people. Salvation Army, for example. Give to the LGBTQ fundSome of the charities on the ground are religious and have a history of discriminating against trans and queer people. Salvation Army, for example. Reply

Samaritan's Purse is another

I wasn't sure about Samaritan's purse. I know that Salvation Army is currently being investigated for discriminating against trans patients in their rehab clinic in New York.

Like, dozens of fuckin' ridiculous headlines from this guy. Fuck him.



http://www.pinknews.co.uk/2015/11/03/ch arity-head-claims-gay-people-take-childr en-and-praises-russias-anti-gay-laws/



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:46 am (UTC) Oof i just googled them. You're right, samaritan's purse has very homophobic leadership. Not to be trusted.Like, dozens of fuckin' ridiculous headlines from this guy. Fuck him. Reply

this photo. https://t.co/zGU1j0nMBo #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/VVtCBwwDH6 — Abigail Hope (@Abigail_Hope_) August 30, 2017

idk how to post photos so just tweeting. I had no idea of the destruction until i saw these Reply

awwwwww fuck :((

Welp there I go.

Jesus

noooo fuckkk

Trump to hurricane victims in Corpus Christi, TX: "Thank you everybody. What a crowd, what a turnout." (via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/kVe3f8NmTL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2017





<3 to the animals and ppl affected by the hurricane, i wish we had actual leadership in this country rn to help during this awful time. <3 to the animals and ppl affected by the hurricane, i wish we had actual leadership in this country rn to help during this awful time. Reply

he isn't human. there's not a shred of goodness or decency in him, it's incredible.

He isn't capable of caring about anyone other than himself, and even then it's all superficial shit like how many people like him and ratings.

He is such trash and that is an insult to trash.

He's a fucking dickbag.

I read that and literally went 'what the fuck' at my computer

This reprehensible, unspeakable piece of shit. I can't wish enough bad things on him.

What a fucking POS.

someone on Reddit said he's talking like he was rooting for the hurricane and honestly they're fucking right.

Fuck him forever. I know Bobby Mueller's taking

also apparently he was across the street and behind a line of guys in camo with guns (secret service? army? idk) and completely separated and insulated from the people who showed up including some protesters. he's such a fucking coward. Reply

such a pos. Reply

I SWEAR hes treating us and the entire world like is a fucking goddamn reality show. Its sickening!!! Reply

Rot in prison. Reply

Whyyyyy God Reply

HE'S SO FUCKING STUPID UUUUGH.



He seriously keeps on surprising me with just how heartless and fucking STUPID he is. None of the shit he pulls should surprise me anymore but he finds a fucking way. Reply

I don't even like dogs that much but I tried to convince my father to take in one of the Harvey shelter dogs that was shipped to NJ. He said no, which is really the right answer for us, but I sent them a donation anyway Reply

Yeah, i gave to the Houston Human Society too Reply

im so glad so many celebs are donating money. harvey coming back towards the coast makes me so nervous for everyone there. :-(



i made a cash donation to texas diaper bank and my boss & i wants to get all of the other clinics in austin and san antonio to get a pool together to make donations to different organizations. i read on the texas diaper bank fb that they prefer cash donations bc they get discounts when buying in bulk and are better able to see exactly what they need so im going to assume that's what most orgs prefer so we opted to donate money. Reply

i honestly can't believe how bad it got, i felt like we were given such short notice

thankfully my house is fine but so many people that i know lost everything :(



Edited at 2017-08-30 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

Harvey went from a nameless blip to a category-4 storm in like 56 hours. That's no time at all. :\



& then it dumped more rain in 3 days than Seattle had in their rainiest year ever.



There is literally no way we could have prepared for this. :\



I'm glad your house is fine, I hope mine is too. Reply

The thing that frustrated me is that I read somewhere that the governor was blasting sunshine up Trump's ass and saying that he was helping with preparations 10 days ahead of time.



..oh, you mean back when it was a tropical storm way out at sea that nearly faded (they declared it an open tropical wave, which is less than a tropical depression, on August 19th), then came roaring back to life freakishly fast in the Gulf of Mexico?



How the HELL was Trump engaged in preparations as much as 10 days before the storm hit? Is he psychic now? Reply

i'm honestly just so shocked tbh i've never seen anything like this

thank you, i hope yours is okay too! Reply

Parent

With a shitty infrastructure and the effects of climate change, more of these incidents are going to happen. Reply

who could've expected that path? Harvey made a weird loop over land. and stalled over land. Reply

I'm glad you're okay, bb <3 Reply

Parent

The Media didn't help, tbh. They reported it as Category 1 and played it down, big mistake. I'm also glad you're okay. Please stay safe.



Edited at 2017-08-30 06:10 am (UTC) Reply

ugh all the tweets about the animals being abandoned in this post ;_;



i would let myself drown and would hope my pets would use my body as a raft to safety before i ever thought of abandoning them tbh(and no i'm not casting judgement on ppl who left their pets bc i don't know each individual story and some ppl i'm sure had no choice) Reply

I could never leave my pets behind, the only way was if I couldn't get back to them.



Our local humane society is sending down teams to help with the emergency shelters they have in place so I guess that would give me a little comfort knowing trained caring people were out there taking care of pets. Reply

some people couldn't make it back to their pets bc flooded roads, etc., and others couldn't access pet-friendly emergency accommodation :( they could be displaced for weeks, if not months, and the state doesn't (afaik) provide pet-friendly emergency accommodation. it's just awful. no one should have to choose between their pet and their own wellbeing. Reply

I couldn't. I simply couldn't. My little guy is small, but he's my whole world. If I had to chose between a bag of supplies or him, it wouldn't even be a hard decision. Reply

Yeah, it breaks my heart.



I've never been in a situation like this so I can't speak on it or put myself in their shoes or judge the actions of others (or like the poster above mentioned people not able to get to their homes due to flooded roads), but my dogs would be the only things I'd even think of grabbing. All my material things could be replaced, as long as I have my dogs I know I'd have some sort of comfort. They're all that truly matters to me.



Edited at 2017-08-30 03:02 am (UTC) Reply

Same. I heard so many pets who are still chained to their houses after their owners abandoned them. If the water didn't drown them, they are definitely starving to death Reply

This is really wonderful. I'm definitely going to donate, but I have to wait until my next paycheck. I definitely want to donate to places that help people, especially the elderly and of course to help the animals. Just hearing the developments makes me more and more upset, I really didn't think it could any worse than Katrina but it feels like it is (not that I'm trying to compare disasters).



To any ONTDers who are in Houston or have loved ones there, stay safe, you're in my thoughts. Reply

