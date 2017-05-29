May 29th, 2017, 11:12 am klutzy_girl Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey are dating General Hospital's Laura Wright (46) announced on Instagram last night that she and Charmed's Wes Ramsey (39) are dating. He previously dated Bethany Joy Lenz while she's divorced with two kids.Source Tagged: actor / actress, new couple alert, soap opera Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
Dying at all the "You're dating Wyatt Halliwell!" comments, tbh. And I haven't watched General Hospital in years but Carly's still one of my favorite characters.
Drew Fuller was hotter imho.
they could dp me tbh
*Oh wow, her exhusband is 75 0_0
Edited at 2017-05-29 05:27 pm (UTC)
she is apparently on a soap opera.