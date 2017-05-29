I could've sworn he was gay. Maybe he's bi. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, checked Instagram this morning and did a double take because I honestly did not see this coming. Holy shit, this is so random. But they seem cute together!



Dying at all the "You're dating Wyatt Halliwell!" comments, tbh. And I haven't watched General Hospital in years but Carly's still one of my favorite characters. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't recognise his name, but now you've said it, I can tell it's him.



Drew Fuller was hotter imho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drew Fuller was hotter imho.



they could dp me tbh



they could dp me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was surprised, too. All I remembered was that she & her husband had a winery together (and that their home was decorated very blandly)

*Oh wow, her exhusband is 75 0_0



Edited at 2017-05-29 05:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for them but I hate when people use hashtags like that. My brothers ex does it on facebook and it drives me bananas Reply

Thread

Link

I like her hair. Reply

Thread

Link

who and who? Reply

Thread

Link

he is the star of the seminal classic, latter days:





she is apparently on a soap opera. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a crush on Steve Sandvoss, so I watched this movie a lot. The only trivia I know about it is that the slap was real and very hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was devastated when i found out he was straight lmao. i wonder why he doesn't get more work. he's attractive and a decent enough actor imo Reply

Thread

Link

Aww he and Bethany broke up? They were really into each other last time I checked. He will always be the guy from Latter Days for me. Reply

Thread

Link

Cassie Winslow is dating Sam Spencer? And he was dating Michelle Bauer-Santos? I totally missed all of this. Reply

Thread

Link

GH is shit right now. And Laura is annoying me with all her Mo/Corinthos stanning. Reply

Thread

Link

I only know him from Latter Days, but his body was amazing in it. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought bethany only had one kid Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, she does. I was talking about Laura. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ohhhh! haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought the same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

carly is fucking terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

lol why did we need to know their ages Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, I thought he was much younger than that and somebody would say something so I got ahead of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link