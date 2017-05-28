Lotsa Heart Elephant

10 (5) Disney Movies Kids Never Expected to be So Dark


Source
GIFs


10. Return to Oz (1985)

Notably dark because of:

  • The Wheelers

  • Mombi's room of heads




9. The Black Cauldron (1985)

Notably dark because of:

  • The antagonist creates a supernatural army from dead soldiers using the Black Cauldron

  • The reanimation scene



6. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Notably dark because of:

  • Themes of growing up, abandonment, and betrayal

  • The escape from Sunnyside



4. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)

Notably dark because of:

  • The chase scene between Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman

  • The ending where where only Ichabod Crane's hat and the remains of the Headless Horseman's pumpkin were found at the bridge



1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Notably dark because of:

  • Themes of damnation, infanticide, lust, murder, sin

  • Frollo

  • The "Hellfire" sequence



Do you agree? What are your favorite dark moments in children's movies?
  • Current Music: Naked Eyes - Alway's Something There to Remind Me
Tagged: , , , ,