10 (5) Disney Movies Kids Never Expected to be So Dark

I wept so hard at Toy Story 3 and I don't even like that franchise that much Reply

The first ten minutes of Up absolutely destroyed me. Reply

UP was amazing in that devastating type of way Reply

It still gets me so hard. Especially now that my grandpa is gone. Reply

My sister told me I HAD to watch Up because it was so good and cute. I watched it around the time I was going through a divorce and cursed her the fuck out and refused to watch the rest of the movie for a while. Reply

I cried like 4 times, twice at the beginning... now that I know I can't have kids, I'm avoiding a rewatch cause I know I'll just lose it. Reply

Finding Nemo came out right after my cousin had her twins - one stillborn, the other requiring open-heart surgery (she, thankfully, is perfectly healthy and leading a normal life now). The surviving twin is a teenager now and while I absolutely ADORE that movie, I still can't watch the opening scene.



Also sldkjfsldkjf that first bit of Up, it's beautiful but ;_;







Edited at 2017-05-29 02:46 pm (UTC)

i was so shook during that furnace scene, i honestly had no idea how they were going to get out of that Reply

Same except I love toy story lol

I got emotional at the end too when he gave them to the lil girl Reply

i always thought it was overrated but god damn that hand holding scene destroyed me Reply

When Andy is giving his toys away...the whole scene of him describing each toy with love and enthusiasm- I ugly cry each and every time. Reply

I will never ugly cry at a movie like I did at toy story 3. From the incinerator scene all the way up until the end where Andy hands over the toys so like a solid 20 minutes of snorting and heaving Reply

I worked at a theater for a few years and seeing the crowd after Toy Story 3 was always interesting. The little kids would be all happy and cheerful and the older teens/adults would just have these tear-stained faces. Reply

omg me too except i love toy story



but i did not expect to tear up at that movie Reply

it's the only TS movie that I like idc about 1 and 2 Reply

same. i think because i grew up with the franchise, it hit really close to home. Reply

Is Matilda a Disney film? Cause that shit is still by far the scariest thing I've ever seen. I didn't eat chocolate cake for years because of that fucking terrifying scene. Reply

I maintain that Matilda is the most disturbing kids movie ever. Reply

this haunted me for years. absolutely shook Reply

OT, but Alaska looks really pretty in your icon. Reply

That movie was everything. Guess I had a dark side as a kid cos I was obsessed and the fucking chokey lol. It was so relatable. I swear I thought we all had dat, well in particularly because I used to have teachers who were pretty much abusive assholes. Why are teachers like this projecting on kids? Damn Reply

It's not a Disney film, and it's a book adaption. Reply

Aww, Matilda. Yeah, that movie was mad dark. The scene near the end when Matilda gets her revenge in the classroom and she writes the message from Magnus on the chalkboard and the kids read it outloud used to spook me lol



Matilda also gave me my first crush tho, I was super into Miss Honey lmao



Edited at 2017-05-29 03:07 am (UTC)

Matilda is so much more disturbing to me as adult who can understand all the abuse that's actually going on. Like, The Chokey had fucking six-inch long nails in it! Reply

Matilda, Jumanji, James & the Giant Peach and Mrs Doubtfire were the movies I played constantly as a child, so damn good. Reply

it was my fave movie as a child but i had no idea "blood and sweat" was an expression meaning hardwork and genuinely thought the cake she was making him eat had blood & sweat in it. the cake scene used to have me shooketh cuz of that Reply

Disney has nothing on the Don Bluth weepfests of my childhood Reply

Seriously. Specifically All Dogs Go to Heaven for tears, but the scary award goes to Secret of NIMH. Reply

the cats in An American Tail were horrifying to me as a kid, too Reply

I love Secret of Nimh Reply

ADGTH is even sadder when you find out what happened to the little girl's voice actress before the film was released :/ Reply

the secret of nimh was disturbing to me. It still scares me. Reply

When I was in elementary school, our teachers always pulled out either All Dogs Go To Heaven or Land Before Time when they didn't want to teach that day. It was supposed to be a "treat", but I maintain it was a form of emotional abuse. Reply

His movies were fucking WEIRD Reply

mte, the land before time and all dogs go to heaven >>>>>> Reply

Omfg 🙌🏾 Reply

All Dogs Go to Heaven was so sad, even as a kid I knew that was dark for a kids movie. Reply

land before time and all dogs go to heaven had me asking big questions at a real young age! Reply

The land before time was my absolute favourite movie as a little kid. The soundtrack during the "mother, I tried to do what you told me but it's just too hard" scene still chokes me up so badly if I hear it now. Reply

I love Return to Oz. But yeah Mombi waking up without a head and screaming was terrifying as a child and yet I still liked the movie lol



Toy Story 3 made me cry so hard lol Reply

The air conditioner scene from Brave Little Toaster still fucks me up tbh. Reply

the scene with the thunderstorm and lampy getting burned out always made me weep as a kid. Reply

the brave little toaster made me cry more times than I care to mention Reply

I want to say that movie was like a proto Toy Story (i.e., the theme of abandonment done in regards to objects). Reply

i remember being obsessed with that movie as a kid Reply

I don't find clowns scary in general, but the toaster's dream about fire and clowns was horrifying.



Edited at 2017-05-29 02:29 am (UTC)

I love that movie so, so, so much. Reply

The scenes in the shop also. Seriously that movie had some really dark parts for a children's movie. Reply

Came in here to make sure someone mentioned Brave Little Toaster



The entire movie is creepy, from the Vacuum's mental breakdown to them all dying in the quicksand bog to that horrific fucking Worthless number in the car junkyard. That movie is so fucking dark. WHY



Edited at 2017-05-29 02:37 am (UTC)

im pretty sure I still have that movie on VHS Reply

I love love love love that movie. God I was obsessed Reply

I have very little recollection of that movie because when I watched it, it scared the SHIT out of me. So I never watched it again. Reply

lmfao i love how much that movie fucked me up! Reply

coraline. that movie was super fucked up.



this is also aggressively NOT a children's movie, but i saw secret life of a teenage girl expecting it to be a twee juno-esque movie but it was NOT TWEE AT ALL it was fucked up. Reply

The scene where bb!Nick, in Zootopia, signs up for the Scouts and they terrorize him - it still makes me cry D-: Reply

Yeah that was awful. Poor Nick :( Reply

I knew this movie would be ~real when bb Judy actually got scratched by her bully. Reply

That movie was way better than I expected. Reply

the last thing i ever expected in zootopia was that scene. it was cruel and horrifying. Reply

THIS. I was watching it with my (then) 2 year old niece on a happy afternoon in our beach house while her parents were out paddle boarding and then WHAM! I've been putting a little bit of money away ever since for the therapy she'll probably needs thanks to my failure as an Aunt. D-: Reply

i don't think it's a disney movie but i always found 'all dogs go to heaven' to be a little dark as a kid.



101 dalmations is my favorite non princess disney cartoon. i still have all the stuffed dogs. perdita is worn the hell out around her neck bc i used to carry her with me everywhere for years as a kid. hell, in college i used to bring her with me on flights bc i hate flying so much. i'll be buried with that stuffed dog. Reply

Yooo All Dogs Go To Heaven is an amazing movie but it's suuuper dark and morbid, omg Reply

For real it's super iconic beyond words I swear. Great fucked up movie of all the time lol Reply

Parent

I made the mistake of watching The Land Before Time for the first time in like, twenty years recently. I couldn't finish it, too much gross-sobbing after the Sharptooth fight. Reply

i loved that movie as a kid but i couldn't even talk about it without crying lol. i haven't watched it in probably two decades, maybe i'll torture myself soon and watch it Reply

I watched it as an adult recently and just had this huge what the fuck moment. That movie is so sad and dark. Especially if you know the voice actress was murdered. Reply

Wow, I did not know that. Thsts horrible Reply

This movie made me cry a bucket when i was young. I'll have to see it again. Reply

mufasa dying and his brother being his murderer Reply

1st time I cried during a movie Reply

I didn't make the connection as much when I first saw the movie in theaters, being only five..but I still bawled at that scene, omg X_X Reply

I got so anxious while watching Toy Story 3. I really thought they were going to die. Reply

One of the best Disney songs ever, tbh



The Hunchback is such an underrated movie. The score is a masterpiece and Hellfire is the best Disney villain song. FIGHT ME. Reply

If not for the gargoyles, I'd argue it's their best movie. Reply

For me, the best song is be prepared by the Lion King Reply

I don't even like the Hunchback movie but this is one of my favorite musical numbers from any Disney movie and the fire animation is great. Reply

I say this every time I see this posted but I used to reenact this scene as a kid lmao. So dramatic. Reply

Hellfire is EVERYTHING I ever wanted lol Reply

the hutchback of notre dame scared me a lot as a kid. i think its definitely one of those films that i can only enjoy now as an adult.



i'm surprised tarzan isn't on the list. i feel like clayton was so scary because he was very real to me, in the sense that we could all know a clayton. Reply

Yes, on Tarzan. Along with Clayton, you have the horribly sad beginning with the baby gorilla dying and Tarzan's parents.



And I remember being shocked that they showed Clayton's hanging shadow. Reply

Pinocchio is messed up. Same with Snow White. That's some psychotic dark shit right there. Reply

Watching the Pleasure Island scene(s?) as a teenager was so weird. Like, these kids are drinking beer and smoking cigars in a DISNEY MOVIE? *clutches pearls*



Seriously though, it is really fucked up Reply

YAS chernabog my king YAS chernabog my king Reply

Dat bod/tits/arms etc smh lol Reply

That scared me so much as a kid lol. Now I love Fantasia and that scene so much! Reply

yasss Fantasia is my favourite Disney movie Reply

