10 (5) Disney Movies Kids Never Expected to be So Dark
10. Return to Oz (1985)
Notably dark because of:
- The Wheelers
- Mombi's room of heads
9. The Black Cauldron (1985)
Notably dark because of:
- The antagonist creates a supernatural army from dead soldiers using the Black Cauldron
- The reanimation scene
6. Toy Story 3 (2010)
Notably dark because of:
- Themes of growing up, abandonment, and betrayal
- The escape from Sunnyside
4. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)
Notably dark because of:
- The chase scene between Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman
- The ending where where only Ichabod Crane's hat and the remains of the Headless Horseman's pumpkin were found at the bridge
1. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
Notably dark because of:
- Themes of damnation, infanticide, lust, murder, sin
- Frollo
- The "Hellfire" sequence
Do you agree? What are your favorite dark moments in children's movies?
Also sldkjfsldkjf that first bit of Up, it's beautiful but ;_;
I got emotional at the end too when he gave them to the lil girl
but i did not expect to tear up at that movie
Matilda also gave me my first crush tho, I was super into Miss Honey lmao
Toy Story 3 made me cry so hard lol
The entire movie is creepy, from the Vacuum's mental breakdown to them all dying in the quicksand bog to that horrific fucking Worthless number in the car junkyard. That movie is so fucking dark. WHY
this is also aggressively NOT a children's movie, but i saw secret life of a teenage girl expecting it to be a twee juno-esque movie but it was NOT TWEE AT ALL it was fucked up.
101 dalmations is my favorite non princess disney cartoon. i still have all the stuffed dogs. perdita is worn the hell out around her neck bc i used to carry her with me everywhere for years as a kid. hell, in college i used to bring her with me on flights bc i hate flying so much. i'll be buried with that stuffed dog.
i'm surprised tarzan isn't on the list. i feel like clayton was so scary because he was very real to me, in the sense that we could all know a clayton.
And I remember being shocked that they showed Clayton's hanging shadow.
Seriously though, it is really fucked up
YAS chernabog my king
yasss Fantasia is my favourite Disney movie