Liam Payne watches video of his first meeting with Cheryl on Graham Norton
On Graham Norton, Liam was shown a video of when he first met Cheryl. It's from 2008 when Liam auditioned on X Factor when he was 14 and Cheryl who was 24 then was a judge. Liam says he got a ribbon at school for winking at Cheryl and his friends were teasing him and giving him snickers bars. He says at his 23rd birthday party when he was with Cheryl, his friends were more quiet than he's ever seen them.
"Schoolboy, 14" ...
Ppl find it ok because he loves her and seems happy like she didn't fucking molest him when he was a poor young middle schooler or something??? BLERGH
...I get what you're trying to say in regards to THIS situation, but this comment reads like you're not taking female predators seriously. Like, how much 'effort' is required before it counts?
Don t forget he also was in her daughter / classroom/.
And even when his parents sent him away to escape her basically, she would visit him
She even quizzed her daughter about her classmate, who told her he was bookish but engaging and charming, a man who ‘knows everything’ and seemed much older than his years.
Brigitte’s three children, one of whom, son Sebastien, is two years older than his stepfather.
Macron’s mother, Francoise, 67, who is only three years older than her daughter-in-law, and who was, understandably, bitterly opposed to her son’s relationship with his teacher at the start.
This is a photo of him when he was 15 and first met her. She was 40 at the time and he went to school with her daughter.
How did the tabloids and his political opponents not rip them to shreds? What the hell is going on?!!
It made this whole bullshit even more gross and exploitative
She was born in 1982.
So like Ezra Fitz x10.