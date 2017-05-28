Liam Payne watches video of his first meeting with Cheryl on Graham Norton

Well, that adds a Mary Kay Latourneau creepiness to their relationship. Reply

that story is wild omg Reply

I was reminded that time doesn't stand still with my age when the other day at work, a guy who is only four years younger than me didn't know who Mary Kay was. I sent him her wiki and he vaguely remembered but I was like "HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW?" Though I feel like a lot of people forgot about Jon Benet. With her anniversary last year it was more in the news but I had to remind people about her who were my age about that story. Reply

Their children are almost done with high school now right? I stumbled on a twitter account of one of their daughters and it was so weird for me Reply

thankfully, we're past the era on ONTD where people legit stanned that pedo. Reply

Not really comparable, but okay, lol Reply

I just looked her up and one of her brothers is Drumpf's foreign policy advisor, what a world we live in Reply

That story is just so weird and sad



Ppl find it ok because he loves her and seems happy like she didn't fucking molest him when he was a poor young middle schooler or something??? BLERGH Reply

This is creepy BUT i'd be lying if I said I don't find it as creepy as I would if the roles were reversed. Men tend to be naturally gross whereas for women it requires some effort. Reply

Men tend to be naturally gross whereas for women it requires some effort.



...I get what you're trying to say in regards to THIS situation, but this comment reads like you're not taking female predators seriously. Like, how much 'effort' is required before it counts? Reply

I am talking about THIS specific situation though. Cheryl didn't groom this dude, she just happened to meet him when he was a teenage boy, thought he cute and moved on with her life. This isn't a creepy older lady~ situation and the reason people joke about it is because yes, while it's slightly creepy it's also funny in a way i doubt it would be if roles were reversed - because men are fucking gross and known for being fucking gross. Reply

see, i think that makes it creepier rather than less. Reply

I have to agree, there are no evo psych BS arguements or high-fives when women are attracted to younger men. This is still gross, but I have never heard anyone say, "well, if you think about it biologically, women want the most firtile male, so it is natural for them to he attracted to young teenagers." Reply

R u saying that it's less gross because Cheryl had to put in more effort? I don't think I understand lol Reply

well, didn't she at least wait until he was of age? still a little weird, but yeah. Reply

What kind of nonsense Reply

lmfao I get what u mean bb Reply

look, this is just gross all around. Reply

holy shit its almost been 10 years wtf? Reply

Leave it to Troll Norton to pull out the receipts, as usual. I just...what could they possibly talk about. Reply

Troll Norton is the best lmao. I never really appreciated him until I watched Eurovision this year but now I truly see his Trollish inner core when I watch his show lol. Reply

He has no chill about exposing celebs to crazy fandom shit and I love it. He won my heart forever with this classic moment in history:



Nicki needs to go on his show. Reply

I still can't get over Macron's wife grooming him since he was 15 and she was 39... Reply

omg wtf I missed that entirely. She was his high school teacher?!? Reply

yeah...so creepy Reply

seriously Reply

i knooow, but it seems to be brushed off as just an ~unusual love story~ and a testament to his charisma that he won her over Reply

That weirded me out. I always thought she was his teacher, he left school, and they became reacquainted after a few years Reply

Thank you ! Everyone is like " don't attack her. It s not nice. Don t attack old women based on their age' bitch my issue with her isn t sexism. It s grooming him.



Don t forget he also was in her daughter / classroom/.



And even when his parents sent him away to escape her basically, she would visit him Reply

I read a profile where they went into Macron's father and Uncles begging her to leave him alone and allow him to live his life, go off to college, etc. when he was like 16/17? She obviously really took the suggestion to heart. Reply

now THAT i find disgusting. people defending her baffles me Reply

Brigitte's eldest daughter, Laurence, was in the same class as Emmanuel.



She even quizzed her daughter about her classmate, who told her he was bookish but engaging and charming, a man who ‘knows everything’ and seemed much older than his years.



Brigitte’s three children, one of whom, son Sebastien, is two years older than his stepfather.



Macron’s mother, Francoise, 67, who is only three years older than her daughter-in-law, and who was, understandably, bitterly opposed to her son’s relationship with his teacher at the start.



kill me Reply

She is gross af. Reply

I don't know who that is but ?????????? What???????? Reply

It's gross, and I can't @ ppl judging him for it (which I've seen elsewhere) when she was the creepy one Reply

THANK YOU! And people were trying to defend it every which way like "well her kids are cool with him!" NO. Reply

This is a photo of him when he was 15 and first met her. She was 40 at the time and he went to school with her daughter.





best free image hosting









Yup that whole thing is so creepy.This is a photo of him when he was 15 and first met her. She was 40 at the time and he went to school with her daughter.

The one thing I hate is North American feminists who don't know their situation praising them as a couple and pretending like it's just an age situation. Like if they had met when he was 20 or older I wouldn't have a problem with it but everything about the way they started was so gross. Kudos to him for seeming healthy and happy and stable now but I'll never forget she's a gross predator. Reply

bruhhh Reply

This post was creepy enough but JFC this took me by surprise and added the creepy factor ten folds!



How did the tabloids and his political opponents not rip them to shreds? What the hell is going on?!! Reply

omg wtf Reply

seriously fucked up, I can't get over it Reply

get ready to deal with the inevitable comment from that one user who tells others that it's totes different because ~ enlightened europeans aren't hung up on age like americans. Reply

Right?! I feel like everyone wants to chalk up the side-eyeing to sexism/ageism, but ACTUALLY it's statutory rape. :| Reply

yeah thats fucked up Reply

For real! When even the fucking New Yorker is running profiles about their ~unconventional love story that embodies the unconventional modern family~ or w/e ( seriously it's so gross ) I just want to shout "SHE WAS HIS TEACHER" ffs Reply

Yes. I hate her so much and everyone who supports her is scary tbh. She's a creepy predator. Reply

See, I feel like people should get more upset about that since this was a legitimate case of grooming, but it's always brushed off. Reply

I said she was scum in front of my Dad and he was all "but her kids get on with him and one of them went to school with him". Umm that makes it worse :( Reply

how about the fact the two oldest step children are older than macron is! i gasped when i first read that. Reply

What's grosser is that she (or maybe Macron himself?) said that when they first got intimate was 'their little secret', which to me reads badly... 🙄 Reply

she's legit a predator and reading some of the details makes me gag Reply

OP I think he said "ribbing" not "ribbon" lol Reply

Parent

I haven't watched Superstore yet so I'm not entirely sure. He has a set of GIFs on Giphy, though!

If you mean the NBC show than no it isn't. Reply

gorl they look nothing alike... Reply

ew I'm good thanks Reply

This is just all sorts of creepy. And Graham shouldn't have put it on the show. Reply

Yeah, they treated as some cute little story of 'when they met'... it's the opposite, and very creepy. Reply

How old was she supposed to be on the ? No self respecting teacher would wear those sunglasses. Reply

Was she a teacher though? I thought she stole the identity of the real Ms Grundy but idk Reply

I think the sunglasses were a nice touch that suggested that she has a view of herself as an adolescent. The writers are clearly saying that she is an ephebophile, so I guess all sorts of messed up things could be true of her mentality. Reply

I thought it was a reference to Lolita



Link

Lol Reply

What is this from? Reply

I'm still so fucking angry about this...espeically after the finale turning out she was IN NO WAY connected



It made this whole bullshit even more gross and exploitative Reply

33/34



She was born in 1982.



So like Ezra Fitz x10. Reply

Parent

Good for calling them out tbh. They are creepy together. They prob bond over their racism lbr. Reply

lmao...but really, i wonder what they even talk about Reply

Horrible tattoo choices Reply

omg so romantic. I bet his friends were soooooo embarrassed!!!!!!!! Reply

Life is so damn unpredictable in so many ways, but on the other hand it can be so predictable. I guess we just have to brace ourselves regardless. Cheryl surely had no idea that child singing to her would eventually give her, her first baby. Wild. Reply

