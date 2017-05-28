illyria

Liam Payne watches video of his first meeting with Cheryl on Graham Norton


On Graham Norton, Liam was shown a video of when he first met Cheryl. It's from 2008 when Liam auditioned on X Factor when he was 14 and Cheryl who was 24 then was a judge. Liam says he got a ribbon at school for winking at Cheryl and his friends were teasing him and giving him snickers bars. He says at his 23rd birthday party when he was with Cheryl, his friends were more quiet than he's ever seen them.

