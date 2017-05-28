Angelina Jolie and kids enjoy Disneyland the day prior to Shiloh's 11th birthday
Last Friday, the "Maleficent" star was spotted at Disneyland along her children and friends. Her daughter Shiloh turned 11 on Saturday 27th.
Not only did the group have a turn on almost every ride inside the park, they also managed to squeeze in a trip to the Downtown Disney mall afterwards. The kids made a beeline for Big Thunder Railroad and, following the youngsters’ lead, the actress threw her arms up in the air and laughed as the coaster made a sharp descent and turn. Shiloh opted to ride in another car with a male pal, who both screamed and laughed from the rear of the coaster.
The family and their friends then headed to Fantasy Land to enjoy a few of the more docile rides which included of course, a whirl in a teacup.
Reportedly the Cambodian children joining the family included some of the child actors from the star’s yet-to-stream Netflix film, "First They killed My Father". Disney also provided a VIP guide so that got to see the best parts of the park.
Sources
1 2 3 4 5
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
Confirmed! Angelina Jolie is at Disneyland! #saw #spotted #disney #angelinajolie #disneyland #malificent #celebritysighting pic.twitter.com/7TwqoNbHIw— Disney Parks Celebs (@DisneyParkCeleb) 26 de mayo de 2017
Not only did the group have a turn on almost every ride inside the park, they also managed to squeeze in a trip to the Downtown Disney mall afterwards. The kids made a beeline for Big Thunder Railroad and, following the youngsters’ lead, the actress threw her arms up in the air and laughed as the coaster made a sharp descent and turn. Shiloh opted to ride in another car with a male pal, who both screamed and laughed from the rear of the coaster.
The family and their friends then headed to Fantasy Land to enjoy a few of the more docile rides which included of course, a whirl in a teacup.
Reportedly the Cambodian children joining the family included some of the child actors from the star’s yet-to-stream Netflix film, "First They killed My Father". Disney also provided a VIP guide so that got to see the best parts of the park.
Angelina Jolie celebrates Shiloh's 11th birthday at Disneyland https://t.co/Qb7z26exhG— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 28 de mayo de 2017
I JUST SAW ANGELINA JOLIE UP CLOSE AND IN PERSON AT DISNEYLAND RIGHT NOW! OH MY GOD!!— Natalie 🌺 (@Natalie_Cruzzer) 26 de mayo de 2017
Hello everybody, Anna and I just saw Angelina Jolie and her 40 kids at Disneyland nbd— thiccorita (@avgilbertson) 26 de mayo de 2017
Sources
1 2 3 4 5
She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!
"40 kids" tho ugh.
I'm excited for s2 and where the story goes from there bc that finaleeeee.
one of the best parts about going to grad school in SoCal (one month left! omg) is buying an annual pass to Disneyland & going all the time. I've always wanted to be able to do this, and it's cool to live somewhere it's possible
i love that gif