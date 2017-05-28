angielaughs

Angelina Jolie and kids enjoy Disneyland the day prior to Shiloh's 11th birthday

Last Friday, the "Maleficent" star was spotted at Disneyland along her children and friends. Her daughter Shiloh turned 11 on Saturday 27th.




Not only did the group have a turn on almost every ride inside the park, they also managed to squeeze in a trip to the Downtown Disney mall afterwards. The kids made a beeline for Big Thunder Railroad and, following the youngsters’ lead, the actress threw her arms up in the air and laughed as the coaster made a sharp descent and turn. Shiloh opted to ride in another car with a male pal, who both screamed and laughed from the rear of the coaster.

The family and their friends then headed to Fantasy Land to enjoy a few of the more docile rides which included of course, a whirl in a teacup.

Reportedly the Cambodian children joining the family included some of the child actors from the star’s yet-to-stream Netflix film, "First They killed My Father". Disney also provided a VIP guide so that got to see the best parts of the park.






minibrad


smiles









Sources
1 2 3 4 5

She's not a regular mom, she's a cool mom!

Tagged: , ,