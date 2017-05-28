Angelina Jolie and kids enjoy Disneyland the day prior to Shiloh's 11th birthday

Angelina Jolie celebrates Shiloh's 11th birthday at Disneyland https://t.co/Qb7z26exhG — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) 28 de mayo de 2017

Last Friday, the "Maleficent" star was spotted at Disneyland along her children and friends. Her daughter Shiloh turned 11 on Saturday 27th.Not only did the group have a turn on almost every ride inside the park, they also managed to squeeze in a trip to the Downtown Disney mall afterwards. The kids made a beeline for Big Thunder Railroad and, following the youngsters’ lead, the actress threw her arms up in the air and laughed as the coaster made a sharp descent and turn. Shiloh opted to ride in another car with a male pal, who both screamed and laughed from the rear of the coaster.The family and their friends then headed to Fantasy Land to enjoy a few of the more docile rides which included of course, a whirl in a teacup.Reportedly the Cambodian children joining the family included some of the child actors from the star’s yet-to-stream Netflix film, "First They killed My Father". Disney also provided a VIP guide so that got to see the best parts of the park.Sources