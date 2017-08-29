



no rita no ratings Reply

Thread

Link

Rita could have gone on stage and announced an award and people still would swear up and down they didnt see her there. Thats how forgetable her ass is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never remember what she looks like and it's not like she doesn't have unique looks. She's just that much of a blank space. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was there. She stood in as Karla. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also I'm sure people have seen this but it made me wheezy-old-man-laugh for a good five minutes last night



when Kanye took that VMA from Taylor I was like "oh, weird" not "this will psychologically cripple both artists, driving them to madness" — caitlin bitzegaio 🌹 (@caitorade) August 27, 2017

I mean...yeah. They put it opposite one of the biggest episodes of the entire year and it was also apparently like 18 hours long; what did they think was going to happen.also I'm sure people have seen this but it made me wheezy-old-man-laugh for a good five minutes last night Reply

Thread

Link

it really is ridic that this has been going on for damn near 10 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



we all know who came out on top in the entire mess: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's still bullshit that she ended up giving Taylor her time when she won later. It was the classy thing to do and she looked incredibly gracious doing it, but yeah bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i always forget this was all over her. she's so powerful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this happened in my freshman year of college and i remember getting a shirt at our ~spring weekend~ celebration that had a picture of kanye shrugging on it that said, "imma let you finish, uconn had the best spring weekend of all time!"



i should find it from the archives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder what they'd be like as artist if that never happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looking back tho, Kanye didn't lie. Single Ladies is fucking iconic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Also sorry imma let you finish 😀 but did you guys see this?!?!?!



#BREAKING Mattis freezes transgender policy; allows troops to continue serving, pending study https://t.co/Th3joGdFXy — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2017



Also known as: when the grown ups ignore everything Agent Orange says... Lol how accurate. Who knew that wtf moment would still be on live display after all this time?Also sorry imma let you finish 😀 but did you guys see this?!?!?!Also known as: when the grown ups ignore everything Agent Orange says... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this all could've been avoided if mtv gave beyoncé that gotdamn award like they should've Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean probably the biggest reason aside from it airing alongside GOT is the fact that this era of artists is complete garbage. People become rabid stans of acts that can barely sing, dance or perform, all the music is 90% the same (or produced by the same people) and boring...It's a shame but the era of big musical acts is over.



Not to mention social media made the point of award shows obsolete when you can stalk your fave singer 24-7 online.



Either the industry is going to collapse or they're going to try to model themselves after kpop or something. Reply

Thread

Link

ia about social media, what's the point of even watching some mediocre boring show when you can just catch the highlights on twitter? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Disco music, but I wonder if this is what it felt like during the Disco era. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you mean the end of the disco era? I mean, pop music is never going away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gaga is bringing disco back tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pm. i think got has very little to do with it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are still talented artists but either they haven't had a hit in a while or they're not at all interested in the VMAs



but ya the younger crop are pretty garbage @ performing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We definitely have a cycle of icons (and I've noticed it usually comes near the end of a decade, every ten years so we're due for one soon). This year's VMAs really made me miss the showstopping moments you could only get when you put tons of famous people in a room together. The Kayne incident, Gaga being Gaga, Britney's performances etc.



Something will have to shake things up again or MTV will just fold. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sad but true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It started off with some dude caterwauling, Taylor's video was pretty early on in the thing, it lasted too long, everyone sounds the same, who are half the people on the stage. Reply

Thread

Link

Even before factoring in GoT and the hurricane, they had no chance. Reply

Thread

Link

compared to the past, no one with enough star power goes anymore. where's Gaga, Kanye, Taylor, Beyoncé, Justin.. etc. The top celebs have no motive to go anymore Reply

Thread

Link

I can't blame anyone for not watching. It wasn't worth watching. I know I'm not their demo anymore, but since I grew up in the prime of VMAs and that pop culture brilliance, I'm always curious. Even the "kids" these days don't care about this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I think you're right. My 12 yr old was watching YouTube instead that night. She knew it was on but just didn't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect gif usage. Reply

Thread

Link

2015: 9.8 million



i'm wondering why it was so high two years ago? was that when beyonce had that huge performance? Reply

Thread

Link

That was the year Nicki and Taylor had beef on Twitter and then performed together. And Miley hosted. And Taylor presented Kanye with his award. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I know i watched it, but i remember pretty much none of those things lmao. Except Kanye's speech...? Was that really 2 years ago, damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...Nicki and Taylor performed together?? Was this the year of the infamous "Miley, what's good?!" (that we inexplicably pretended was a great comeback for a while)? lol good god I don't remember any of this mess either. I guess that defines the VMAs: ~drama that seems insane in the moment and then quickly fades. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nicki and Taylor performed together? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_MTV_ Video_Music_Awards#Performances nope, just looking at the performers section in the wiki article makes me cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did a ton of promotion for it because Miley was hosting and they aired it on like 20 different channels



Edited at 2017-08-30 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Beyonce performed in 2014 and again in 2016 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just here for the gif lmao



Edited at 2017-08-30 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

cancel them Reply

Thread

Link

Just cancel it. Reply

Thread

Link

this show featured Farty B, Ed Shenone & DNCE so those are great ratings IMO Reply

Thread

Link

Nnnnnn "Farty b" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



i actually thoguht there was an artist i hadn't heard of called farty b Reply

Parent

Thread



Link