VMAs receives it's lowest ratings ever
Viewership was down for this year's MTV's Video Music Awards https://t.co/nptrwIT8EV— billboard (@billboard) August 30, 2017
This year: 5.68 million
Last year: 6.5 million
2015: 9.8 million
I for one am SHOCKED.
also I'm sure people have seen this but it made me wheezy-old-man-laugh for a good five minutes last night
i should find it from the archives.
Also sorry imma let you finish 😀 but did you guys see this?!?!?!
Also known as: when the grown ups ignore everything Agent Orange says...
Lol.
Not to mention social media made the point of award shows obsolete when you can stalk your fave singer 24-7 online.
Either the industry is going to collapse or they're going to try to model themselves after kpop or something.
but ya the younger crop are pretty garbage @ performing
Something will have to shake things up again or MTV will just fold.
compared to the past, no one with enough star power goes anymore. where's Gaga, Kanye, Taylor, Beyoncé, Justin.. etc. The top celebs have no motive to go anymore
I think you're right. My 12 yr old was watching YouTube instead that night. She knew it was on but just didn't care.
i'm wondering why it was so high two years ago? was that when beyonce had that huge performance?
Nicki and Taylor performed together?
Lol. Same.